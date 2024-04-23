FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA TV Spots Reveal More Of The Title Character's Post-Apocalyptic Origin Story

Two new TV spots for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga have found their way online, and they reveal heaps of new footage, including more of the title character's mysterious past.

This is an origin story for Furiosa, so that's hardly a surprise, but it's clear now that this movie will take an in-depth look at how she became the badass warrior we met in Mad Max: Fury Road. Charlize Theron played the character there, but the baton is now being passed to The New Mutants star Anya Taylor-Joy.

Talking to Total Film (via SFFGazette.com), producer Doug Mitchell revealed that Furiosa features "one 15-minute sequence which took us 78 days to shoot." Nearly 200 stunt people were working on it daily and it sounds like a crucial part of her story.

"George and I would have these big conversations about why this particular set-piece was so long," Taylor-Joy explains. "It’s because you see an accumulation of skills over the course of a battle, and that’s very important for understanding how resourceful Furiosa is, but also her grit."

"It’s the longest sequence any of us have ever shot. On the day we finished, everybody got a 'Stairway To Nowhere' wine!"

You can watch these exciting new Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga TVs spot in the X posts below.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Chris Hemsworth as Dementus, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Miller penned the script with Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. The filmmaker has enlisted an impressive creative team, including several of his longtime collaborators (including costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, both of whom won an Oscar for their work on Fury Road).

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrives in theaters in North America on May 24 and internationally beginning on May 22.