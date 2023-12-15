AQUAMAN Clashes With Black Manta In Exciting New Clips From THE LOST KINGDOM

Following yesterday's final trailer and first clip, Warner Bros. has released another pair of clips from James Wan's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The first gives us a glimpse of what looks like it might be the movie's climactic fight scene, as the King of Atlantis launches himself into battle with the villainous Black Manta, who is responsible for inflicting a lot of heartache on the hero.

Next, we see a spent Ocean Master crawl into the water, which revives him enough to take out some bad guys and come to Arthur's aid.

Orm is not too pleased about Aquaman calling him "brother," but something tells us these two will grow a little closer as the sequel progresses.

Check out the new clips at the links below.

"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, no, after w balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to swim into theaters on December 22.