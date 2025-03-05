AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Directors Plan To "Outdo" ENDGAME; Tease Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will be helmed by the Russo Brothers, the filmmaking duo behind Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

The Multiverse Saga has been a little hit-or-miss, especially with Marvel Studios expanding the MCU to streaming. However, if anyone can deliver two critical and commercial hits for Kevin Feige, it's got to be Joe and Anthony.

Talking to GamesRadar+, Joe addressed their approach to Doomsday and Secret Wars. Unsurprisingly, they're setting out to top the stories they've already told in the MCU. "Absolutely, we want to beat those younger versions of ourselves," he said. "We have to be, right? Because we have to outdo those movies in a way, or we at least have to take you on an equally engaging journey."

Anthony added, "These movies are an incredible opportunity for us, and they're an incredible opportunity for audiences. So we're doing what we can to deliver the experience everyone, I think, hopes for."

If that recently leaked concept art is any indication, the directors will be pulling out all the stops to deliver the biggest, craziest Avengers movies to date. A big draw for regular moviegoers, whether fans like the idea or not, will surely be the return of Oscar-winner and former Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr.

However, he's trading one metal suit for another as Downey will be playing the MCU's new big bad, Doctor Doom.

Talking to Jake's Takes, Joe explained, "Interestingly enough, Downey decided to go back before we decided to go back. I had dinner with Downey about a year before we agreed to do the movie where he was trying to convince us of why we should do [it]. We just didn't have a story to tell or a way in yet and then it hit us."

That changed when Stephen McFeely figured out the plot of both movies and Anthony reiterated his excitement to see what Downey brings to the table as the evil Doctor Doom.

"Robert is one of the most talented performers on the planet," he said. "For him to be motivated to explore a new character like Victon Von Doom, it doesn't get more exciting."

In a separate interview with GamesRadar+, The Electric State star Chris Pratt - who we now know will return as the Legendary Star-Lord in the movies - opened up on the opportunities the Russos gave him in their new Netflix movie.

"Between the two films I worked, I think, a total of 20 or 21 days, and so I was very much a supporting cast member in those films. So my experience working with them was limited, although I even remember back then how collaborative they were, bringing me in – the Russo brothers and both [Christopher] Markus and [Stephen] McFeely, who are also the writers of The Electric State – talking to me about my input on the character and the various types of dialogue I can imagine him saying back in the Avengers." "So when it came to this movie, I knew there was a collaborative effort. It was just really an awesome opportunity to do that to a higher degree, given I have much more responsibilities in this film than I had in the Avengers movies, so it was absolutely incredible, and it was everything I really hoped it would be, and I'd be honored to work with them again."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.