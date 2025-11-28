AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - 5 Biggest Doctor Doom Leaks And Spoilers You Need To Know

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the biggest superhero movies ever. We're spoiled these days, meaning it's easy to forget that this will be the first time that the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four share the screen. That many heroes need a formidable threat to square off with, and that's where Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom comes in. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing the MCU's Iron Man, will transform into the Multiverse Saga's new big bad (sorry, Kang), donning Doom's mask to fight reality's mightiest heroes. A few official details have been revealed about Doom since Downey was first cast, but we've now rounded up the biggest leaks, rumours, and possible reveals for you in one place. From his motivations to what he'll look like and his unexpected allies, we've got you covered here. When you click the "Next"/"View List" button below, be warned that potentially major spoilers follow...

5. He Has A Major Issue With Steve Rogers With an infinite number of worlds in the Multiverse, what makes Earth-616 so special? Well, it seems the events of Avengers: Endgame did a bigger number on reality than anticipated. When we last saw Steve Rogers, he'd returned to the present day as an old man after travelling back in time to get his happy ending with Peggy Carter. Thanks to Loki, we know that Captain America's action caused a branching timeline and a world where two versions of himself existed at the same time. We've patiently waited to learn more about what happened when Cap returned the Infinity Stones to their rightful place in the timeline, and it's been rumoured that his actions caused an Incursion (and perhaps even started them). That's why Doom targets Earth-616 and, more specifically, Captain America himself...



4. He Lost His Family In An Incursion Why does Doom want to take revenge on Steve? Well, his world was destroyed in an Incursion, and he reportedly lost his wife and child in the process. Interestingly, it sounds like the destruction of his reality is also what left Victor Von Doom scarred and forced to rely on a suit of armour to keep him alive. We've been told that the villain will be portrayed in a similar vein to a Universal Monster (both in terms of appearance and his being a sympathetic figure). What's missing from this equation is Doom's history with the Fantastic Four. If he's not from Earth-828, then Avengers: Doomsday could be the first time that the MCU's version of the team encounters their greatest foe. Still, our next rumour might help salvage that.



3. ...But Is Doom Telling The Truth? It seems the Russo Brothers are gearing up to deliver a big Doctor Doom twist, as that backstory we've detailed above may end up being completely fabricated. Yes, it seems Doom will present himself as a sympathetic, heroic figure, only to later reveal his true, duplicitous nature. Doom is rarely painted as a sympathetic figure on the page, and instead only does the right thing when it benefits him and his goal to rule over, well, everything. Based on various rumours, we expect Downey's Doom to be on a mission to grasp whatever's left of the Multiverse when it finally falls to the Incursions. Along the way, he'll destroy realities, likely target Loki and the TVA, and even pit the Avengers and X-Men against each other, all so he can rule over "Battleworld."



2. Female Variants...Or Doombots Original plans called for Avengers: Doomsday to be titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Doctor Doom wasn't set to factor into that or Avengers: Secret Wars; instead, the spotlight would have been placed squarely on the Council of Kangs. Are we getting the Council of Dooms in their stead? Rumours have swirled about female Variants of Doom appearing, clad in different colour armours and cloaks. There's been some chatter about them perhaps being Doombots, but Victor's trip through the Multiverse is sure to bring him into contact with Mulriversal doppelgangers who have similar ambitions. Doom may form a brief alliance with his Variants, but don't be surprised if he quickly betrays them. After all, only one can rule whatever's left of the Multiverse heading into Avengers: Secret Wars. We'd also be remiss not to point out repeated rumours about Doom leading a team of villainous Variants.

