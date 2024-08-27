SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Trailer Unleashes Keanu Reeves' Shadow And Reveals Jim Carrey's Second Surprise Role

The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is finally here and it pits the title character - and an unexpected ally - against Keanu Reeves' seemingly unstoppable Shadow the Hedgehog. Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Aug 27, 2024 09:08 AM EST
There's been chatter about this sneak peek being released online for months, but the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has raced online today and it was most definitely worth the wait! 

In the preview, the franchise's heroes find themselves outmatched when Keanu Reeves' Shadow the Hedgehog is unleashed (something that's evident from the popular anti-hero making short work of Sonic, Tails, and even the formidable Knuckles).

That forces Sonic and his pals to turn to his greatest enemy, Doctor Robotnik, for help. They team up to take Shadow down in what looks set to be an epic conclusion to this trilogy, though we're sure the villain can't be trusted. The sneak peek ends with Sonic and Shadow about to square off, though be sure to stick around after the title card to see Jim Carrey pulling double duty as Eggman...and his grandpa!

This movie looks like great fun and it's hard to believe it wasn't that long ago when Paramount horrified fans with a redesigned Sonic. The backlash forced the studio to delay its release and bring the CG character more in line with his classic appearance.

Sonic the Hedgehog ultimately surprised everyone in 2020, and both the sequel and Knuckles spin-off received similarly positive reviews from fans and critics. As for this threequel, it looks like the games come to life, an exciting prospect for fans of the SEGA franchise. 

You can check out the first trailer and poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 below.

Jeff Fowler will be back in the director's chair for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, with Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Miles "Tails" Prower), Idris Elba (Knuckles the Echidna), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski), and Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik) all set to reprise their respective roles from the first two movies.

New additions to the franchise will include Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Alyla Browne (Furiosa), James Wolk (Harley Quinn), Sofia Pernas (Jane the Virgin), Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso), and Jorma Taccone (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse). It's also been confirmed that Keanu Reeves (The Matrix) will lend his voice to Shadow the Hedgehog.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will race into theaters on December 20.

FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 8/27/2024, 9:15 AM
Whoa! It does remind me of Sonic Adventure 2, minus two specific characters I hope will be in the movie. But other than that, this looks awesome!
The1st
The1st - 8/27/2024, 9:24 AM
@FusionWarrior - Yeah, I'm looking forward to it too. These films are guilty pleasures I enjoy w/my kid. It's gonna take some time to get used to Keanu as Shadow though. I've got the voice from Sonic Boom media ingrained in my head.

Also, I need sticks lol.

PC04
PC04 - 8/27/2024, 9:17 AM
Looks pretty cool
Spoken
Spoken - 8/27/2024, 9:18 AM
Ok...I think ima try to watch the first two then. I know my kids are gonna go apeshit about this movie so let me prepare.
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/27/2024, 9:20 AM
@Spoken - they are decent. They won't rock your world but I don't think it's a painful watch by any means
Spoken
Spoken - 8/27/2024, 9:21 AM
@SATW42 - Yeah I think I'll just watch it and see. I feel like this movie looks pretty good honestly without watching the last two.
Matador
Matador - 8/27/2024, 9:22 AM
@Spoken - Oh you need to watch the first two with the kids there a fun watch. That is if you like fun.
Spoken
Spoken - 8/27/2024, 9:29 AM
@Matador - Of course I do. I was a fan of the Sonic games as kid. Keyword WAS lol.
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/27/2024, 9:19 AM
Looks like something I won't mind sitting through with the kids
EZBeast
EZBeast - 8/27/2024, 9:21 AM
Never saw the first 2 but this looks damn entertaining!
Matador
Matador - 8/27/2024, 9:23 AM
@EZBeast - The first two what they got is heart and fun times.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 8/27/2024, 9:25 AM
@Matador - I've been mostly told positive things and will watch them...one day!
Matador
Matador - 8/27/2024, 9:21 AM
Looks better than Borderlands movie.

SATW42
SATW42 - 8/27/2024, 9:24 AM
@Matador - I'd rather watch a Snyder cut of my colonoscopy than Borderlands so that's not saying much.
The1st
The1st - 8/27/2024, 9:27 AM
@SATW42 - Yeah, I'd imagine at this point that a Snyder cut of that is just anal lol given his trajectory. I feel like dude watched Blue Eye Samurai and got emboldened.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/27/2024, 9:29 AM
I fanboy for robosonic. Never could get into shadow. But regardless looking fwd to this
The1st
The1st - 8/27/2024, 9:52 AM
@Vigor - Yeah, I'm hoping they get to Metal Sonic...maybe that's part of how Robotnik deals with Shadow.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 8/27/2024, 9:32 AM
Marvel should really try to scoop up Jeff Fowler before DC or another studios grabs him. Looks like the man is about to go 3 for 3 on Video Game adaptations. Fowler would be a great choice to do Spider-Man.
dracula
dracula - 8/27/2024, 9:34 AM
Guess no Rogue or Amy (Amy was kind of important to the final stages of Sonic Adventure Battle 2, being responsible for Shadow helping)
dracula
dracula - 8/27/2024, 9:35 AM
Sonic 4 needs Chaos
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/27/2024, 9:35 AM
Imagine, this franchise would have been a one and done like a lot of other stuff coming out today if the studio didnt listen to the fans.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/27/2024, 9:39 AM
@Matchesz - so true !
dracula
dracula - 8/27/2024, 9:37 AM
When they eventually use Amy

She would be perfect

