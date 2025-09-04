STREET FIGHTER: Full Cast Announced With First Official Teaser, Synopsis & New Release Date

Though it doesn't actually feature any footage from the movie, Legendary has debuted a retro-style teaser for Street Fighter along with the full cast (and there are a few surprises)...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 04, 2025 10:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Street Fighter
Source: Via GameFragger.com

The live-action Street Fighter movie has announced its full cast via an awesome retro-style video and poster.

The Kitao Sakurai-directed video game adaptation - which will now be distributed by Paramount Pictures - has also been pushed back a few months, and will now hit theaters on October 16, 2026.

This news comes as part of a new three-year deal between Legendary and Paramount, although Legendary’s former partner Warner Bros. will continue to distribute key franchises such as the A Minecraft Movie sequel, 2026’s Dune: Part Three and 2027’s Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.

The new synopsis reveals that the movie will be set during the same year Street Fighter II was released in arcades.

“Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

The cast list confirms speculation that Olivier Richters and Mel Jarnson will play Zangief and Cammy, while revealing that NJPW pro-wrestler Hirooki Goto will play E. Honda, and Rayna Vallandingham is on board as Juli.

The movie stars Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe.

Check out the below, along with a reaction post from Rhodes.

“Legendary has built a reputation for ambitious, globally appealing films, and we’re excited to be partnering with them. Street Fighter is the perfect start to our collaboration, which we believe will be strong and lasting,” said Josh Greenstein, co-chair of Paramount Pictures and vice chair of platforms, and Dana Goldberg, Co-Chair of Paramount Pictures and Chair of Paramount Television.

Added Legendary CEO Josh Grode: “Partnering with David, Dana and Josh and their teams at Paramount marks an exciting new chapter for Legendary as we continue to pursue a diversified growth strategy—expanding our output, building new franchises, and creating more films for global audiences. This partnership is an extraordinary opportunity, and we look forward to working closely with Paramount on stories that will captivate and inspire moviegoers worldwide.”

