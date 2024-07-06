SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Merchandise Reveals Our Best Look Yet At Keanu Reeves' Shadow The Hedgehog

We're still waiting on the trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (it was first rumoured to be on the way a couple of months ago), but new merchandise packaging first shared on GameFragger.com has today revealed a long-awaited first look at Shadow.

A few shadowy - no pun intended - glimpses have found their way online before now, but this serves as the most detailed shot of the villain-turned-anti-hero yet. Some minor cosmetic changes have been made since his debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 but Shadow looks suitably formidable.

Idris Elba's Knuckles was a hit and took centre stage in a Parmount+ spin-off TV series earlier this year. If Shadow strikes a similar chord with fans of the hit Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, we'd imagine he'll get something similar (though a big screen outing might be more likely in his case).

Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails are also featured on this toy packaging and look largely the same as when we last saw them.

Shadow the Hedgehog debuted in 2001's Sonic Adventure 2. Created by Dr. Eggman's grandfather, Professor Gerald Robotnik, Shadow was designed as the Ultimate Life Form, with abilities surpassing those of Sonic. His creation aimed to unlock the secrets of immortality

After witnessing the death of Gerald's granddaughter, Martha, during a raid on the space colony ARK, Shadow vowed to fulfil her wish of bringing peace to humanity, though he initially interpreted this as seeking revenge.

He's since been shown to struggle with his quest for identity, redemption, and fighting his darker impulses and noble intentions.

Take a closer look at Sonic the Hedgehog 3's live-action Shadow in the X post below.

So it looks like we may possibly have our first look of Shadow The Hedgehog for #SonicMovie3 of the sonic toys!! ‼️👀



Source: @thatsonicfanboy pic.twitter.com/Gvp4kSXnrd — Cineor (@therealcineor) July 6, 2024

Jeff Fowler will be back in the director's chair for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, with Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Miles "Tails" Prower), Idris Elba (Knuckles the Echidna), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski), and Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik) all set to reprise their respective roles from the first two movies.

New additions to the franchise will include Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Alyla Browne (Furiosa), James Wolk (Harley Quinn), Sofia Pernas (Jane the Virgin), Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso), and Jorma Taccone (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse). It's also been confirmed that Keanu Reeves (The Matrix) will lend his voice to Shadow the Hedgehog.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will race into theaters on December 20.