SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Stills Reveal First Look At JESSICA JONES Star Krysten Ritter And More

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Stills Reveal First Look At JESSICA JONES Star Krysten Ritter And More

Paramount Pictures has shared a massive gallery of new stills from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 following today's trailer release and, along with new look at the leads, we get to see Krysten Ritter's Rockwell...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 27, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Sonic the Hedgehog
Source: GameFragger.com

A few hours ago, Paramount Pictures released the must-see first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Now, we have some official stills (via GameFragger.com) from the movie, and those include a first look at Jessica Jones and The Defenders star Krysten Ritter. 

Initially, we'd heard speculation she might be playing Rogue the Bat. Since these images dropped, there's been some speculation online that she could be Maria Robotnik, the cousin of Doctor Robotnik in the games and Shadow's friend and companion. However, she's named as Director Rockwell in official press materials from the studio.

We'd imagine it's Keanu Reeves' iconic anti-hero most of you will be interested in and he's also featured heavily in these new stills. Paramount and filmmaker Jeff Fowler have delivered what looks to be a pitch-perfect take on the character and, visually, the threequel looks more like the games come to life than even its well-received predecessors.

We also have an official synopsis which teases, "Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet."

"Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before," it continues. "With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet."

Talking about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 earlier this year, lead star Ben Schwartz said, "It’s really a step up from 2. If you’re a fan of Sonic the Hedgehog, like I am, it’s heaven. You’re getting so many things you want in a Sonic movie that you haven’t got yet."

Asked what it's been like to work with Jim Carrey, the actor was quick to shoot down past claims of the screen icon being "difficult" to get along with on set. "I haven’t seen a shred of darkness in Jim Carrey. If you talk to him, he really works on understanding the universe. Tries to really connect with the big picture of everything. I think his purpose in life is to bring joy and enlightenment to people."

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog.

The story was written by Pat Casey & Josh Miller; they also penned the screenplay alongside John Whittington.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters on December 20.

GV-e-HHEWw-AALG8-Q
GV-e-HHLWEAAQb-I9
GV-e-HHOW0-AAHm0v
GV-e-HHGXAAAa-F-c
GV-e-Hm7-Xc-AADlp-K
GV-e-Hm-WEAAu5-OW
GV-e-Hm8-WQAA3-UQC
GV-e-Hm7-Ww-AAZYI
GV-e-IEIWg-AA0-fy
GV-e-IEIXYAAqd-U1
GV-e-IEIXk-AANn-Iv
GV-e-IEGWc-AAJYe8
GV-e-Ima-Xk-AAPq-OE
GV-e-Ima-XMAAb-Uk8
GV-e-Imc-WUAAn-Yn-B
GV-e-Ime-Xc-AAcj-Dj
GV-e-JBDXs-AELnp7
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Trailer Unleashes Keanu Reeves' Shadow And Reveals Jim Carrey's Second Surprise Role
Related:

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Trailer Unleashes Keanu Reeves' Shadow And Reveals Jim Carrey's Second Surprise Role
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Merchandise Reveals Our Best Look Yet At Keanu Reeves' Shadow The Hedgehog
Recommended For You:

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Merchandise Reveals Our Best Look Yet At Keanu Reeves' Shadow The Hedgehog
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/27/2024, 12:14 PM
Jim is the only reason to watch these films.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/27/2024, 12:55 PM
@harryba11zack - Oh yeah? What about......captain.....cornwall?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/27/2024, 12:22 PM
The first was decent, the second was a little better, and this looks slightly better than the last. They're not terrible, but they aren't the best. It's a [frick]ing Sonic movie lol what do you expect
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/27/2024, 1:02 PM
@bobevanz - sums up how i feel. will not pay to see in theaters but will watch at home once i can.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 8/27/2024, 12:29 PM
I didn’t like the 2nd one. I’ll probably catch this on Paramount+.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/27/2024, 12:31 PM
I don't I'd enjoy this as much without Carrey as Robotnik, the man is great.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 8/27/2024, 12:37 PM
fascinating that after 3 movies we still don't have Amy rounding out Sonic's friend group.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/27/2024, 12:55 PM
@1stDalek - Imo yeah bit disapointing. I was really hoping Amy would be introduced.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder