TOY STORY 5: Buzz & Woody Reunite, But Jessie Rides Into The Spotlight; Ernie Hudson To Voice Combat Carl

The tearful goodbye between Woody and Buzz in Toy Story 4 left the future of the beloved franchise shrouded in uncertainty. However, with Toy Story 5 officially set for a June 19, 2026 release, a surprising new detail suggests a significant shift in the toy box dynamics.

Tim Allen, the unmistakable voice of Buzz Lightyear, recently hinted at a major development for the upcoming sequel. While confirming the highly anticipated reunion of Buzz with Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks), Allen revealed that Toy Story 5 will place a greater emphasis on another cherished character: Jessie, the spirited cowgirl.

Speaking in a recent interview, Allen teased, "I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie. Tom [Hanks] and I do — Woody and I — do realign. And there’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyears. I can give you that, but I can’t give you much more."

While Allen remained tight-lipped on specific plot points, this revelation certainly offers a tantalizing glimpse into the direction Pixar is taking with the fifth installment. After four films largely centered on the dynamic duo of Woody and Buzz, a shift towards Jessie could inject fresh energy and explore new character dynamics within the established world.

Bringing another familiar face back into the mix, it's been confirmed that Andrew Stanton will return to the director's chair for Toy Story 5, after stepping aside for Josh Cooley on the fourth film.

A longtime Pixar veteran, Stanton co-wrote the original Toy Story and its sequels, and also directed beloved classics like Finding Nemo and WALL-E.

In other Toy Story news, it has been confirmed that Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters, The Crow) will be joining the franchise as the new voice of Combat Carl. He'll be taking over for the late Carl Weathers (Rocky, The Mandalorian), who passed away last year.

The Toy Story saga, which began its genre-shifting run in 1995, has become a cornerstone of animated cinema, grossing over $3 billion worldwide and earning two consecutive Best Animated Feature Academy Awards for its two most recent entries. While the focus may be shifting, the pedigree behind the project certainly remains strong.

Interestingly, Allen's tease of a "realignment" between Woody and Buzz after their separate paths in Toy Story 4 suggests that the core friendship that has anchored the series will still play a significant role despite the film reportedly focusing on Jessie.

Could Toy Story 5 delve deeper into Jessie's backstory or explore her relationships with the other toys in a more profound way? Will the film address the evolving role of toys in a world increasingly dominated by technology, a theme hinted at by Pixar executives?

There's also the growing romantic relationship between Buzz and Jessie, that has been a minor subplot across several films.

For now, fans will have to hold onto these intriguing breadcrumbs.

But one thing is clear: Toy Story 5 is shaping up to offer a familiar yet potentially surprising new adventure for Andy's beloved gang of toys.