SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Trailer Unleashes Keanu Reeves' Shadow And Reveals Jim Carrey's Second Surprise Role

There's been chatter about this sneak peek being released online for months, but the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has raced online today and it was most definitely worth the wait!

In the preview, the franchise's heroes find themselves outmatched when Keanu Reeves' Shadow the Hedgehog is unleashed (something that's evident from the popular anti-hero making short work of Sonic, Tails, and even the formidable Knuckles).

That forces Sonic and his pals to turn to his greatest enemy, Doctor Robotnik, for help. They team up to take Shadow down in what looks set to be an epic conclusion to this trilogy, though we're sure the villain can't be trusted. The sneak peek ends with Sonic and Shadow about to square off, though be sure to stick around after the title card to see Jim Carrey pulling double duty as Eggman...and his grandpa!

This movie looks like great fun and it's hard to believe it wasn't that long ago when Paramount horrified fans with a redesigned Sonic. The backlash forced the studio to delay its release and bring the CG character more in line with his classic appearance.

Sonic the Hedgehog ultimately surprised everyone in 2020, and both the sequel and Knuckles spin-off received similarly positive reviews from fans and critics. As for this threequel, it looks like the games come to life, an exciting prospect for fans of the SEGA franchise.

You can check out the first trailer and poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 below.

Jeff Fowler will be back in the director's chair for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, with Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Miles "Tails" Prower), Idris Elba (Knuckles the Echidna), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski), and Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik) all set to reprise their respective roles from the first two movies.

New additions to the franchise will include Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Alyla Browne (Furiosa), James Wolk (Harley Quinn), Sofia Pernas (Jane the Virgin), Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso), and Jorma Taccone (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse). It's also been confirmed that Keanu Reeves (The Matrix) will lend his voice to Shadow the Hedgehog.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will race into theaters on December 20.