Zack Snyder Has Confirmed That A 300 Spin-Off Series Is In The Works

Zack Snyder has confirmed that a TV series based on Frank Miller's 300 is in development, but will it be inspired by his original "Blood and Ashes" pitch?

By MarkCassidy - Sep 19, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: 300

We've been hearing whispers about a potential small-screen 300 spin-off for years, and a recent rumor claimed that a series was finally in the early stages of development.

Now, director Zack Snyder has confirmed that plans are indeed in place for a 300 show.

"We're just getting ready to dive in and get to work on it," the filmmaker told Comicbook.com while doing promotion for Twilight of the Gods. "It's super fun, I love the world. And even just in the preliminary meetings we've had talking about, like, 'What if this happened or that happened,' just a lot of it's just really fun to like go, wow, it's a rich standard. It's similar to this [Twilight of the Gods] in a weird way. As far as there's a lot of underpinnings."

Snyder didn't divulge any details, but THR recently reported that he had regained the rights to Blood and Ashes, which was originally pitched to Warner Bros. as a follow-up to 300 and its sequel, Rise of an Empire

The story, which Snyder began writing while working on Army of the Dead, moves away from the Spartans to focus on the relationship between Alexander the Great and his second in command, Haphaestion.

“We got the rights back so we can make if we want it,” Snyder told the trade in a 2023 interview. “I don’t know what the marketplace is for an incredibly homoerotic, super violent, super sexual movie. But maybe it’s perfect.”

If this is indeed the 300 series that's currently in development (there's a chance WB still holds the rights to the Spartan characters introduced in Miller's comic), it will almost certainly be a Netflix project given Snyder's ongoing deal with the streamer.

Here's what the Rebel Moon filmmaker had to say about the scrapped Blood and Ashes movie while appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier this year.

“I just couldn’t really get my teeth into it. Over the pandemic, I had a deal with Warner Bros. and I wrote what was essentially going to be the final chapter in 300. But when I sat down to write it I actually wrote a different movie. I was writing this thing about Alexander the Great, and it just turned into a movie about the relationship between Hephaestion and Alexander. It turned out to be a love story. So it really didn’t fit in as the third movie,” Snyder said, adding, “There was that concept, and it came out really great. It’s called ‘Blood and Ashes,’ and it’s a beautiful love story, really, with warfare. I would love to do it, [Warner Bros.] said no. You know, they’re not huge fans of mine. It is what it is.”

Hopefully, we'll find out some more details soon. For now, be sure to let us know what you make of this development in the comments section down below.

