SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Zendaya Officially Joins SHREK 5 As Shrek's Daughter; Watch First Teaser Now

While it had been rumored for a few weeks now, DreamWorks and Universal have confirmed that Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya has joined the main voice cast of Shrek 5. Plus, we have our first teaser!

Feb 27, 2025
Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation has released the first teaser for the highly anticipated Shrek 5, confirming the returns of Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, and Cameron Diaz as Fiona - as well as confirming that  Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home; Dune: Part TwoChallengers) has indeed joined the voice cast as Shrek and Fiona's daughter Felicia.

Plot details remain under wraps for now and there's also no word on who's going to be lending their voices to her siblings Fergus and Farkle.

Franchise veterans Walt Dohrn (Trolls; Trolls World Tour; Trolls Band Together) and Conrad Vernon (Monsters vs. Aliens; Sausage Party; The Addams Family) have been tapped to direct, with Brad Ableson (Minions: The Rise of Gru) serving as co-director, while Michael McCullers (Austin Powers in Goldmember; Baby Mama; The Boss Baby) penned the script. 

This will be the first installment in the main franchise in sixteen years, following 2001's Shrek, 2004's Shrek 2, 2007's Shrek the Third, and 2010's Shrek Forever After. It is also set after the events of the two spin-offs: 2011's Puss in Boots and 2022's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. All six previous films were massive successes at the global box office, ultimately collecting over $4 billion in box office receipts and making the upcoming Shrek 5 one of the most awaited sequels in recent memory. 

The 2x Primetime Emmy-winning Zendaya is, of course, best known to audiences for her role as MJ in Jon Watts' blockbuster Spider-Man trilogy, where she co-starred opposite real-life fiancé Tom Holland, and as Chani in Denis Villeneuve's Dune series, where she starred opposite 2x Academy Award-nominee Timothée Chalamet.

Her more prominent film and television credits include, but are not limited to, ChallengersMalcolm & Marie, The Greatest ShowmanEuphoriaThe OAK.C. Undercover, and Shake It Up.  

Zendaya can be seen next in A24's The Drama with Robert Pattinson and is currently filming the third and final season of HBO's Euphoria

She is also expected to return in some capacity for both Spider-Man 4 and Dune: Messiah, both of which are slated to begin filming later this year and are also tentatively scheduled to release in 2026, on July 31 and December 18, respectively. She has also landed a role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is currently filming across the globe and is set to open on July 17, 2026.

With four films and one big television premiere, 2026 is quickly shaping up to be the year of Zendaya. 

Shrek 5 hits theaters on December 23, 2026 - check out the first teaser below:

Gambito
Gambito - 2/27/2025, 3:05 PM
Excellent can’t wait
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/27/2025, 3:33 PM
@Gambito - at least the Character actually looks like her this time
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/27/2025, 3:10 PM
We need those Sonic fans to do what they did again
User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/27/2025, 3:10 PM
"BUT MIKE MEYERS AND CAMERON DIAZ ARE BOTH WHITE! HOW COULD ZENDAYA BE THEIR KID!?! I'M A DUMBASS!!!" - combicbookmovie.com users
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/27/2025, 3:31 PM
@SATW42 - Very spot on.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/27/2025, 3:14 PM
Zendaya steals another redhead role.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2025, 3:14 PM
I have to say , I like the newer animation/artstyle but it does feel weird after being so used to the one in the prior 4 films…

User Comment Image

Also if Zendaya’s character is indeed named “Felicia” , we definitely getting a “Bye Felicia” joke from Donkey.

Anyway , hope this turns out well!!.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 2/27/2025, 3:16 PM
The visuals/chracter models look way different
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/27/2025, 3:32 PM
@TheRationalNerd - It was announced when Puss In Boots The Last Wish came out that the next Shrek movie would follow that animation style.
Pampero
Pampero - 2/27/2025, 3:17 PM
No more Zendaya please. And the animation looks weird
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 2/27/2025, 3:25 PM
User Comment Image

Sorry Shrek 4. Perhaps I treated you too harshly.
Biggums
Biggums - 2/27/2025, 3:25 PM
This a comicbookmovie? Yall scraping the commode with this one.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 2/27/2025, 3:27 PM
@Biggums - of course its comicbookmovie news - it's SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Zendaya
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/27/2025, 3:28 PM
@Biggums - In 2008, CBM expanded its coverage to include all Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Horror related properties, but retains it's main focus upon comic book movies.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/27/2025, 3:40 PM
@Biggums - Well, Dark Horse comics did produce a line of SHREK comics.

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/27/2025, 3:27 PM
Never been a Shrek guy (too old when the first one dropped) but The Last Wish was excellent. If they can bring that kind of magic, count me in.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2025, 3:57 PM
@Clintthahamster - I was pleasantly surprised by The Last Wish…

I liked it quite a bit and I had never seen the first Puss in boots either.

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 2/27/2025, 3:30 PM
User Comment Image
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 2/27/2025, 3:31 PM
Can't wait to have Shrek having another crisis for being an Oggre. For the 5th time.
Grodd87
Grodd87 - 2/27/2025, 3:33 PM
I thought they had 3 kids?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/27/2025, 3:34 PM
@Grodd87 - they aré trans now...heard they changed their last names too
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2025, 3:46 PM
@Grodd87 - they do?

I barely remember 3 and don’t think I ever saw Four or the tv specials they did so not sure if the kids were introduced in those or not.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/27/2025, 3:59 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/27/2025, 3:42 PM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/27/2025, 3:42 PM
They really should have Glamed her up as "MJ" in the Siderman movies.

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/27/2025, 3:53 PM
@Nomis929 - Why's that? I think her look fits her character perfectly.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/27/2025, 4:02 PM
@Clintthahamster - Because I wished they had her more like MJ from the books when they were in high school, a bit of a party girl, that eventually became a model. she got the looks.

I like the MCU movies but I don't care for their depiction of MJ as some downhearted and moody person.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2025, 3:55 PM
Shrek twerking in latex was disturbing.
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 2/27/2025, 3:59 PM
Campea roasted yalls ass

?si=kfcoMx0MxqDHO5_P
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 2/27/2025, 4:03 PM
They look just like the recent logos.
GM1988
GM1988 - 2/27/2025, 4:04 PM
Fergus, Farkle and Felicia are the triplets of Shrek and Fiona in a previous film, two boys and a girl.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/27/2025, 4:06 PM
Gurgle DeWhitt
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 2/27/2025, 4:08 PM
Did they name her Felicia just so Eddie Murphy could hilariously yell, "BYE, FELICIA!!!" in his Donkey voice?

Because I think that's why they named her Felicia.

