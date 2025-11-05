KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Sequel Officially In Development... For A 2029 Release

We have good and bad news for KPop Demon Hunters fans: a sequel to the smash-hit animated movie is officially moving forward, but we're going to be waiting a long time to see it...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 05, 2025 09:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Animated Features
Source: Via Toonado.com

Following early reports that a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters was being discussed, we now have official confirmation that a follow-up to Netflix's animated phenomenon is moving forward - but Huntr/x fans are going to be waiting quite a while for that reunion tour.

Netflix and Sony have finalized a deal for a second movie, which is not expected to release until 2029. An animated project of this scale obviously takes a long time to complete, but there is a chance it could arrive sooner, depending on whether production progresses without any issues.

Co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans are expected to return.

Back in August, Kpop pushed past Red Notice to claim first place on Netflix’s all-time rankings for English-language films. Despite a mostly negative reception from critics, the action comedy, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, has held the No. 1 spot for the last three years. Demon Hunters, on the other hand, is sitting at a near-perfect 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“For me, it’s been seven years since I pitched this, almost to the day,” Kang told Variety of the film’s viral success in a recent interview. “You’re really working in a hole. You have no idea. You’re looking at the same stuff over and over again for a few years: the same jokes, the same moments.”

“I have an experience of working on a different movie where we had one [female] character among five or six main characters, and she was also a twin,” she added. “She was played by a phenomenally talented, funny comedian. We were watching all these screenings, and we were like, ‘Why isn’t she funny? We need to have her pop.’ I was like, ‘Well, her brother is the funniest one. Why don’t we just swap it and make her the funniest thing?’ And it was just silence in the room. There was this fear of portraying female characters in a fun light, or making them the funniest one in the room, or making them look ugly and unattractive.”

KPop Demon Hunters introduced Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) as members of HUNTR/X, an internationally recognized K-pop girl group that secretly moonlight as demon hunters.

