SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Zendaya Officially Joins SHREK 5 As Shrek's Daughter; Watch First Teaser Now

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation has released the first teaser for the highly anticipated Shrek 5, confirming the returns of Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, and Cameron Diaz as Fiona - as well as confirming that Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home; Dune: Part Two; Challengers) has indeed joined the voice cast as Shrek and Fiona's daughter Felicia.

Plot details remain under wraps for now and there's also no word on who's going to be lending their voices to her siblings Fergus and Farkle.

Franchise veterans Walt Dohrn (Trolls; Trolls World Tour; Trolls Band Together) and Conrad Vernon (Monsters vs. Aliens; Sausage Party; The Addams Family) have been tapped to direct, with Brad Ableson (Minions: The Rise of Gru) serving as co-director, while Michael McCullers (Austin Powers in Goldmember; Baby Mama; The Boss Baby) penned the script.

This will be the first installment in the main franchise in sixteen years, following 2001's Shrek, 2004's Shrek 2, 2007's Shrek the Third, and 2010's Shrek Forever After. It is also set after the events of the two spin-offs: 2011's Puss in Boots and 2022's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. All six previous films were massive successes at the global box office, ultimately collecting over $4 billion in box office receipts and making the upcoming Shrek 5 one of the most awaited sequels in recent memory.

The 2x Primetime Emmy-winning Zendaya is, of course, best known to audiences for her role as MJ in Jon Watts' blockbuster Spider-Man trilogy, where she co-starred opposite real-life fiancé Tom Holland, and as Chani in Denis Villeneuve's Dune series, where she starred opposite 2x Academy Award-nominee Timothée Chalamet.

Her more prominent film and television credits include, but are not limited to, Challengers, Malcolm & Marie, The Greatest Showman, Euphoria, The OA, K.C. Undercover, and Shake It Up.

Zendaya can be seen next in A24's The Drama with Robert Pattinson and is currently filming the third and final season of HBO's Euphoria.

She is also expected to return in some capacity for both Spider-Man 4 and Dune: Messiah, both of which are slated to begin filming later this year and are also tentatively scheduled to release in 2026, on July 31 and December 18, respectively. She has also landed a role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is currently filming across the globe and is set to open on July 17, 2026.

With four films and one big television premiere, 2026 is quickly shaping up to be the year of Zendaya.

Shrek 5 hits theaters on December 23, 2026 - check out the first teaser below: