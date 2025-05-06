MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Featurette & Photos Preview Dangerous Underwater Sequence

With just weeks to go, the marketing campaign for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is starting to ramp up and Paramount has just shared an insane new featurette, spotlighting the film's high stakes underwater sequence that will be unlike anything you've ever seen on screen.

Teasing the sequence, star/producer Tom Cruise said, "From Legend in 1985 to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, I have been studying and filming underwater sequences for over 40 years. We have always tried to push our filmmaking to the next level… In this movie McQ and I saw an opportunity to create an underwater sequence unlike any other. We are excited to share it with you."

While the context of the scene remains mostly under wraps, it seems probable that this unprecedented moment will have something to do with the missing Sevastopol, which Ethan Hunt and his IMF team will be racing to locate as they attempt to use the cruciform key to unlock the source code to The Entity. The sequence has also been heavily teased in the posters and trailers, so it seems highly likely that whatever Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie are cooking up is going to be well worth the wait.

Check out new behind-the-scenes stills and the new "underwater communication" featurette below:

In our review of the previous installment, Dead Reckoning, we said, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is the undisputed blockbuster movie event of the summer! Tom Cruise delivers yet another action movie masterpiece, packed with jaw-dropping spectacle, pulse-pounding action, heartfelt emotion, awe-inspiring performances, and an exhilarating chemistry opposite new leading lady Hayley Atwell that’ll have you begging for more. This is one Mission we’ll always choose to accept! Bring on Part Two!"

In addition to Cruise, the supporting cast features Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger; Agent Carter; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible; Pulp Fiction; Dawn of the Dead), Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead; Star Trek; Mission: Impossible), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown; Pieces of a Woman; Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Esai Morales (Ozark; La Bamba; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Westworld), Mariela Garriga (Bloodline; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Y: The Last Man), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible; Ready or Not; Revenge), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter; Fight Club; Wrath of Man), Janet McTeer (Ozark; Albert Nobbs; Jessica Jones), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation; The Last of Us; Devs), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso; Game of Thrones; Hocus Pocus 2), Angela Bassett (Black Panther; What's Love Got to Do with It; 9-1-1), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire; Joker; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Greg Tarzan Davis (Top Gun: Maverick; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Grey’s Anatomy), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick; Transformers: Age of Extinction; The Last Ship), and Frederick Schmidt (Angel Has Fallen; Mission: Impossible – Fallout; Supergirl).

McQuarrie helmed the feature, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One; Ithaca; Band of Brothers).

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits theaters and IMAX on May 23!