SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3: 2024 Release Date Confirmed As New Photo Confirms Plans For Shadow's Long-Awaited Debut

Paramount Pictures has shared a first official look at Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and it's clear that the threequel will make good on its predecessor's promise to put the spotlight on Shadow the Hedgehog...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 29, 2023 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Sonic the Hedgehog
Source: GameFragger.com

In Sonic the Hedgehog 2's post-credits scene, we were finally introduced to the franchise's take on Shadow the Hedgehog. G.U.N. This came after Commander Sam Walters mentioned a secret research facility from half a century ago housing "Project: Shadow." However, with Agent Stone in earshot, it appears he will be teaming up with Gerald Robotnik's creation to avenge the scientist's villainous grandson, Eggman.

Now, Paramount Pictures has confirmed (via GameFragger.com) that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released as planned on December 20, 2024. There had been some concerns about possible delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, but we needn't have worried. 

With that news comes a teaser showing Shadow very much awake and ready to race into action. The character's iconic boots are hard to miss and, upon closer inspection, it seems as if this is an on-set photo of the stand-in which will be used on set to give actors something to bounce off. 

One thing this sneak peek doesn't reveal is who will lend their voice to Shadow. Keanu Reeves remains a fan-favourite suggestion, and after Idris Elba was enlisted to play Knuckles in both Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and his own spin-off TV series, we're anticipating an A-Lister filling the role. 

"Shadow is clearly going to be in the franchise moving forward," writer Josh Miller said last year "I don’t think it’s revealing anything to say we’d love to incorporate elements from Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog, his solo spinoff game." The latter was poorly received by gamers, though there's definitely material in there that could be useful to the next movie. 

Jeff Fowler will be back in the director's chair, with Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Miles "Tails" Prower), Idris Elba (Knuckles the Echidna), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), and Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski) all set to reprise their respective roles from the first two movies.

Jim Carrey's future as Dr. Robotnik is currently unclear as the sequel left his fate somewhat ambiguous, presumably in case the actor makes good on his plans to retire from acting. What we do know is there are no plans to recast the villain, news which has been welcomed by fans. 

Check out this first look at Sonic the Hedgehog 3 below and keep an eye on GameFragger.com for more on the threequel as we have it.

garu - 11/29/2023, 3:11 PM
spoiler alert
Matador - 11/29/2023, 3:12 PM
harryba11zack - 11/29/2023, 3:13 PM
I hope they introduce Coldsteel.
CoHost - 11/29/2023, 3:14 PM
Jim Carrey won't retire until he finally gets his Oscar.
mountainman - 11/29/2023, 3:20 PM
@CoHost - Would love for him to return to roles like Eternal Sunshine and Truman Show.
dracula - 11/29/2023, 3:15 PM
Save Chaos for the last film.

Perfect Amy Rose : Kate Micucci
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 11/29/2023, 3:15 PM
That image got me way more pumped than it should have.
GhostDog - 11/29/2023, 3:19 PM
Nice kicks

OT:

If you haven’t watched Blue Eye Samurai, I highly recommend doing so if not. Easily one of the best shows of the year; maybe the best in my opinion
CoHost - 11/29/2023, 3:22 PM
@GhostDog - Heard it's "woke" because white people are evil on the show. I guess that means it's a failure. /s
Mrnorth1921 - 11/29/2023, 3:32 PM
@CoHost - Japanese and white people are both the villains.
HammerLegFoot - 11/29/2023, 3:25 PM
Its either going to be Chris Pratt or the guy that plays Jason Mamoa
GhostDog - 11/29/2023, 3:28 PM
Please let it be Keith David

