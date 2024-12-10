MUFASA: THE LION KING Social Media Reactions Are In - Is The Prequel A Story Worth Telling?

Critics have weighed in on Mufasa: The Lion King following last night's world premiere in Hollywood, but is Barry Jenkins' prequel a worthy addition to Disney's catalogue of live-action adaptations?

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 10, 2024 07:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

The first social reactions for Mufasa: The Lion King have clawed their way online following last night's world premiere and, for the most part, they're positively roar-some (sorry). 

It appears the prequel is a major improvement over 2019's The Lion King thanks to its original story and Lin-Manuel Miranda's (Hamilton) epic soundtrack. Complaints focus on possible pacing issues and the odd drawback that comes with any prequel.

Despite that, it sounds like we're in store for something special with this one and the praise being heaped on Barry Jenkins' movie overshadow any niggles critics might have. 

Heading into the holidays, Mufasa: The Lion King will go head-to-head with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in what's expected to be a close battle. Neither Kraven the Hunter nor The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will likely pose much competition after opening this weekend. 

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick.

Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka - the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny - their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe. 

Mufasa: The Lion King opens in theaters worldwide on December 20.

You can read through the first reactions in the X posts below (via Toonado.com).

HenrySwanson
HenrySwanson - 12/10/2024, 7:50 AM
I’ve been alive for 34 years, but I’ve never heard someone use the word “Niggles”.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/10/2024, 7:59 AM
Disney social media reactions are the corniest

