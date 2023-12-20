AQUAMAN & THE LOST KINGDOM's Social Media Reactions Land Early - SPOILERS

Critics and bloggers/influencers are (supposed to be) embargoed from sharing their thoughts on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom until tomorrow afternoon, but with the movie already showing in several locations overseas, a few social media reactions have been posted early.

Out of the posts we've come across, we'd say the reactions are leaning mixed/negative - although some really did not care for James Wan's DC Comics sequel.

Like the first Aquaman, the visuals and action sequences have come in for praise, but unlike its predecessor (depending on who you ask), it sounds like the "juvenile humor" mostly falls flat. The script/dialogue and overall story have also been heavily criticised, along with the "inconsistent" performances.

More reactions will be flooding online fairly soon, and they may tell a diffrent story. For now, have a look at what we have below - but be warned that some contain fairly significant spoilers . You may also have to click "translate" on Twitter for certain posts.

"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, no, after w balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to swim into theaters on December 21. Do you plan on seeing the movie opening weekend? Drop us a comment down below.