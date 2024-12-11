SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Social Media Reactions Are In - Does Keanu Reeves Do Right By Shadow?

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Social Media Reactions Are In - Does Keanu Reeves Do Right By Shadow?

The first social media reactions for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 have raced online, but what are critics saying about the threequel and does Keanu Reeves do right by the beloved Shadow? You can find out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 11, 2024 03:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Sonic the Hedgehog
Source: GameFragger.com

The social media embargo for Mufasa: The Lion King lifted yesterday and, not to be overshadowed (pun intended), Paramount Pictures has also allowed critics to share their thoughts on Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Both movies will go head-to-head on December 20.

The consensus is overwhelmingly positive, with all signs pointing to this being a slightly more mature - and emotional - take on the beloved SEGA franchise. 

Keanu Reeves is being praised for his take on Shadow and it likely won't surprise you to learn that Jim Carrey steals the show. Filmmaker Jeff Fowler has ended a franchise that began with controversy (thanks to Sonic's new look which was later overhauled when the movie was delayed) on a high, and it sounds like we'll be left wanting more. 

For that to happen, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 must hold its own against Mufasa: The Lion King. Both movies will also have to compete against holdovers like Wicked and Moana 2, both of which have broken box office records. 

Check out the first Sonic the Hedgehog 3 reactions in the X posts below (via GameFragger.com).

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet.

Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog.

The story was written by Pat Casey & Josh Miller; they also penned the screenplay alongside John Whittington.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters on December 20.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Trailer Sees The Team Take On Keanu Reeves' Powerful Shadow As Tickets Go On Sale
Related:

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Trailer Sees The Team Take On Keanu Reeves' Powerful Shadow As Tickets Go On Sale
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Sets Up Fourth Movie Confirms Director; Will Shadow Wield Guns In The Threequel?
Recommended For You:

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Sets Up Fourth Movie Confirms Director; Will Shadow Wield Guns In The Threequel?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/11/2024, 3:38 AM
Must watch!
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/11/2024, 3:49 AM
Good to read they stick the landing. Greatest video game adaptation franchise strikes again (yes, I dare say it)!
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 12/11/2024, 3:53 AM
Sheesh. Overwhelmingly positive reviews. I can't wait to watch this with my kids. My daughter been excited for this and Mufasa for a while

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder