MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Trailer Drops Tomorrow; Tom Cruise Jumps Into Arctic In New Teaser

During last night's Final Four games on CBS, Paramount Pictures announced that the brand new theatrical trailer for Tom Cruise's highly anticipated Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - which originally debuted at CinemaCon last week - will be released online Monday!

Whether it'll drop during the National Championship Game or earlier in the day remains to be seen, but we'd wager on the latter since that's generally when the studio tends to launch new footage. We'd then expect a TV spot to debut during the game, directing fans online to check out the full-length trailer.

Plot details remain under wraps, but we learned at CinemaCon that the film will pick up two months after the events of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, with Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) still seemingly on the run and presumably on the hunt for the sunken Sevastopol.

As per Deadline's footage description, here's some of what we can expect from tomorrow's trailer:

"Opens with plane and fireworks. "This can't all be true." Footage of the bombing that was meant to kill Tom Cruise's character Ethan Hunt. He turns himself in as the military takes him in with handcuffs. Angela Basset's character gets off private plane. Tom Cruise tells Hannah Waddingham's character - "Spy people are close to panicking." Vision montage shown from the eye. Footage of Cruise's Ethan Hunt running. He falls and jumps from building. "Your secret's been compromised... everything has come to this." Ethan Hunt under water. "This your calling, your destiny." He hangs off the edge of a plane. Ends with Cruise's Hunt saying, "I need you to trust me one last time."

ScreenRant adds a few more details:

"Teaser opens with Hunt on the side of a small-engine plane. We see snippets from previous films - the CIA vault break-in, the Kremlin bombing, and the beginning from the last movie where he gassed the intelligence briefing. Hunt gets arrested by the military and is being used to presumably fight Gabriel. “Your team has betrayed you. All of your secrets, compromised,” says Gabriel. “Everything you are. Everything you’ve done has come to this,” says Kittridge. Hunt and his team are given an aircraft carrier for his mission. Several of the stunts show him on the side of a plane, jumping into the ocean, underwater, etc. “I need you to trust me one last time.”

In addition to Cruise, the supporting cast features Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger; Agent Carter; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible; Pulp Fiction; Dawn of the Dead), Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead; Star Trek; Mission: Impossible), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown; Pieces of a Woman; Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Esai Morales (Ozark; La Bamba; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Westworld), Mariela Garriga (Bloodline; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Y: The Last Man), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible; Ready or Not; Revenge), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter; Fight Club; Wrath of Man), Janet McTeer (Ozark; Albert Nobbs; Jessica Jones), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation; The Last of Us; Devs), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso; Game of Thrones; Hocus Pocus 2), Angela Bassett (Black Panther; What's Love Got to Do with It; 9-1-1), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire; Joker; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Greg Tarzan Davis (Top Gun: Maverick; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Grey’s Anatomy), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick; Transformers: Age of Extinction; The Last Ship), and Frederick Schmidt (Angel Has Fallen; Mission: Impossible – Fallout; Supergirl).

Check out the new trailer teaser and a new image below - and check back in tomorrow for the full-length trailer!

Plus, watch Tom Cruise's speech honoring Mission: Impossible director and his longtime friend Christopher McQuarrie with the CinemaCon Director of the Year Award: