SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Social Media Reactions Are In - Does Keanu Reeves Do Right By Shadow?

The social media embargo for Mufasa: The Lion King lifted yesterday and, not to be overshadowed (pun intended), Paramount Pictures has also allowed critics to share their thoughts on Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Both movies will go head-to-head on December 20.

The consensus is overwhelmingly positive, with all signs pointing to this being a slightly more mature - and emotional - take on the beloved SEGA franchise.

Keanu Reeves is being praised for his take on Shadow and it likely won't surprise you to learn that Jim Carrey steals the show. Filmmaker Jeff Fowler has ended a franchise that began with controversy (thanks to Sonic's new look which was later overhauled when the movie was delayed) on a high, and it sounds like we'll be left wanting more.

For that to happen, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 must hold its own against Mufasa: The Lion King. Both movies will also have to compete against holdovers like Wicked and Moana 2, both of which have broken box office records.

Check out the first Sonic the Hedgehog 3 reactions in the X posts below (via GameFragger.com).

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet.

Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog.

The story was written by Pat Casey & Josh Miller; they also penned the screenplay alongside John Whittington.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters on December 20.