Alleged Image Of The X-Men In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Looks Too Darn Real To Be AI - But Is It?

A new purported Avengers: Doomsday image has popped up online, showing the X-Men in their comic book suits. It looks too real to be AI, but is it?

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 22, 2025 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The collective excitement for Avengers: Doomsday is through the roof. Fans desperately want to know as much as possible about the movie. And for good reason. The film marks Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return, and, perhaps most importantly, features the return of Fox's X-Men. This time, though, they won't be wearing black leather. The X-Men are expected to suit up in their classic comic book costumes for the film. Unfortunately, we have not gotten an actual image of the actors suited up... or have we? A picture recently surfaced picture may have had you thiningk otherwise.

The palpable excitement around Doomsday has prompted some to spread what have, so far, appeared to be AI-generated images of the movie's cast. These have ranged from Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. Though it's been difficult to tell apart the fake from the authentic, most images shared have been commonly understood to be made with AI. However, an X-Men-centric image (which will not be linked here, but has been widespread) popped up online, and, my dear readers, for the life of me, I was not able to tell if it was AI-generated or not.

The picture appears to feature Doomsday's X-Men—James Marsden's Cyclops, Ian McKellen's Magneto, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, Channing Tatum's Gambit, Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambaeu and Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, all together, in their comic book suits. The photo sparked a lot of debate online. Some claimed it was AI-generated, while others argued it had too many "realistic" details to have been made by artificial intelligence. It was... a complicated matter.

For a time, my mind was a mixture of those debates—unable to decipher whether or not the information my eyes were processing was generated by a computer, or if seven people actually posed for that picture, making a lot of fans' decades-long dreams a reality. Fortunately, if you, too, were lost in the sea of uncertainty regarding the legitimacy of said picture, there seems to be an answer on the matter. Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez took to X to debunk the image.

Unfortunately, the amount of fake AI pictures purported to be from Avengers: Doomsday continues to grow. Upon the image hitting the internet, for example, a new one showed up, apparently showing the X-Men sitting in a room. There was only a slight problem with it: Beast's head was on Nightcrawler's body.

Then, a purported "selfie" of Teyonah Parris, James Marsden and Channing Tatum—all in costume—also surfaced. However, the image showed the actress holding a phone which, despite meant to be an iPhone 17 Pro, does not match the real-life design of the devic, signaling its AI origins. So, what's the conclusion here? That the X-Men in the image look remarkably comic accurate, but the picture does not appear to be real. The quality of it, though, is a testament to how advanced artificial intelligence has gotten just a short amount of time. 

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026. 

What do you think about all of these AI-generated images popping up for Avengers: Doomsday? Drop your thoughts in the comments. 

MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 11/22/2025, 8:06 AM
You mean Doomsday right?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/22/2025, 8:15 AM
AI is definitely getting better at hands. And humans are def getting slower at writing articles.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/22/2025, 8:29 AM
@Matchesz - Write? Most likely copy/pasted.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/22/2025, 11:03 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - most likely a.i. generated articles
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 11/22/2025, 8:16 AM
God this website is so amateurish. Your headline says Endgame.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/22/2025, 8:28 AM
@BreakTheCode - I read this in Ledgers Joker voice in my head. Thank you.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 11/22/2025, 8:20 AM
I'm not sure the collective excitement for Avengers: Doomsday is through the roof. Not with the general public anyway. And real or fake, it's just a picture of characters we've seen forever.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 11/22/2025, 10:15 AM
@MarvelousMarty - this. Stop trying to speak things into existence.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 11/22/2025, 8:20 AM
Doomsgame? End-day?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/22/2025, 8:27 AM
Where are the pictures? I already saw Endgame. It's amazing how true that title was. Marvel movies really did end after that.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 11/22/2025, 8:35 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - If you couldn't be bothered to find it in the article you deserve to be puzzled.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/22/2025, 8:45 AM
@IAmAHoot - okay....mr.gruppy pants
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 11/22/2025, 8:35 AM
It doesn't take a genius to figure out that's fake!
tvor03
tvor03 - 11/22/2025, 11:00 AM
@IAmAHoot - what exactly about that picture is obviously fake?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 11/22/2025, 4:47 PM
@tvor03 - Lighting, shadows, and first and foremost the ages of Stewart and McKellan.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/22/2025, 5:04 PM
@tvor03 - and no Hugh, Famke, Halle, Anna, Kelsey or Shawn Ashmore in the pic.
gambgel
gambgel - 11/22/2025, 8:39 AM
why isnt the actual pics on this article?

