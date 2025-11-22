SISU Director Jalmari Helander On How His RAMBO Prequel Is A Different Approach

Jalmari Helander talks about the tonal shift in his Rambo prequel film starring Noah Centineo, explaining how its approach differs from the grittier style of Sylvester Stallone’s classic action entries.

By MarkJulian - Nov 22, 2025 05:11 AM EST
Source: ActioNewz.com

While promoting the upcoming sequel to Sisu, director Jalmari Helander offered a glimpse into how his John Rambo origin movie will set itself apart from the long-running film series led by action legend Sylvester Stallone.

"Of course, it's different, because we're gonna start in a place where everything is basically pretty okay for Rambo," Helander told Total Film Magazine.

"He's happy and younger and all that, because we are telling the origin story. What would happen to him? Why did he become that kind of dude that we've all seen in First Blood? So it's different."

The project was first announced back in May at the Cannes Film Festival, and actor Noah Centineo (Black Adam, The Recruit) officially boarded the project earlier this month.

According to a report from Deadline Hollywood, the film will explore John Rambo’s early years, focusing on his experiences during the Vietnam War.

The script comes from Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, the writing duo behind Black Adam.

In a press statement, Millennium Media President Jonathan Yunger expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce a fresh new chapter to the Rambo legacy. This project is a tribute to one of the best franchises in movie history that will appeal to both longtime fans and new audiences alike."

Yunger further lauded the choice of director, adding, "With Jalmari Helander at the helm — a filmmaker of exceptional vision and energy — we’ve found the perfect director to deliver a high-concept action-packed experience."

Helander himself conveyed his personal connection to the material, stating, "I have been the biggest fan of Rambo since the age of 11. It is so surreal to be in a situation where I can actually make my own Rambo movie. The chain of events that got me here makes, in a fantastic way, my whole childhood make sense. I can’t wait to bring the greatest action hero back to the big screen where he belongs."

Noah Centineo to star in Rambo prequel

"John J. Rambo, a former Green Beret and Vietnam War veteran, drifts into the small town of Hope, Washington, searching for an old friend. When the local sheriff, Will Teasle, deems him a vagrant and arrests him, Rambo’s painful memories of his time as a prisoner of war resurface. After a violent confrontation, he escapes into the wilderness, triggering a large-scale manhunt. As the authorities close in, Rambo’s former commander, Colonel Sam Trautman, arrives to try and talk him down."

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/22/2025, 5:42 AM
I am very wary of this. Seems incredibly unnecessary. More so than other prequels.

It's beyond time to leave this franchise alone.
elgaz
elgaz - 11/22/2025, 5:49 AM
Rambo is so tied to Stallone - just like Rocky - and his particular sensibilities that it’s very difficult to imagine any other actor doing it justice.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/22/2025, 6:11 AM
Just saw a clip of the Rocky prequel of him running up the steps, didnt know we were getting prequelsfor both but Anthony Ippolito looks way more like Stallon than the rambo actor

