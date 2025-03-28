ANT-MAN Star Paul Rudd Reacts To Joining AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast...And Has Some Thoughts On His Tiny Chair

ANT-MAN Star Paul Rudd Reacts To Joining AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast...And Has Some Thoughts On His Tiny Chair

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd has broken his silence on being cast in Avengers: Doomsday, but takes issue with the fact he was given a much smaller chair than his MCU co-stars. You can hear more from him here!

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 28, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios revealed the Avengers: Doomsday cast in front of more than 275 million excited fans earlier this week, and among the names showcased during the nearly six-hour event was Ant-Man star Paul Rudd. 

That wasn't overly surprising, particularly as Scott Lang has crossed paths with Kang the Conqueror and was previously put front and centre in team-up movies like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame

The actor recently spoke to Jimmy Fallon about his role in Death of a Unicorn and was inevitably asked about being added to the massive cast of Avengers: Doomsday

"I saw that announcement. I did," Rudd responded before the conversation turned to his much smaller chair. "I thought, 'Oh that’s clever, yes I’m Ant-Man.' But there’s still the part of me that’s like, it’s a little emasculating to have a little tiny chair. But at least, finally, one that will actually fit me when I sit down."

The talk show host wondered whether Rudd could share anything about what we'll see from Ant-Man in Avengers: Doomsday, but he remained tight-lipped. "There is nothing that I can tell you," he said, comparing the secrecy surrounding "a major movie" like Avengers: Doomsday to "military secrets" and "some sort of coordinated attack."

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania ended with the defeat of Kang the Conqueror and Scott coming to the realisation that he might have made a mistake by not heeding the villain's warning. 

Original plans called for Kang to escape the Quantum Realm and leave Scott and Hope Van Dyne stranded; either way, it's clear the former was going to be a huge part of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, especially if his actions really did doom - no pun intended now Robert Downey Jr. is playing Doctor Doom - the Multiverse. 

Rudd has been playing the pint-sized superhero since 2015. It's highly unlikely we'll get a fourth solo movie after Quantumania underperformed, meaning there's every chance he's among the characters we'll say farewell to at the end of the Multiverse Saga.

In the comics, Scott dies when the Scarlet Witch - manipulated by Doom - loses control of her Chaos Magic and attacks Avengers Mansion. He's eventually resurrected through time travel, courtesy of Cassie Lang and the Young Avengers. 

Based on the current cast list for Avengers: Doomsday, the MCU's Ant-Man won't be joined by The Wasp, Hank Pym, or Janet Van Dyne. He may, however, reunite with Ghost.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

