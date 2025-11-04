X-MEN Star Elliot Page Reveals What It Was Like Working With James Gunn On His Twisted Superhero Comedy SUPER

X-MEN Star Elliot Page Reveals What It Was Like Working With James Gunn On His Twisted Superhero Comedy SUPER

Though well known for his role in the X-Men series, Elliot Page also starred in James Gunn’s satirical superhero film, Super. Now, the actor has opened up about his experience working with the director.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 04, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men 3 The Last Stand
Source: Happy Sad Confused

Elliot Page is known for his work in the X-Men franchise. The actor played Kitty Pryde in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past. Despite his relatively small number of appearances, Page's character played a pivotal role in the franchise. However, X-Men isn't the only superhero property in his résumé. In 2010, Page was part of another, much more obscure superhero movie—one directed by James Gunn. The movie in question is Super. Starring Rainn Wilson and Elliot Page, the movie focuses on Frank (Wilson), a depressed man who decides to become a crimefighter, and along the way finds a sidekick in comic book store-clerk Libby (Page).

Though the film doesn't typically receive mainstream attention, it has become a cult classic, well-known among diehard James Gunn fans. And, even though the movie was filmed long ago, Elliot Page still has fond memories of making it. Appearing on a live recording of Josh Horowitz' Happy Sad Confused podcast alongside fellow X-Men star James McAvoy, Page was asked whether he'd had a good time filming Super alongside Gunn. The Umbrella Academy star had nothing but great things to say about his experience, stating: 

"It was so fun. Such an enjoyable set to be on. Such a nice vibe and energy. Everyone there had to just work together to tell this crazy story, and [it was] such a fun, full-blown character to play. With someone like James, you really trust him when you are pushing it and going far, that he's gonna sort it out tonally. That was definitely one of my favorite characters to play for sure."

Page was asked if he was surprised to see Gunn's trajectory, from directing films like Super and Slither, to now having helmed Superman and being in charge of the DC Universe alongside Peter Safran. He replied: "Yes, for sure. But, you can see how well those qualities and those strengths have fed into and made these great projects." 

Taking to CinemaBlend in 2011, Gunn likewise had nothing but positive things to say about Page, stating (Note: The interview was conducted prior to Elliot Page's transitioning. As such, the pronouns used at the time have been corrected):

"[In] meeting [Elliot], I loved [him] as a person, and that was a very important thing because we were going to move so fast that I couldn't have somebody who I didn't trust. But I really thought [he] understood the role intellectually. And [he] didn't audition, I didn't have that luxury, but I thought [he] understood it intellectually, and I knew that [he] knew the kind of movie I was trying to make, because we talked a lot about the different films that influenced me, which are films that most people don't think of—Lucas Moodysson's films out of Sweden, or [he] turned me on to this movie called Ratcatcher, which is a great movie. And that was the kind of film style we were doing, so [he] understood what I was making. I had a trust that [he] was going to be able to do it."

As pointed out by Horowitz, both Page and Gunn have come far since making Super. Page went on to star in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, landed a leading role in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy series, and is now slated to have a role in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated The Odyssey, scheduled for release in 2026. As for James Gunn, he went on to direct the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel Studios, became co-CEO of DC Studios, directed Superman and is now gearing up to direct its sequel, Man of Tomorrow

Have you watched Super? Are you a fan of it? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

SUPERMAN: The Real Reason James Gunn Reportedly Removed Day Of The Week Title Cards Revealed
Related:

SUPERMAN: The Real Reason James Gunn Reportedly Removed Day Of The Week Title Cards Revealed
X-MEN Star Halle Berry Weighs In On Shady Sh*t Fox Did To Convince Her To Star In THE LAST STAND
Recommended For You:

X-MEN Star Halle Berry Weighs In On "Shady Sh*t" Fox Did To Convince Her To Star In THE LAST STAND

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/4/2025, 12:02 PM
User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/4/2025, 12:12 PM
@BruceWayng -
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/4/2025, 12:17 PM
@BruceWayng - User Comment Image
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 11/4/2025, 12:29 PM
@BruceWayng - User Comment Image
2BOOKOO4U
2BOOKOO4U - 11/4/2025, 12:12 PM
SIGH.........

User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/4/2025, 12:13 PM
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 11/4/2025, 12:15 PM
I’ve seen this movie before and the actor that was in it was Ellen Paige actually. No Elliot Page in this movie.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/4/2025, 12:22 PM
Aww [frick]. Here we go. Another 'who am I blocking today?' thread.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/4/2025, 12:48 PM
@JackDeth - So far, I'm seeing two of 12 comments.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/4/2025, 12:23 PM
Please lets be civil and respect Elliot.
Not gonna tell you again
Not gonna tell you again
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 11/4/2025, 12:28 PM
Wait, Kitty Pride was actually gender swapped this whole time?

[frick]ing white males ruin everything!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/4/2025, 12:51 PM
@Ryguy88 - She went Method to try and canonize gay ice man

User Comment Image
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 11/4/2025, 12:31 PM
This movie is kinda whacky but the violence and action is pretty visceral. The wrench to that dudes head basically cracking it open, the head-bash scene near the finale, the headshot when someone is running across a field - all of it is so well done and juxtaposes the general silliness to the movie and brings it right back down to reality. Love this movie - time for a rewatch.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 11/4/2025, 12:47 PM
Ey, I hope Elliot is happy either way.

Not seen too much of Elliot, but Ellen was a good actress.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder