THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE: Leaked Promo Art Reveals Big Screen Yoshi And Teases Rosalina And Bowser Jr.

Leaks sometimes come from the most unexpected places, but we'd never have guessed that we'd get a first look at one of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's leads on a box of cookie dough.

In addition to revealing a first look at Yoshi, the packaging strongly hints at two more characters who will appear in the sequel to 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The box features the Comet Observatory, the central hub within the original Mario Galaxy game that Rosalina calls home.

The space princess factoring into The Super Mario Galaxy Movie makes a lot of sense, but Bowser will also be getting a new ally. The star map on the back features graffiti of Bowser Jr., a character who was also a significant part of the first two Super Mario Galaxy games (his origin is unclear, but as the name suggests, he's believed to be Bowser's son).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie featured a post-credits scene with a Yoshi egg starting to hatch, and his addition to this franchise is already exciting. Adding Rosalina and Bowser Jr. to the mix should only make this movie even more must-see for Nintendo fans.

Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of some of the most acclaimed and best-selling game franchises of all time, including Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, Star Fox and Pikmin, recently hyped up the sequel in an interview with Casa Brutus (via GameFragger.com).

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie was possible because so many people took action and worked together," he shared. "As a producer, I tried to make sure the team functioned smoothly. Many of the people involved said they’d like to work on the next project as well, so I guess that means we succeeded to some extent?"

Miyamoto added, "The setting for the next movie is, just as the title says, the galaxy — that’s all I can really say. We’re in the final stages of production now, but I think it’s going to be fun. I usually just say, ‘I’ll keep working on it until it becomes fun,’ so that alone should tell you how confident I am [Laughs]."

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a script by Matthew Fogel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Michael Richardson.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.