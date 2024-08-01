AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Jeremy Renner Responds To Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Return: "The SOB Didn’t Say Anything"

More of Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU co-stars have been asked how they feel about the actor making his return to the franchise as the villainous Doctor Doom...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 01, 2024 04:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Despite the rumors, the SDCC announcement that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom after playing Tony Stark for over a decade came as a surprise to fans - as well as quite a few of his co-stars.

It seems Downey Jr. and Kevin Feige attempted to keep things under wraps by telling as few people as possible, with Brie Larson recently revealing that she was completely taken aback by the news after speaking with the Marvel Studios boss just before Comic-Con.

Gwyneth Paltrow also responded to RDJ's Instagram post with confusion, and Florence Pugh seemed completely gobsmacked when asked about the Doom development in a video interview.

Now, Jeremy Renner has revealed that he never heard a thing, despite being part of an active group chat with RDJ and the other original Avengers.

"I had no idea. The son of a bitch didn’t say anything to me,” the Hawkeye actor tells US Weekly. “We’re good friends. There’s the Avengers family chat. The original six. He said not a peep. I got online and started blowing up his phone like, ‘What’s going on? You’ve been hiding this from us the whole time?’ It’s exciting news. I’m really, really excited about it.”

Renner was also asked about potentially reprising the role of Clint Barton for the next Avengers films, and it sounds like he's definitely in - even if he's not quite ready to make it official.

“You got Downey back in the mix, you got the Russo Brothers back in the mix. This is a direction where Marvel is going to do well,” he said. “The Avengers movies have always been fan favorites and there’s so many wonderful characters in them. It’s going to be challenging to get everyone together. But I am excited about it. We’ll see. I think we’ll probably be doing it. It’s all brand new. They just made the announcement. They got to start figuring it out.”

Lexi Rabe, who played Tony's daughter Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame, also responded to Downey's Insta post with a single word: "Dad?" Fans have been (jokingly... we hope) speculating that Morgan could also show up in Avengers: Secret Wars, as Doom greets her with: "I hate you 3000."

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

Ha1frican - 8/1/2024, 4:38 PM
Him hiding it from the original Avengers makes it even funnier imo, that’s some villain stuff. I wonder if
SPOILERS FOR DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE







Chris Evans told them about his appearance as Human Torch
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/1/2024, 4:40 PM
@Ha1frican - It could also be because the deal wasn't finalized. It wouldn't surprise me if the conversations between The Russo Brothers, Downey, and Feige came down to money but also to returning stars. Downey without the Russos wouldn't happen and the Russos without Downey wouldn't happen.
Fares
Fares - 8/1/2024, 4:59 PM
@Ha1frican - I didn't read your comment because I haven't seen D&W yet, but I just wanted to thank you for the spoiler warning.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/1/2024, 4:38 PM
Hey man, he's been here since the beginning. He knows how serious the Marvel snipers are
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/1/2024, 4:38 PM
I guess he didn't see that coming
RolandD
RolandD - 8/1/2024, 4:41 PM
@ProfessorWhy - Best Comment of the Day!
PC04
PC04 - 8/1/2024, 4:46 PM
@ProfessorWhy - "I understood that reference"
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/1/2024, 4:38 PM
Love Barton. Must return!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 4:58 PM
@IAmAHoot - I’m sure he will…

I hope we get atleast Hawkeye S2 since I liked the first one!!.

User Comment Image

Granted it probably depends on how physically he’s up for it since he’s still recovering

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/1/2024, 5:15 PM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 5:26 PM
@IAmAHoot - I’m always taking rumors with a grain of salt so until Feige himself announces it , it’s not official to me

I do like the premise though if true
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/1/2024, 4:39 PM
Well we got RDJ back, Hemsworth will be too if they follow the comics , Ruffalo’s Hulk is still out there, Jeremy is game, so that leaves Scar Jo and Evans.

Will they make a return to?

It seems logical.

But then those rumors of Spidey Maguire and Hugh’s Wolverine taking center stage aren’t true then ?

I also wished they focused more on Dr Strange and Scarlet Witch .
But there’s so many characters, idk

RolandD
RolandD - 8/1/2024, 4:43 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - I thought that the rumors were about Holland’s Spider-Man but I won’t swear to it.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/1/2024, 5:02 PM
@RolandD -
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/1/2024, 5:04 PM
@RolandD -

Yes I heard Tom’s Spidey would be co-starring for Avengers 5 and then Secret Wars would feature Tobey and Hugh in a big capacity , but I guess that was back when Kang was still the villain so yeah :/
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/1/2024, 5:02 PM
'Morgan could also show up in Avengers: Secret Wars, as Doom greets her with: "I hate you 3000."'

User Comment Image
For real though, I do hope the original Avengers get to return. Even if it's just for one scene (eating shawarma). The multiverse does allow for it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 5:02 PM
Oh man , I didn’t even think about us seeing Morgan again…

Seeing the baddie as her dad’s face would mess her up!!.

User Comment Image

Also I’m just about waiting for ScarJo to show up as a character in the Multiverse now too lol.
StSteven
StSteven - 8/1/2024, 5:20 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Well, as far as we know, (old) Steve is still alive in the MCU, so picking up on what @MisterDoctor217 was saying above, Natasha is the only one who would need a Multiversal variant to replace her without f**king with the events of Endgame. So then the question is, who would that variant be? Is there a version of Natasha that could show up in "A:SW" that would make sense and allow for the OG Avengers assemble one last time? I don't actually know, so that's an open question. But if they can make it happen (without it being too contrived), I'm all for it.

If you think about it, the Fox-verse is essentially coming to an end with "DP&W" and most definitely with "A:SW". And most likely, the first iteration of the MCU is as well. I think that in "A:SW" we're going to see a collision of all the previous worlds/universes on a scale that we've never seen before, and so it would make sense to include the OG Avengers in that collision in some fashion. So I say "Giddy up!". 😉
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 5:28 PM
@StSteven - yep

I do hope the next phase wil be more smaller scale since idk how much bigger you can get after this haha.
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 8/1/2024, 5:04 PM
Genius writing. I’m fully on board with that line: “I hate you 3000”. Really oozes Doom. Sometimes you have to give the fans full control of these scripts, we’re literal geniuses, more so than some of these writers that get hired.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/1/2024, 5:07 PM
Prediction

Avengers: Doomsday will move to 2027
& Secret Wars to 2028 ( for the MCU 20th year Anniversary)
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/1/2024, 5:22 PM
@WakandaTech - I think the MCU 20th anniversary will be the first official rebooted film. Possibly Iron Man.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/1/2024, 5:20 PM
RDJ to Renner: "I love you bro, but I'm not sharing the Mun-Nay".
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/1/2024, 5:21 PM
I know it's completely random but I think a cool scene with be of Shang Chi on top of The Great Protector flying over the newly formed Battleworld looking in disbelief as the lands begin to merge into one and he cannot do anything.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 8/1/2024, 5:22 PM
They need to write Hawkeye like Avengers EMH for his last appearance in the MCU. He's more useful in a fight than Black Widow, Falcon, Daredevil, Punisher and Drax. Also give me T'Challa and Namor team up in Secret Wars movie
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/1/2024, 5:27 PM
Can we have Scarlett Johansson back as Sophie Von Doom?

