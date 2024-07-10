SHREK 5 Officially In The Works With Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy And Cameron Diaz Set To Return

DreamWorks Animation has officially announced that Shrek 5 is in development, and is set to hit theaters on July 1, 2026.

Original voice actors Mike Myers (Shrek), Eddie Murphy (Donkey) and Cameron Diaz (Princess Fiona) are all set to return, but we're not sure if Antonio Banderas will be back as Puss in Boots despite the massive success of his recent solo adventure, The Last Wish.

The movie will be helmed by Walt Dohrn, who served as a writer and artist on Shrek 2 and Shrek the Third, and as head of story on Shrek Forever After, in which he also voiced Rumpelstiltskin. Shrek 5 will be produced by franchise regular Gina Shay and Illumination founder Chris Meledandri; Brad Ableson will serve as co-director.

The original Shrek was a massive success for DreamWorks Animation, grossing $487 million worldwide. The movie also became the first Oscar winner in the animated feature category. Shrek 2 went on to take in $928 million, and both films competed for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Shrek the Third and Shrek Forever After didn't go over nearly as well with fans or critics, but still managed to gross $813 million and $752 million worldwide, so it was probably only a matter of time before a fifth instalment was announced.

Murphy revealed that he was already working on the movie last year, while also claiming that a solo Donkey project was in the works.

“We started doing [‘Shrek 5’] months ago. I did this. I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. Shrek is coming out and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a ‘Shrek,’ and we’re doing a Donkey [movie].”

Check out a motion poster at the link below.

Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3j6ctXpPGu — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) July 9, 2024

"Long-settled into married life and fully domesticated, Shrek (Mike Myers) begins to long for the days when he felt like a real ogre. Duped into signing a contract with devious Rumpelstiltskin, he finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, where ogres are hunted, Rumpelstiltskin rules, and he and Fiona (Darren Lemke) have never met. Shrek must find a way out of the contract to restore his world and reclaim his true love."