this is like creating an unfinished article, imho.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/22/2025, 11:04 AM
@gambgel - exactly! It's like watching porn but all the fun body parts are blurred.
NHartMusic
NHartMusic - 11/22/2025, 8:46 AM
So I guess all this site does now is speculate on whether images are AI or not? And doesn't even bother proofreading?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/22/2025, 9:50 AM
@NHartMusic - Where’s the damn link!
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/22/2025, 8:53 AM
So anyone who thinks that's Allen Cummings hasn't seen him in awhile
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/22/2025, 9:06 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Lol I was going to say Nightcrawler is the one throwing the whole pic off
tvor03
tvor03 - 11/22/2025, 11:02 AM
@ProfessorWhy - he’s covered in three pounds of makeup. How can you tell that’s fake?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/22/2025, 12:28 PM
@tvor03 - he's a portly old man now
tvor03
tvor03 - 11/22/2025, 1:03 PM
@ProfessorWhy - I dunno. When I see him on Traitors, he looks in pretty good shape to me, especially for a 60 year old man.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/22/2025, 1:05 PM
@tvor03 - the video he released during production of doomsday says otherwise
kseven
kseven - 11/22/2025, 9:05 AM
Truthfully people will probably be able to make a better movie with A.I. than what we'll get anyway
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/22/2025, 9:12 AM
Oh thank God Alex Perez debunked it. I thought it was real until our lord and savior said something.





What a joke
ZaphodDent42
ZaphodDent42 - 11/22/2025, 9:27 AM
The standards getting lower and lower every day!!!
Floke
Floke - 11/22/2025, 9:58 AM
It's clearly from the cartoon... Ya'll been drinking drunk harder than when @OriginalGusto1 found out Milus Cyrus was dating discount Thor!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/22/2025, 11:06 AM
@Floke - I was drunk last night! Wait, 🙁 did I pay the cab fair?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/22/2025, 11:06 AM
meant to be this: *🤔
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 10:50 AM

My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings: Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!

Never mind. AI wins.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 11/22/2025, 12:09 PM
I mean that photo looked pretty real to me. [frick]ing AI man..
Irregular
Irregular - 11/22/2025, 12:40 PM
The photo is real. AI fakes usually are very clean photos. You won't see any pixel artifacts or compression details if the photo was generated from AI. Even them, where did the reference come from to conjure up the costumes that have never been seen by anyone?

People haven't figured this out yet, but I am more than 100% sure that Disney is going to use the hell out of AI in an unofficial capacity like this. Throw in all these weird random AI fakes but have the "real" image actually be buried in a sea of it. Which has been happening these past two weeks.

Meaning there is possible photos out there where people believe it is AI...and it's possibly a real photo revealing something big to us.
gambgel
gambgel - 11/22/2025, 12:59 PM
@Irregular - Simple: the user that creates these team pics firstly creates the individual costumes, one by one (Ive done this a lot) and then once he has all the costumes AI made, he asks the app or web to create the group image, and if its the same AI app/web and same chat, maybe it can achieve this good quality/fidelity.

That, or its a mix of AI and photoshop (as Ive done too, this way you can get better quality and more control on the final image, and the faces of the actors can be more faithful, if you use the original solo images and copy/past the faces.)
Irregular
Irregular - 11/22/2025, 2:58 PM
@gambgel - "Simple: the user that creates these team pics firstly creates the individual costumes, one by one (Ive done this a lot) and then once he has all the costumes AI made, he asks the app or web to create the group image, and if its the same AI app/web and same chat, maybe it can achieve this good quality/fidelity.

Except AI only ever tries to achieve near perfect quality and fidelity. It's emulation at best, but that means that all the subtle/photo differences that are taken by real people with no photography background, AI hasn't replicated that yet 100% perfect.

For example, that photo has flaws. Not flaws as in AI trickery, but flaws in the way the photo is compressed. If you look at the wall when you zoom in, there's either a sign of degradation or pixels from a lower quality phone camera. AI CAN'T recreate that in a way that actually looks natural or less overexaggerated. Also look at the lighting behind Alan Cumming how the lamp light reflects against the floor and the jacket, the placement of both Channing Tatum's hands and the slight blur, hell the blurriness from Mystiques skull tiara, AI is NOT going to replicate that because it looks ugly.

Even then, that is a lot to train the AI to follow the leak suits from the handbag that came out a couple of months ago. I mean the detail, is almost impossible to replicate because the AI is only going to generate what is out there because it "needs" a frame of reference to go off of. Even with your method, it still will have slight variations that show key differences when you put them in a group photo.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 11/22/2025, 12:48 PM
🤣Fake or not, obviously everyone should expect huge fan service in the film, which would mean comic accurate costumes.🔥
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/22/2025, 6:23 PM
Ai is joke of Hollywood does crappy job do things
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 11/22/2025, 7:12 PM
Where is said photo?

