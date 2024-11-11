GLADIATOR II's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Suggest It Falls Short Of 2000's GLADIATOR

As we first reported on ActioNewz.com, the first reviews are in for Sir Ridley Scott's long-awaited Gladiator sequel, and while they're largely positive, it appears Gladiator II will struggle to live up to that beloved first instalment. Released in 2000, it won five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

Excitement is still high for this follow-up, though, and it sounds like Gladiator II will be an action-packed, enjoyable ride for fans of the original...even if it's unlikely to receive the same sort of awards attention.

Variety's review suggests the sequel's lead, Paul Mescal, struggles to escape the shadow of his predecessor: Russell Crowe (he also won the Oscar mentioned above). "The way Mescal plays him, with an anger that never quite simmers to a boil, we now can’t help but see him as a millennial knockoff of Crowe’s glowering royal punk. At 'Gladiator II,' are we not entertained? We are. But that’s not necessarily the same as enthralled."

The Hollywood Reporter echoes that statement with, "Gladiator II might not have a protagonist with the scorching glower of Crowe’s Maximus, but it has plenty of the eye-popping spectacle and operatic violence audiences will want."

The Wrap says Gladiator II "has everything it needs in the action department. The battles are certainly spectacular. It’s the story that falls apart. The whole thing hangs on contrivance and familiarity, not characters, so the fights don’t seem to matter much."

In Empire's 4* review, the site concludes with, "What could have been a ponderous, predictable sequel to a much-loved Oscar-winner instead turns out to be a fun romp. However Gladiator II fares this awards season, it’s a hell of a ride."

Total Film awards the same score and states, "Not perfect and not a patch on the original film, but the magic of Ridley Scott's direction and Denzel Washington's performance elevates Gladiator 2 into the epic spectacle it needs to be. But best to manage your expectations in comparison to the Oscar-winning film."

IGN explains, "Gladiator II finds strength and honor in a familiar story, with enough fresh perspective to feel relevant and an unmissable Denzel Washington supporting turn which practically screams 'are you not entertained!?'" As for Entertainment Weekly's glowing "A" verdict, it promises, "With a movie this meticulously made, there's no way to not be entertained."

Finally, we hear from The Guardian. "As for Gladiator II, [Scott is] galloping back over old ground, galloping in a circle perhaps. But there is something awe-inspiring in seeing Paul Mescal’s triumphal march into the A-list," the site reveals.

With the first wave of reviews counted, a Rotten Tomatoes score has been generated. As we write this, it sits at 84% based on 45 reviews. Gladiator is "Certified Fresh" at 79%, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on how that score changes in the coming days.