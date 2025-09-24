STREET FIGHTER: New Look At Ken And Chun-Li's Costumes Revealed In Latest Behind-The-Scenes Videos

We've had a few exciting Street Fighter sneak peeks in recent weeks, and another comes our way (via GameFragger.com) thanks to Dan Hibiki actor Andrew Schulz. He shared a couple of Instagram Stories, showing Callina Liang as Chun-Li and Noah Centineo in full costume as Ken Masters.

The latter looks like he's stepped straight out of Street Fighter 5, and based on what we see of Chun-Li's iconic hairstyle and her studded blue collar, this take on the character is more in line with the classic Street Fighter 2 version.

It's hard to say when a full cast reveal will be released, but those first look stills are going to generate a lot of excitement if the reactions on social media to brief glimpses like this are any indication.

Video game adaptations have found a greater level of critical and commercial success in recent years than ever before. Street Fighter is a property with heaps of potential, and should this first instalment prove a hit, then sequels and spin-offs are sure to follow.

Chun-Li is a skilled martial artist and Interpol officer; she's known for her lightning-fast kicks and iconic blue qipao outfit. Driven by her father's death, she seeks justice against the Shadaloo organisation.

As for Ken Masters, he's a brash, wealthy martial artist who trained in Ansatsuken alongside Ryu. Known for his fiery Shoryuken and aggressive fighting style, Ken balances his thrill-seeking personality with family life.

Currently in production, the Street Fighter movie will honour the quarter-pumping, button-mashing spirit of the '90s classic while levelling up for a new generation of fans.

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favourite characters.

Street Fighter stars Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa’i as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Balrog and Jason Momoa as Blanka.

The supporting cast includes Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, Alexander Volkanovski as Joe, Kyle Mooney as Marvin, and Mel Jarnson as Cammy.

Street Fighter is set to be released in theaters on October 16, 2026.