AQUAMAN Clashes With Black Manta In Exciting New Clips From THE LOST KINGDOM

Warner Bros. has released two more clips from James Wan's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and it sees the King of Atlantis launch into battle against the villainous Black Manta...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 15, 2023 11:12 AM EST

Following yesterday's final trailer and first clip, Warner Bros. has released another pair of clips from James Wan's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The first gives us a glimpse of what looks like it might be the movie's climactic fight scene, as the King of Atlantis launches himself into battle with the villainous Black Manta, who is responsible for inflicting a lot of heartache on the hero.

Next, we see a spent Ocean Master crawl into the water, which revives him enough to take out some bad guys and come to Arthur's aid.

Orm is not too pleased about Aquaman calling him "brother," but something tells us these two will grow a little closer as the sequel progresses.

Check out the new clips at the links below.

"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, no, after w balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to swim into theaters on December 22.

Nomis929 - 12/15/2023, 11:09 AM


BRING THIS BAD BOY ON!!!!!!
worcestershire - 12/15/2023, 11:13 AM
@Nomis929 - closing off 2023 with a bang!! This is gonna be a fun ride!
Nomis929 - 12/15/2023, 12:05 PM
@worcestershire - Agreed!!!

I hope James Wan stay on with directing further DC properties with the start of the new moveie universe.

I would love to see him direct a WARLORD movie.
valmic - 12/15/2023, 11:16 AM
That actually looks good.
Baf - 12/15/2023, 11:20 AM
The problem with Arthur's arc is that Black Manta is justified in his revenge. Arthur could have easily saved Manta's father. He could have been written to die of some injury sustained in the conflict, thus allowing Manta to think his father was murdered. But no, Arthur straight up allowed this dude to die. Basically, to teach him and his son lesson. Aquaman is as cold as the Arctic Ocean.
AliX - 12/15/2023, 12:06 PM
@Baf - But Manta & his dad murderd innocent people. His dad deserved not to be saved.
Baf - 12/15/2023, 12:20 PM
@AliX - I agree that he deserved to die and yes, Arthur's story is douche to king, but to straight up walk past a person knowing he would die! It takes a special kind of ass hat to pull off that move. Unsavable is one thing but putting someone in peril on purpose is a special kind of evil. I would think that someone with the "potential" to be a hero, would never be able to turn their back. Even anti-heroes have a glimmer of morality.
DocSpock - 12/15/2023, 11:24 AM

This movie will make a BIILION nickels!

It may even make as much money as the "Greatest superhero movie ever made", The Flash!
GhostDog - 12/15/2023, 11:50 AM
The Manta stuff looks fantastic
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/15/2023, 11:58 AM
Absolutely EPIC

