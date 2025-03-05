AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Directors Plan To "Outdo" ENDGAME; Tease Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars directors Joe and Anthony Russo have shared their plan to "outdo" their previous MCU movies and tease Robert Downey Jr.'s Marvel return as the villainous Doctor Doom.

Mar 05, 2025
GamesRadar+

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will be helmed by the Russo Brothers, the filmmaking duo behind Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame

The Multiverse Saga has been a little hit-or-miss, especially with Marvel Studios expanding the MCU to streaming. However, if anyone can deliver two critical and commercial hits for Kevin Feige, it's got to be Joe and Anthony. 

Talking to GamesRadar+, Joe addressed their approach to Doomsday and Secret Wars. Unsurprisingly, they're setting out to top the stories they've already told in the MCU. "Absolutely, we want to beat those younger versions of ourselves," he said. "We have to be, right? Because we have to outdo those movies in a way, or we at least have to take you on an equally engaging journey."

Anthony added, "These movies are an incredible opportunity for us, and they're an incredible opportunity for audiences. So we're doing what we can to deliver the experience everyone, I think, hopes for."

If that recently leaked concept art is any indication, the directors will be pulling out all the stops to deliver the biggest, craziest Avengers movies to date. A big draw for regular moviegoers, whether fans like the idea or not, will surely be the return of Oscar-winner and former Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. 

However, he's trading one metal suit for another as Downey will be playing the MCU's new big bad, Doctor Doom.

Talking to Jake's Takes, Joe explained, "Interestingly enough, Downey decided to go back before we decided to go back. I had dinner with Downey about a year before we agreed to do the movie where he was trying to convince us of why we should do [it]. We just didn't have a story to tell or a way in yet and then it hit us."

That changed when Stephen McFeely figured out the plot of both movies and Anthony reiterated his excitement to see what Downey brings to the table as the evil Doctor Doom. 

"Robert is one of the most talented performers on the planet," he said. "For him to be motivated to explore a new character like Victon Von Doom, it doesn't get more exciting."

In a separate interview with GamesRadar+, The Electric State star Chris Pratt - who we now know will return as the Legendary Star-Lord in the movies - opened up on the opportunities the Russos gave him in their new Netflix movie. 

"Between the two films I worked, I think, a total of 20 or 21 days, and so I was very much a supporting cast member in those films. So my experience working with them was limited, although I even remember back then how collaborative they were, bringing me in – the Russo brothers and both [Christopher] Markus and [Stephen] McFeely, who are also the writers of The Electric State – talking to me about my input on the character and the various types of dialogue I can imagine him saying back in the Avengers."

"So when it came to this movie, I knew there was a collaborative effort. It was just really an awesome opportunity to do that to a higher degree, given I have much more responsibilities in this film than I had in the Avengers movies, so it was absolutely incredible, and it was everything I really hoped it would be, and I'd be honored to work with them again."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/5/2025, 11:14 AM
I can't believe RDJ turned down Poseidon who's the villain for The Odyssey in exchange for this. Then again you can't turn down another +100m payday. Jackasses
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/5/2025, 11:17 AM
@bobevanz - he got his Oscar now he needs 10 more homes.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/5/2025, 11:25 AM
@bobevanz - I could also see it be similar to Strauss in Oppenheimer being a reason. Both characters are just spiteful and actively trying to stop the protagonist from reaching their goal.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/5/2025, 11:36 AM
@bobevanz -

You know what's cooler than Christopher Nolan money?

MCU money.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 3/5/2025, 11:15 AM
Phase 4 and 5 being shitty make that goal just impossible.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/5/2025, 11:17 AM
I honestly hope the New Avengers get stomped by Doom akin to the squad that got wiped at the beginning of Civil War
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/5/2025, 11:17 AM
It all comes down to the screen writing. Everything else is pornography. The scripts need to be brilliant. It's concerning that Markus didn't desire to return and makes me wonder whether or not he felt the project could be special.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/5/2025, 11:19 AM
"Outdo" ENDGAME".......ok that shouldn't be hard, that one sucked. They should be aiming to outdo TWS, CW or Iw, they were the good ones.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/5/2025, 11:39 AM
@harryba11zack -

I like The Avengers (2012) more than Civil War.

But I guess you're talking about the Russos' movies.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/5/2025, 11:44 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - yep. I still liked the first avengers film, good writing, the characters were almostly done right. thou the only issuse I had with that film was cinema photographer making the movie like like a TV show.
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/5/2025, 12:22 PM
@harryba11zack - end game was better than infinity war ?si=RUr_cYtMM6q2r1lz
Still no explanation how thanos knew where all stones was all but one , Bucky be called white wolf hulk was joke that movie had best audiance

Have not remember any movie had this kind of reaction in theater to anything
?si=VPxbRQlpCOVMVrMA
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/5/2025, 11:30 AM
Regardless of what it means for Doom post SW and the perceived intent behind RDJ’s casting in the role , there is no denying that the man is one of the best actors on the planet so to see him portray his version of Victor Von Doom is intriguing just based on that imo.

Honestly , it didn’t click until recently for me how similar Doom is in the comics and this version could be to RDJ’s Lewis Strauss from Oppenheimer of both being these egotistical men who think the world revolves around them & carry grudges regardless of whether they are real or not.

If RDJ can channel that energy with a mix of theatricality & grandioseness then I think it should be gold!!.

User Comment Image

Money aside , I just don’t see Downey deciding to do this just to play Tony Stark again but with a different name…

It’s going to be very different I feel and I’m excited for it!!.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/5/2025, 11:32 AM
Indifferent
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/5/2025, 11:34 AM
It won't be hard to outdo Endgame.

Don't have a hero majorly give up on life and gain a hundred pounds.

Don't have all the women heroes be sexist and leave the men on the battlefield to gang up together.
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/5/2025, 11:42 AM
Outdo Endgame but Avengers:Infinity War was the better movie.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/5/2025, 11:43 AM
Lolz, theae directors are hacks.

Try outdoing Joss Whedon's Avengers first. Most of Phase 1 movies were ok. There wasnt that much hype before Avengers came out. Then boom, the rest is history. Hack Russo brothers gettinf hired in the MCU with no leg work anynore. Just ride the hype.

As I always say, they only ride the hype, they cant create it. So what are they riding now from Phase 4 and 5???
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/5/2025, 11:51 AM
Maybe set the bar a little higher than the worst Avengers film?
Reginator
Reginator - 3/5/2025, 11:51 AM
hope the next two avengers movies dont suck like the matrix sequels and the russo brothers become the russo sisters.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 3/5/2025, 12:31 PM
What’s the budget on these two films combined? Another billion?

View Recorder