SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3: 2024 Release Date Confirmed As New Photo Confirms Plans For Shadow's Long-Awaited Debut

In Sonic the Hedgehog 2's post-credits scene, we were finally introduced to the franchise's take on Shadow the Hedgehog. G.U.N. This came after Commander Sam Walters mentioned a secret research facility from half a century ago housing "Project: Shadow." However, with Agent Stone in earshot, it appears he will be teaming up with Gerald Robotnik's creation to avenge the scientist's villainous grandson, Eggman.

Now, Paramount Pictures has confirmed (via GameFragger.com) that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released as planned on December 20, 2024. There had been some concerns about possible delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, but we needn't have worried.

With that news comes a teaser showing Shadow very much awake and ready to race into action. The character's iconic boots are hard to miss and, upon closer inspection, it seems as if this is an on-set photo of the stand-in which will be used on set to give actors something to bounce off.

One thing this sneak peek doesn't reveal is who will lend their voice to Shadow. Keanu Reeves remains a fan-favourite suggestion, and after Idris Elba was enlisted to play Knuckles in both Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and his own spin-off TV series, we're anticipating an A-Lister filling the role.

"Shadow is clearly going to be in the franchise moving forward," writer Josh Miller said last year "I don’t think it’s revealing anything to say we’d love to incorporate elements from Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog, his solo spinoff game." The latter was poorly received by gamers, though there's definitely material in there that could be useful to the next movie.

Jeff Fowler will be back in the director's chair, with Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Miles "Tails" Prower), Idris Elba (Knuckles the Echidna), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), and Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski) all set to reprise their respective roles from the first two movies.

Jim Carrey's future as Dr. Robotnik is currently unclear as the sequel left his fate somewhat ambiguous, presumably in case the actor makes good on his plans to retire from acting. What we do know is there are no plans to recast the villain, news which has been welcomed by fans.

Check out this first look at Sonic the Hedgehog 3 below