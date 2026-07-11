Rumor: Obsession Star Inde Navarrette Being Eyed To Play Rogue In MCU X-Men Reboot

Rumor: Obsession Star Inde Navarrette Being Eyed To Play Rogue In MCU X-Men Reboot

Obsession breakout Inde Navarrette recently revealed that she has met with X-Men director Jake Schreier, and a new rumor now claims that she's being eyed to play Rogue...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 11, 2026 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

During a recent interview, Obsession star Inde Navarrette revealed that she has met with several directors as she considers her next project, including Thunderbolts* helmer Jake Schreier.

Schreier is set to direct Marvel Studios' X-Men movie, so it wasn't much of a leap to assume that Navarrette may have discussed a potential role in the long-awaited reboot. Now, we're hearing that the highly in-demand actress might be in line to play one of the most popular mutant heroes on the roster.

According to MTTSH, Marvel is now "rushing to cast" the movie, and Navarrette is "being eyed" to play Rogue. The scooper also claims that Stranger Things alum Millie Bobby Brown is now in talks with Marvel Studios for an undisclosed role.

Navarette is likely to have her pick of projects after her standout performance in Obsession, so even if she is being sought for a role in X-Men, there's nothing to say she'll accept the offer.

X-Men is not expected to begin filming until next year, but we have heard that pre-production will likely get underway before the end of 2026, so the studio might well be stepping up its efforts to get the ensemble cast in place.

Casting is definitely underway at this stage, and while Marvel hasn't made any offers just yet (as far as we know), expect the trades to begin sharing shortlists fairly soon.

Could we see some of the next generation of mutants in the MCU before the X-Men reboot? @Cryptic4KQual recently claimed that Avengers: Secret Wars will feature "new mutants different from the Doomsday cast."

Rumor has it that the core team will consist of the OG mutant heroes from the comics (Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Angel, and Iceman), but we have heard that the likes of Rogue, Mystique, Gambit and Jubilee will also feature in some capacity.

Hunter Schafer's (Euphoria, Cuckoo) name continues to be brought up for Mystique, as does Cynthia Erivo's (Wicked For Good) for Storm. More recent rumors have mentioned the likes of Odessa A’zion (I Love LA, Marty Supreme) for Rogue and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent, Civil War) for Mr. Sinister.

During a recent interview with Collider, Kevin Feige confirmed that the reboot will be "youth-oriented."

"Jake’s an incredibly smart guy, and he’s an incredibly talented filmmaker. We had a great experience with him on Thunderbolts, and if you saw that movie, what he did with those character interactions—he also has his pulse on, shall we say, a younger demographic... because X-Men, as it was in the comics, will be a very youth-oriented, focused and cast movie."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/11/2026, 9:36 AM
Thats Hunter Shafer role he and Jonathan "The Jabari Terror" Majors are gonna walk the 10000 miles
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 7/11/2026, 9:36 AM
Rumours used to be believable.
Timerider
Timerider - 7/11/2026, 9:38 AM
I think they’re trying to get an X-Men teaser with Avengers Secret Wars mid credits scene, just to get everyone hyped and come back for more.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/11/2026, 9:38 AM
Rogue isn't Hispanic.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Spike101
Spike101 - 7/11/2026, 9:53 AM
The X-Men are such a great bunch of characters I really hope Disney/Marvel don’t screw them up. If they just stick to the character designs from the original comics they can’t go wrong, that said you just know they won’t be able to help themselves and will end up ruining some of them.
gambgel
gambgel - 7/11/2026, 9:56 AM
she looks nothing like Rogue.

MTTS posting bulls*** as always, and comicbookmovie.com falling for it over and over.

Predictable.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2026, 10:01 AM
I like Inde but I can’t see her as Rogue or any female X-Man as of now tbh (maybe Magik?)…

If they are looking for an actress that’s a similar age to Inde then i think Mika Abdalla could be a good pick for Rogue!!.

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