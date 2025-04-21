The Second Wave Of TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Themed Skins Arrive To FORTNITE

Epic Games has officially confirmed that the second wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) cosmetics is coming to Fortnite. Following recent leaks, it has been officially confirmed that TMNT characters Casey Jones, Bebop, Rocksteady, and Krang’s Android Body will all be getting skins in Update 34.40, alongside the addition of the iconic Turtle Van as a car body skin.

The update drops on Tuesday, April 22nd at 4AM ET, and includes massive additions, including crossover content, new items, and multiple limited-time rewards.

TMNT Second Wave Cosmetics

New Skins : Casey Jones Krang’s Android Bebop Rocksteady

Vehicle Skin : Turtle Van Car Body



Heroes in a half shell? How about vigilantes in a van! | 4.22.25 pic.twitter.com/AlvMTvwNt7 — Fortnite (@Fortnite) April 21, 2025

This collaboration follows the success of the original TMNT collab and expands the iconic franchise's presence within Fortnite’s metaverse.

Fortnite Update 34.40 Highlights

In addition to the TMNT content, Epic is rolling out several new and returning features(Including a chance at a free Thunderbolts* skin!):

FORTNITE NEW UPDATE 34.40!



- Casey Jones Skin

- Krang’s Android Skin

- Bebop Skin

- Rocksteady Skin

- Turtle Van Car Body

- White Widow (Pen & Ink) Skin

- Winter Soldier (Pen & Ink) Skin

- Skin inspired by Jenna Ortega

- New Monks Reskin

- Shield Breaker EMP Unvaulted

-… pic.twitter.com/ho09nh5Vq9 — Fortnite Leaks 🕜 (@FortniteFNLK) April 21, 2025

Free Skins & Cups

Do you think she knows how to do the superhero pose?



@ your duo and get ready to compete together in the Thunderbolts Cup on April 25 for the opportunity to unlock the White Widow (Pen & Ink) Outfit before it hits the Shop on April 30!



🔗 https://t.co/rAgjyuVWMt pic.twitter.com/m6qcKv1ixz — Fortnite (@Fortnite) April 21, 2025

Winter Soldier Cup (April 25) – Free Pen & Ink variant

Elite Zadie Cup (April 26) – Free skin

The Cup Spray (April 29) – Free PlayStation Cup spray

New & Returning Skins

White Widow (Pen & Ink)

Winter Soldier (Pen & Ink)

Skin inspired by Jenna Ortega

OG Renegade Raider + Aerial Assault Trooper (Black & Gold Style)

New Monks Reskin

Unvaulted & New Items

Shield Breaker EMP

Business Turret

Hop Rock SMG & Cluster Launcher

Dynamite + SMG Combo

Armored Wall

Weapons & Items

Several unvaulted items returning

New weapons rumored to be added

Map & Feature Updates

Mini Live Event Leaks

Updated Item Shop Tabs

Map Changes & New Jam Tracks

New Car Bodies, Kicks, Emotes, Bundles, Packs

Chapter 6 Season 3 Begins May 2nd

Update 34.40 sets the stage for the next major season. With a lot of hyped up content coming out on May 2nd, such as:

✅ Star Wars themed Battle Pass

✅ weekly gameplay content

✅ live end of season narrative event



➡️ Fortnite Galactic Battle arrives May 2, 2025 pic.twitter.com/Fgx0Fi9MQA — Fortnite (@Fortnite) April 20, 2025

Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass

New LEGO Battle Pass

FNCS Axe of Champions in the Item Shop

Star Wars Crossover Content

Potential Future Collaborations (Rumored through Leaks)

Epic is rumored to be working on collaborations with many big name franchises across many different tastes of culture. The list includes:

One Piece

Devil May Cry

Demon Slayer

Solo Leveling

King of the Hill

Yakuza

Futurama

James Bond

Pixar’s Cars

And more...

Sadly we do not have word or a time table of when these collaborations would or could be happening. All we can hope is that they arrive soon.

What are your thoughts on the article? Will you be picking up any of the skins in the next patch? What other collaborations do you wish would happen in Fortnite? Let us know your thoughts and answers in the comments section down below!