Avengers: Doomsday: 6 Characters We Can't Believe Aren't Confirmed To Appear In The Movie

Avengers: Doomsday: 6 Characters We Can't Believe Aren't Confirmed To Appear In The Movie

Avengers: Doomsday has assembled a massive cast, but as the recent artwork reveal proved, a lot of heavy hitters are MIA. These are the characters we can't believe are still not confirmed to appear.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jul 14, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios' massive Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal promised fans an impressive mix of returning MCU heroes and Marvel Legacy characters last March. However, it also left fans scratching their heads over some glaring omissions.

While there are plenty of heroes widely rumoured or expected to appear—such as Deadpool, Wolverine, and Doctor Strange—this feature isn't about the characters we anticipate showing up unannounced. Instead, we're looking at six established MCU heroes who weren't included in the infamous chair reveal and still haven't been confirmed for the movie.

Given where we last saw these heroes and the Multiverse-spanning story Avengers: Doomsday appears to be telling, their respective absences is legitimately shocking.

Whether they're being kept secret or have truly been left on the sidelines remains to be seen (and for most, it seems to be the latter), but these are the characters we simply can't believe are set to miss the MCU's biggest battle yet...
 

6. America Chavez

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One of the biggest omissions has to be Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez. We last saw the young hero at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, training at Kamar-Taj under Wong after finally learning to control her incredible star-shaped portal powers.

Her entire skillset is built around traversing the Multiverse, making her one of the single most important characters for a story set to revolve around Doctor Doom, incursions, and alternate realities. While the Avengers are more than formidable enough to fight Doom, America is uniquely equipped to move heroes between universes and rescue characters stranded in dying realities.

Marvel Studios went to great lengths to establish her as the MCU's answer to interdimensional travel, so leaving America on the sidelines makes little sense. If anyone should be helping the heroes navigate a Multiversal war, it's America Chavez.
 

5. Spider-Man

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In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker made the heartbreaking decision to have Doctor Strange erase the world's memories of him to save the Multiverse. By the end of the movie, he was left completely alone, and we'll finally catch up with him in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Since 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland's Spider-Man has typically been at the heart of the MCU's biggest crossover events. Beyond his popularity, intelligence, and leadership potential (now that he's finally moved on from being Tony Stark's protégé), it's hard to understand why Spidey isn't front and centre in Avengers: Doomsday with heroes who don't remember or necessarily trust him...which has immense storytelling potential.

Despite Spider-Man: Brand New Day releasing immediately before Avengers: Doomsday, it seems Marvel Studios will make us wait for Secret Wars to bring Peter into Doom's conflict. What that will look like remains to be seen.
 

4. She-Hulk

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Love or hate the series, it's baffling to think that Jennifer Walters hasn't been seen since the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In the series, she literally rewrote her own ending before settling back into life as both an attorney and a potential future superhero.

The finale's fourth-wall-breaking antics may divide opinion, but Jennifer herself remains one of the MCU's strongest new additions. She's a Hulk with all of Bruce Banner's intelligence and possesses superhuman strength that makes her capable of standing alongside the Avengers' heaviest hitters. She also offers a fresh perspective as a character who could bring a whole new feel to Earth's Mightiest Heroes' next team-up.

With The Hulk seemingly taken off the table after going savage in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, excluding She-Hulk from a world-ending event feels like a missed opportunity to further develop one of Marvel's newest Avengers into a major player moving forward.
 

3. Captain Marvel

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Carol Danvers last appeared in The Marvels, helping save the Skrulls before reigniting Hala's dying sun. However, the movie's biggest development came in its closing moments when Monica Rambeau was left trapped in another universe following a Multiversal incursion.

That cliffhanger practically screams Avengers: Doomsday. Monica's fate is directly tied to the collapsing Multiverse, and Carol has every reason to risk everything trying to bring her friend home (remember, when we last saw the WandaVision lead, she'd woken up in the X-Men's headquarters).

Beyond the emotional stakes, Captain Marvel remains one of Earth's strongest heroes. If Doctor Doom is setting out to become Battleworld's ruler, then Carol should absolutely be involved in the fight against him as a member of Sam Wilson's Avengers. Instead, it seems she's been benched.
 

2. Star-Lord

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Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ended with Peter Quill returning to Earth for the first time in decades, reconnecting with his grandfather as Marvel promised that "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return." Well, exactly when is he returning?

Star-Lord has a history with the Avengers, and with his closest allies now scattered across the galaxy, Avengers: Doomsday is the perfect opportunity to reunite him with familiar faces while paying off that post-credits promise. Concept art has alluded to him living with Vision and mentoring the Young Avengers, but if his role is that major, why hasn't Chris Pratt's name been mentioned?

A movie as jam-packed as this one needs a little humour, and Star-Lord has repeatedly proven he can provide that without undermining the drama. Avengers: Doomsday is the right place to establish Peter's new role on Earth, so here's hoping he shows up.
 

1. Scarlet Witch

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Whether Wanda Maximoff actually died beneath Mount Wundagore at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness remains one of the MCU's biggest unanswered questions.

While she likely survived, Marvel Studios has remained deliberately vague about the Scarlet Witch's fate ever since (see: Agatha All Along). Crucially, her Chaos Magic and recent rampage through the Multiverse make her one of the few heroes who could realistically challenge Doctor Doom on equal footing.

Wanda's redemption arc remains unfinished, and Avengers: Doomsday offers the perfect chance to explore that. There are rumours about her falling under Doctor Doom's influence, so we may have to eat our words on this entry, but Marvel Studios has missed a trick by not teasing Wanda's grand return in this movie.
 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/14/2026, 11:38 AM
Only ones shocking to me is Spider-man. Outside of that...honestly, no one on this list are on "teams" per say so...
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/14/2026, 11:53 AM
"6 Characters We Can't Believe Aren't Confirmed To Appear In The Movie"

User Comment Image
Fosilly
Fosilly - 7/14/2026, 11:54 AM
"...it's hard to understand why Spidey isn't front and centre in Avengers: Doomsday with heroes who don't remember or necessarily trust him."

You answered your own question
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/14/2026, 11:56 AM
@Fosilly - lol. nailed it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2026, 11:55 AM
America Chavez i can understand given her powerset but the others don’t really need to be here imo…

Also if we get all these characters amongst others in Doomsday then what would we have for Secret Wars since that’s apparently suppose to be even bigger huh?.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/14/2026, 11:57 AM
I think strange and scarlet witch are at the very end working for/with Doom.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2026, 12:03 PM
@SummersEssex - I could see that

Strange might be being infielder by the corrupting third eye while SW is being manipulated by Doom.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/14/2026, 12:24 PM
@SummersEssex - I heard that a while ago too.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/14/2026, 12:48 PM
@SummersEssex - seems like they are melding beats from Hickman's SW and the storyline The Children's Crusade.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 7/14/2026, 12:08 PM
There are probably a ton of characters they haven’t revealed yet.

Just enjoy the ride, kids.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/14/2026, 12:08 PM
To be honest, I am surprised that Star Lord isn't there. He'd fill in a huge gap as no Guardians are there. Spider-Man is in his own movie. And Scarlet Witch is dead. Captain Marvel isn't there because Disney knows her character is DOA. Same with She Hulk.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/14/2026, 12:11 PM
It's not that unbelievable
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/14/2026, 12:17 PM
boy, wouldnt it be nice to be surprised when a character "unexpectedly" shows up in a movie for a change .. shocking, i know
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/14/2026, 12:23 PM
I could care less about the others, but Spiderman isn't confirmed yet? And I'm still trying to figure out characters like Ghost and Yelena are still being shoved at us. Let it go, already.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/14/2026, 12:28 PM
The only story that I care to be put in front of our eyes is Madisynn and Wong!!!

What's happening with that perfect friendship?!?!????
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/14/2026, 12:31 PM
Not confirmed doesn't mean they're not in it. Even if they're not, let's wait and see the movie before we complain. Maybe there's reasons, maybe those reasons are that they simply didn't have a place in the story being told. If it doesn't turn out well, so be it. go ahead and be mad. But until then, I'm more than OK not knowing the whole movie before seeing it. I hope we get a surprise or two. Whether that's in the form of characters, or events within the story.
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 7/14/2026, 12:38 PM
I think we know exactly why some of these aren't in it.
User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 7/14/2026, 12:40 PM
I have zero problems with believing that. None.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/14/2026, 12:40 PM
"it's baffling to think that Jennifer Walters hasn't been seen since the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

Tatiana DID talk a lot of ish on Marvel though...
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/14/2026, 12:41 PM
Just 6?!

I can name 6 o the X-Men alone.
LSHF
LSHF - 7/14/2026, 12:42 PM
Getting more characters means less screen time for the others.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/14/2026, 12:45 PM
These will be key characters in "Secret Wars".
SCOTTHZ972
SCOTTHZ972 - 7/14/2026, 12:48 PM
Where is Rhodey? War Machine baby!!! Just kidding. Where is Valkyrie?
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/14/2026, 12:49 PM
I would LOVE to see a suspended animation America Chavez as a prize in Dooms throne room. Explains why she hasnt been seen. at some point he trapped her and is keeping her as a Trophy along with other random things from the multiverse.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/14/2026, 12:54 PM
I mean, some of these characters will more than likely be in the confirmed sequel anyway🤷🏾‍♂️

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