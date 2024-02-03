X-MEN '97 Promo Art Teases Video Game-Inspired Episode, Mister Sinister, And Cyclops As The Team's Leader

X-Men '97 will finally premiere on Disney+ later this year, a whopping 27 years after X-Men: The Animated Series ended. The show had once been scheduled for a 2023 debut, explaining why merchandise for the revival has been in stores for a while now.

Thanks to Toonado.com, more promo art has found its way online offering a new look at the villainous Mister Sinister. With Magneto set to join the X-Men, he'll serve as the show's big bad and comic book fans will know that his presence could lead X-Men '97 - and the Summers bloodline, in particular - down some very exciting routes.

Speaking of which, there are also lots of new shots of the X-Men themselves and a pretty solid hint Cyclops will now lead the team he's accompanied by Professor X's iconic catchphrase, "To Me, My X-Men" (Charles Xavier will be missing when the show begins).

We also see a 16-bit version of the X-Men, confirming reports of an episode which will be presented in the style of a video game when Mojo kidnaps Jubilee.

The biggest reveal we have for you, though, is what appears to be a leaked look at X-Men '97's updated animation style. As expected, it pays homage to X-Men: The Animated Series but puts a modern twist on those classic visuals; with any luck, this means an official look is heading our way imminently.

X-Men '97 will serve as a reintroduction to this specific version of these characters and, for many younger fans, an introduction to the heroes themselves. That means the pressure is on to get this revival right and so far, Marvel Studios looks to have done the original show justice.

"X-Men, in particular, is something that is very close to Marvel Studios’ hearts, now that it’s back home at the studio," Head Writer Beau DeMayo said back in 2022. "So that has been different. It’s just like, X-Men means something to a lot of people. There’s a weight and a responsibility there."

The X-Men will eventually be rebooted for live-action, and X-Men '97 seems like a great way to familiarise many fans with the team before they join the MCU. After all, Fox's movies are quickly becoming a distant memory and, outside of a few exceptions, are best off forgotten.

X-Men '97 is currently scheduled to premiere on Disney+ later this year. Take a closer look at this newly released artwork in the X and Reddit posts below.