TOMB RAIDER: GameStop Rejects Sophie Turner's Take On Lara Croft

Earlier this week, Amazon released a first-look photo of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in Prime Video's upcoming Tomb Raider series. Perhaps most notably, the series appears to be honoring the classic Lara Croft look from the original games, rather than adopting the updated appearance seen in the 2018 reboot.

Turner’s costume, in particular, echoes the iconic outfit fans first came to know, while her portrayal modernizes the character’s athleticism and realism. While video game adaptations are rarely fully embraced by fans, reactions to Turner's casting and this photo have been mostly positive. And most seem to agree that Turner embodies the adventurous, intelligent archaeologist audiences know and love.

Not everyone was on board, however. In a controversial post, video game retailer GameStop quote-tweeted IGN’s announcement with a single line: “This is not Lara Croft.”

This is not Lara Croft https://t.co/pEs909qo0k — GameStop (@gamestop) January 15, 2026

There was no further explanation from the retailer, but many fans quickly weighed in. Much of the criticism, as with previous Tomb Raider adaptations, centers on appearance. The original games featured a highly stylized and exaggerated design, while Turner represents the more realistic, modern take that emphasizes athleticism, intelligence, and adventurous spirit over exaggerated proportions.

It’s disappointing to see a retailer of GameStop’s stature focus on superficial aspects rather than celebrating the creative efforts behind the adaptation. As one of the largest names in gaming, the company had an opportunity to support projects that honor the medium and its fans. Instead, GameStop's public pushback reinforced outdated standards.

Despite some negative reactions to the photo, many fans pushed back against GameStop’s comment, calling out the retailer for its tone-deaf response and showing widespread support for Turner’s portrayal.

The gaming industry has largely matured over the years, and there's now a large portion of gamers who value storytelling and character depth over appearances. While this is just a single image and lacks the context of a full trailer, a more thoughtful response from a major brand would have been welcome.

Production on the Tomb Raider series is currently underway. Although a release date has not yet been announced, it's believed that the live-action series will premiere in 2027.

Alongside Turner, the cast includes Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) serves as creator, writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner, alongside Chad Hodge as co-showrunner and executive producer. Jonathan Van Tulleken will direct and also serve as executive producer.