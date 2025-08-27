SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE - Aatami Korpi Refuses To Die In Relentlessly Bloody First Trailer

2022's Finnish WWII drama Sisu proved to be a very pleasant surprise for fans of relentless - not to mention relentlessly violent - action cinema, and a sequel is coming to theaters later this year.

Now officially titled Sisu: Road to Revenge, the story follows Jorma Tommila's seemingly indestructible army veteran Aatami Korpi as he returns to his family home to transport the ruins of his house to a new location. Unfortunately, the now legendary warrior's return to Lapland does not go unnoticed, and the Red Army commander (Stephen Lang) who ordered the death of Korpi's family is dispatched to finish the job.

With his faithful hound still along for the ride (if the dog dies, we riot), Aatami once again faces down an entire army - who might just find themselves outgunned.

"I have an idea of what would happen next," director Jalmari Helander said in a 2023 interview when asked about a potential sequel. "That was one of the biggest challenges when writing it as I didn't know how the gold will make him happy in the end. So, I decided to end the movie like I did but it would be interesting to see what happens to him when he has all the money in the world as I’m pretty sure it won't make him happy. Maybe somebody needs his skills again but let's see."

Check out the trailer below along with some new posters, and let us know what you think.

Vengeance has a name. Watch the official trailer for #SISU: Road to Revenge - exclusively in movie theatres November 21. pic.twitter.com/koWW7ZP3Ob — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 27, 2025

"Sisu 2: Road to Revenge is a wall-to-wall cinematic action event, a sequel to the original sleeper hit Sisu from 2022. Returning to the house where his family was brutally murdered during the war, "the man who refuses to die" (starring Jorma Tommila) dismantles it, loads it on a truck, and is determined to rebuild it somewhere safe in their honor. When the Red Army commander who killed his family (Stephen Lang from Don’t Breathe) comes back hellbent on finishing the job once and for all, a relentless, eye-popping cross-country chase ensues - a fight to the death, full of clever, unbelievable action set pieces."

Sisu 2 is set to premiere at the Fantastic Fest this September. It is scheduled to be released in Finland on October 22, 2025, and in the United States on November 21