STREET FIGHTER BTS Photos Feature Orville Peck As Vega, Noah Centineo As Ken, And A Possible New Cast Member

As filming continues on the live-action Street Fighter reboot, some more behind-the-scenes photos from the set have found their way online.

These latest shots give us another look at Noah Centineo showing off his ripped physique as Ken Masters, and Orville Peck as the villainous Vega.

The Country and Western singer is not sporting the mask he will wear as the sadistic Spanish Ninja here (at least, we hope not), but one eagle-eyed fan believes he's spotted it in some concept art through the window in the background (we've zoomed in as far as possible, but it's difficult to tell for sure).

The photos also feature Thai-Australian actress Mel Jarnson, who made a brief appearance as Nitara in Mortal Kombat (2021). Whether she has joined the cast or is simply visiting someone on the set is not clear, but there's speculation that she might be playing either C. Viper or Cammy (the latter seems unlikely, since a British actress would almost certainly be cast in that role).

Check out the photos at the links below.

Street Fighter also stars Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Cody Rhodes as Guile, and Andrew Koji as Ryu. Jason Momoa and Cody's fellow WWE pro-wrestler Roman Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) are on board in key roles. Reigns is believed to be playing the villainous Akuma, the man who killed Ryu and Ken's trainer and his own older brother Gouken, while several sources are reporting that Momoa will take on the role of green-skinned fan-favorite, Blanka.

Though numerous characters have been introduced over the years, Ryu and his best friend/rival Ken Masters have remained at the forefront of the Street Fighter video game franchise. Both fighters have very similar move sets, including the Dragon Punch and "Hadoken" fireball.

Capcom's Street Fighter series remains one of the most popular fighting games franchises of all time, but hasn't fared very well with live-action adaptations up until now. The 1994 movie starring Van Damme and Kylie Minogue has amassed a cult following over the years, but is still widely regarded as a misfire, and the less said about 2009's Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li the better!

We know next to nothing about this latest take on the property, so it's impossible to say whether it will break the trend - although it's fair to say that some of the casting choices have not inspired confidence in the fanbase.

Director Kitao Sakurai, who stepped in to replace original helmers Danny and Michael Philippou, is probably best known for writing, directing and exec producing The Eric Andre Show, and has also directed the pilot and several episodes of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Butterfly, as well as episodes of Peacock’s video game adaptation Twisted Metal.