THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE: Leaked Promo Art Reveals Big Screen Yoshi And Teases Rosalina And Bowser Jr.

THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE: Leaked Promo Art Reveals Big Screen Yoshi And Teases Rosalina And Bowser Jr.

A new The Super Mario Galaxy Movie leak has revealed our best look yet at the debut of Yoshi in the Illumination franchise. It also hints at the big screen debuts of Rosalina and Bowser Jr. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 10, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Leaks sometimes come from the most unexpected places, but we'd never have guessed that we'd get a first look at one of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's leads on a box of cookie dough. 

In addition to revealing a first look at Yoshi, the packaging strongly hints at two more characters who will appear in the sequel to 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The box features the Comet Observatory, the central hub within the original Mario Galaxy game that Rosalina calls home.

The space princess factoring into The Super Mario Galaxy Movie makes a lot of sense, but Bowser will also be getting a new ally. The star map on the back features graffiti of Bowser Jr., a character who was also a significant part of the first two Super Mario Galaxy games (his origin is unclear, but as the name suggests, he's believed to be Bowser's son).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie featured a post-credits scene with a Yoshi egg starting to hatch, and his addition to this franchise is already exciting. Adding Rosalina and Bowser Jr. to the mix should only make this movie even more must-see for Nintendo fans. 

Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of some of the most acclaimed and best-selling game franchises of all time, including Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, Star Fox and Pikmin, recently hyped up the sequel in an interview with Casa Brutus (via GameFragger.com).

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie was possible because so many people took action and worked together," he shared. "As a producer, I tried to make sure the team functioned smoothly. Many of the people involved said they’d like to work on the next project as well, so I guess that means we succeeded to some extent?"

Miyamoto added, "The setting for the next movie is, just as the title says, the galaxy — that’s all I can really say. We’re in the final stages of production now, but I think it’s going to be fun. I usually just say, ‘I’ll keep working on it until it becomes fun,’ so that alone should tell you how confident I am [Laughs]."

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a script by Matthew Fogel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Michael Richardson. 

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

Taylor Sheridan And Peter Berg Reunite To Co-Write Paramount's CALL OF DUTY Movie Adaptation
Related:

Taylor Sheridan And Peter Berg Reunite To Co-Write Paramount's CALL OF DUTY Movie Adaptation
NYCC: RESIDENT EVIL REQUIEM Demo Brings the Scares onto the Nintendo Switch 2!
Recommended For You:

NYCC: RESIDENT EVIL REQUIEM Demo Brings the Scares onto the Nintendo Switch 2!

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 11/10/2025, 10:20 AM
I didn't see the first one. I did purchase the Switch game with Galazy 1/2 as a combo. It's time to watch the movie now.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 11/10/2025, 10:37 AM
@JayLemleAgain3X - such a good movie. Very targeted towards kids, which I think upset some people who grew up with Mario and wanted it targeted at them. I think that could have worked, but this was a way better choice. It was way more fun to have a movie that my kids loved through and through than something that would have gone over their heads or been unnecessarily stuffy.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 11/10/2025, 10:20 AM
This is going to be another billion-dollar hit, it just needs to be decent. It doesn't need to be great, it doesn't need to be revolutionary, it just needs to be good. If it's Good, it's Box Office will explode. If it's terrible, it'll still do pretty well. This should be pretty easy money for Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/10/2025, 10:22 AM
First one was good enough… my 3 year old and 5 year old loved the movie. I enjoyed it but I hope we get some power ups like raccoon suit and super hero cape in this one. Yoshi will be a fun addition.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 11/10/2025, 10:42 AM
@slickrickdesigns - To be fair the first movie did have the Tanuki Suit.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/10/2025, 10:24 AM
So is Yoshi going to be voiced by Michael Cera or something

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder