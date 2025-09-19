STREET FIGHTER Star Roman Reigns Teases His Tranformation Into Akuma In New Teaser

STREET FIGHTER Star Roman Reigns Teases His Tranformation Into Akuma In New Teaser

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has taken to social media to share a brief behind-the-scenes clip, teasing his transformation into the villainous Akuma...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 19, 2025 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Street Fighter
Source: Via GameFragger.com

WWE Superstar Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i has taken to social media to tease his transformation into the incredibly powerful villain known as Akuma in the live-action Street Fighter movie.

Akuma, which translates as "Devil" or "Demon," made his debut in Super Street Fighter II Turbo as a secret character and an alternative boss to M. Bison. He was introduced as the younger brother of Gouken, Ryu's and Ken's master.

The brief clip shows Reigns walking past a Street Fighter arcade cabinet, stopping to glance at the screen. He then looks into the camera with a red glint in his eyes.

"The Tribal Chief" was recently written off WWE television in an injury angle after being hit with multiple Tsunami splashes from Bronson Reed. 

A recent synopsis revealed that the movie will be set during the same year Street Fighter II was released in arcades.

“Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

The cast list also confirmed speculation that Olivier Richters and Mel Jarnson will play Zangief and Cammy, while revealing that NJPW pro-wrestler Hirooki Goto will play E. Honda, and Rayna Vallandingham is on board as Juli.

The movie also stars Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe.

Check out Reigns' X post below, along with some previously-released teasers.

“Legendary has built a reputation for ambitious, globally appealing films, and we’re excited to be partnering with them. Street Fighter is the perfect start to our collaboration, which we believe will be strong and lasting,” said Josh Greenstein, co-chair of Paramount Pictures and vice chair of platforms, and Dana Goldberg, Co-Chair of Paramount Pictures and Chair of Paramount Television.

Added Legendary CEO Josh Grode: “Partnering with David, Dana and Josh and their teams at Paramount marks an exciting new chapter for Legendary as we continue to pursue a diversified growth strategy—expanding our output, building new franchises, and creating more films for global audiences. This partnership is an extraordinary opportunity, and we look forward to working closely with Paramount on stories that will captivate and inspire moviegoers worldwide.”

50 Cent Goes All-In As STREET FIGHTER's Balrog In New Boxing Training Videos
Related:

50 Cent Goes All-In As STREET FIGHTER's Balrog In New Boxing Training Videos
STREET FIGHTER: Full Cast Announced With First Official Teaser, Synopsis & New Release Date
Recommended For You:

STREET FIGHTER: Full Cast Announced With First Official Teaser, Synopsis & New Release Date

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/19/2025, 12:08 PM
This movie was cast by CollegeHumour
Kadara
Kadara - 9/19/2025, 12:13 PM
@Malatrova15 - aren't most of your comments at that level?
Ikusa
Ikusa - 9/19/2025, 12:17 PM
@Malatrova15 - What's CollegeHumour the incredibly unfunny U.K. knock off with cockney accents? There's no "U".
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/19/2025, 12:12 PM
I NEED TO SEE THE HAIR !!!!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2025, 12:16 PM
@JackDeth - honestly , I can see them doing it fairly well given Roman already keeps his hair in a pony at times.

User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/19/2025, 12:20 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah, I think after seeing what they're doing with BALROG, I'm more excited to get some really accurate-looking fighters in this flick. Like, I can't wait to see how they make Momoa look like BLANKA. lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2025, 12:27 PM
@JackDeth - same

Momoa definitely has the Wildman thing down though!!

The casting is definitely eclectic but I honestly can see what they are going for with most of them atleast
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 9/19/2025, 12:19 PM
I find it hard to believe this can be a good movie based on half of the casting. It gives me fan film cosplay vibes. But Mortal Kombat wasn’t bad so maybe this can be a pleasant surprise.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/19/2025, 12:22 PM
Will Roman shave the beard though?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2025, 12:25 PM
Honestly it will be interesting to see how they portray Akuma in this since I always viewed him (atleast in the SF stuff I’m familiar with) as this spectre that haunts Ryu so I don’t expect him to have much or any dialogue which might be better even though Romans acting and delivery has improved imo…

I don’t expect and think Akuma will be moreso about the aura & physicality which Roman has in spades nowadays so I could see him pulling it off!!.

User Comment Image

I do hope we get some insight into this version of Akuma and his character though since he’s a relatively stoic & proud warrior who does have a moral code to an extent.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 9/19/2025, 12:30 PM
Cast is suspect
GoldenBoy02
GoldenBoy02 - 9/19/2025, 12:34 PM
They should cast him as Namor (after Avengers: Doomsday). He would have been so much better. He´s actually a good actor. Even the name, roman, spelled backwards is Namor.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder