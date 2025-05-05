Legends Collide In New KARATE KID: LEGENDS Promos As Daniel LaRusso And Mr. Han Unleash Their Protégé

New promos for Karate Kid: Legends tease a fusion of Daniel LaRusso’s karate and Mr. Han’s kung fu, setting the stage for a fresh take on the iconic martial arts saga.

They also reveal a bold reimagining of the “All-Valley Karate Championships,” with the film’s climactic tournament now unfolding atop a rooftop—bringing the classic showdown to new heights.

Legends enters a crowded summer box office, going head-to-head with Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on May 23, followed by Ballerina from the John Wick universe on June 6, and Universal’s live-action How to Train Your Dragon on June 13.

Hopefully, the film won't get lost in a crowded summer box office season.

The Karate Kid hits hard.



Karate Kid: Legends is exclusively in movie theatres on May 30. #KarateKidMovie pic.twitter.com/YwYLP14bm1 — Karate Kid: Legends (@KarateKidMovie) May 1, 2025 In ONE MONTH, get ready to fight. 💥



Karate Kid: Legends is exclusively in movie theatres on May 30. #KarateKidMovie pic.twitter.com/BozC2JyQ6N — Karate Kid: Legends (@KarateKidMovie) April 30, 2025

Initially reported as a reboot, the new film was later confirmed to feature Jackie Chan reprising his role as Mr. Han from the 2010 film starring Jaden Smith.

Fan excitement grew further when it was announced that Ralph Macchio would also return as Daniel LaRusso from the original 'Karate Kid' series.

It seems the film is set to introduce a new teen that will take up the titular mantle as Ben Wang will portray "a teen from China who moves to the East Coast and finds strength and direction via martial arts from a mentor."

Rounding out the cast are Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen in undisclosed roles.

Jonathan Entwistle is directing from a script written by Rob Lieber.

The new Karate Kid film currently has a release date set for December 13, 2024.

The inclusion of Macchio and Chan suggests the new film will connect the original 'Karate Kid' trilogy from the '80s with the 2010 film, which featured a change in martial arts style to kung-fu.

It's also worth noting that all five existing 'Karate Kid' films, including the 1994 film with Hilary Swank, as well as Netflix's Cobra Kai series, are set within the same continuity. This opens the door for a ton of unexpected surprises and cameos.

Back in 2024, Sony launched a global search for the next lead character of the franchise, implying that a newcomer would likely land the role.

However, it seems Wang, who just starred in the Disney+ American Born Chinese series was too charismatic for Sony to pass up.

Karate Kid: Legends Official Synopsis : In Karate Kid: Legends, after a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother. Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn't want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere.

When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition – but his skills alone aren't enough. Li's kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown.