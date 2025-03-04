Everything We Know About THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS - Possible SPOILERS

Everything We Know About THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS - Possible SPOILERS

We've known since Comic-Con that the The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast will be in Avengers: Doomsday, but what role will Marvel's First Family play in a movie revolving around Earth's Mightiest Heroes?

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Mar 04, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

At last year's San Deigo Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced that the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps - Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) - will star in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

All signs point to the upcoming reboot setting the stage for those movies, no great surprise when Robert Downey Jr. has been tapped to suit up as the MCU's new big bad (and the team's greatest villain), Doctor Doom. 

Following a concept art leak this past weekend, we're taking a closer look at everything we know about the Fantastic Four's role in Avengers: Doomsday and beyond. Based on the few official details, rumours, and a healthy dose of speculation, we're confident this team will be key to the Multiversal war with Victor Von Doom.

Find out what may be to come for Marvel's First Family in the MCU by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.
 

5. Doctor Doom Might Be From The Same Reality

owudoom2025001-mignola-hiddengem-copy

It's been established that The Fantastic Four: First Steps takes place on a different timeline and rumours have swirled about the reboot having a big Multiversal element. 

Some have claimed Galactus will be a threat to more than just this reality, with the prevailing theory being that the destruction of their Earth will lead to Marvel's First Family heading to Earth-616. That may even be the team's original home and we wouldn't dismiss the accident that gave them their powers possibly having stranded them in this retro-futuristic New York City.

Regardless, one intriguing rumour - and this makes a ton of sense - suggests Avengers: Doomsday's Doctor Doom will also hail from this reality. If the team has a history with Victor, then it should set up the next Avengers movies perfectly.
 

4. Doctor Doom vs. The Fantastic Four

reed-fights-doom-for-the-fate-of-the-multiverse-secret-wars-v0-bvfvlvzoed691-copy

Many people seem to forget that Thanos had literally only around 3 minutes of screen time in the MCU before Avengers: Infinity War. By the time the credits rolled on that movie in 2018, he was firmly established as one of the franchise's greatest villains. 

Yes, it's a shame that Doctor Doom hasn't had a chance to be better established before Avengers: Doomsday but that doesn't mean he won't steal the show. The bigger issue for fans is a lack of history with the Fantastic Four but, as we suggested above, there's a strong chance they've crossed paths before.

Leaked concept art showed the Human Torch chained up and doused in a constant stream of water. Mister Fantastic, meanwhile, was brought before Doom in chains with his wife and son at the dictator's side...to us, that suggests they have a storied rivalry. 
 

3. Franklin Richards

Secret-Wars-9-10-copy

We mention Reed's son and, yes, leaked concept art from The Fantastic Four: First Steps has confirmed that movie will feature Franklin Storm. Avengers: Doomsday concept art suggests he's been aged up for what comes next, and there's likely a good reason why.

In the comics, Franklin is an insanely powerful mutant who used his God-like abilities to help restore the Multiverse following its collapse due to the incursion crisis. Rumour has it Galactus wants Franklin and if he's been sent to retrieve him by Doom, then you can probably piece together how Reed and Sue's child will factor into Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars

Franklin promises to be Doom's way into creating a new reality he can rule over, though how he'll go about manipulating the kid is hard to predict at this stage. 
 

2. God Emperor Doom

god-emperor-doom-thanos-secret-wars-copy

In the Secret Wars comic book event published in 2015, Doctor Doom steals the powers of The Beyonders and manipulates Molecule Man so he can create a world where he's ruler (in the MCU, don't be surprised if the Council of Kangs and Frankin take their place). 

Dubbed "God Emperor Doom," the villain watches over various pieces of reality that have been mashed together to create a new "Battleworld." Only a small few remember Earth-616, including Doctor Strange who, for a time, serves as Doom's loyal right-hand man.

Leaked concept art has shown Doom in his white costume. As we mentioned above, Sue and Franklin appear to be by his side now, while Strange has also joined him (Yelena Belova, meanwhile, looks to be one of his guards). Mister Fantastic - who escaped Earth-616 with his memories intact on a cosmic life raft - is the one who eventually defeats Doom, so could that be the same here? 
 

1. The Fantastic Four's MCU Future

TMT2460-TRL-comp-SPI-v0017-1033-R

If we take it at face value that the MCU's Fantastic Four hails from another reality, then what becomes of them after Secret Wars? Do they go home, only to forever remains separated from The Avengers? We certainly hope not.

Various rumours point to the MCU being softly rebooted after Secret Wars, with the X-Men and Fantastic Four merged into the Earth-616 timeline to create a reality where all these different superhero teams share the same space. 

Had Avengers: The Kang Dynasty happened, then chances are we'd have learned Kang made it so that neither team existed on his Sacred Timeline, especially if they played a role in defeating his Variants. Marvel Studios no longer needs to head down that route but a link to Doctor Doom would make it so that this team holds a far greater importance in the Multiverse.
 

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Will Serve As A Direct Sequel To AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Related:

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Will Serve As A "Direct Sequel" To AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
The Russo Brothers Express Interest In Developing Video Games Tied To AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS
Recommended For You:

The Russo Brothers Express Interest In Developing Video Games Tied To AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/4/2025, 12:19 PM
I just want a Fantastic Floor adaption.

User Comment Image


All jokes aside, I'm still not sure how I feel about RDJ playing Doom. Whether it's a variant or not, I feel it kind of undermines his exit in Endgame.
tvor03
tvor03 - 3/4/2025, 12:25 PM
I really hate that they pivoted to Doom and didn’t just recast Kang. Doom deserves an entire saga to himself. Three phases where we see his rise to power, manipulation of global affairs, then cosmic calamity.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/4/2025, 12:30 PM
@tvor03 - 100% correct. This all feels lazy and rushed. They can't just go right for the payoff without the proper buildup.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/4/2025, 12:29 PM
"Do they go home, only to forever remains separated from The Avengers? We certainly hope not."

Wasn't the prevailing theory/leak that the FF were originally from the MCU and got trapped in whatever universe the First Steps movie is set in? Then they return to the MCU at the end of their movie?
Kiba
Kiba - 3/4/2025, 12:32 PM
@TheFinestSmack - That would be a cool storyline.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 3/4/2025, 12:46 PM
@TheFinestSmack - yes, yes it was.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/4/2025, 12:59 PM
@Kiba - Apparently that is what will happen. @regularpoochie heard it too so I'm not crazy haha. I guess spoiler warning, but the "leak" claimed they got lost in the multiverse via space travel or something and got their powers; ended up in that retro 60's version of Earth/NYC. Then that world's Galactus shows up and the FF find a way to travel back to their MCU earth just in time as Galactus destroys the planet. But Galactus follows them to the MCU.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 3/4/2025, 12:30 PM
Oh yes the classic Victor and Reed rivalry built up in only one movie, after two movies Doom will be defeated and we’ll prob never see him again.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/4/2025, 12:33 PM
Franklin Richards gonna be a convenient tool for some recasting when this all wrapped up.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2025, 12:37 PM
I do hope this Doom comes from the same reality as the FF because I would prefer that to him coming from a seperate one and has no history with them…

Even though we wouldn’t have seen it , I like there being an implied history there that the writing and especially acting between someone like Pedro & RDJ could bring out.

Speaking of RDJ , it didn’t click until recently for me how similar Doom is in the comics and his version could be & Lewis Strauss from Oppenheimer of both being these egotistical men who think the world revolves around them & carry grudges regardless of what they are real or not.

If RDJ can channel that energy with a mix of theatricality & grandioseness then I think it should be gold!!.

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/4/2025, 12:40 PM
"Many people seem to forget that Thanos had literally only around 3 minutes of screen time in the MCU before Avengers: Infinity War."

Just repeating for prosperity
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/4/2025, 12:51 PM
not to mention, for general audiences, no one knew who the hell he was, they had to rely on their nerdy spouse or friends to explain why it was so cool that he turned and grinned when they said "to court death"

Then he was in Guardians where honestly, it rivals Kang's treatment in Quantumania. Ronan has no fear of him whatsoever, kills "the other" and Thanos doesn't do anything, and than Ronan disobeys him at the end, only to be beat in a danceoff. So the guy who has no fear of Thanos, was beaten by a dancing Quill.

Then all of a sudden Infinity War comes and Thanos has the black order who not only hadn't appeared yet, they hadn't even been mentioned before.

People need to stop pretending things like this are exclusive to the multiverse saga.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/4/2025, 1:03 PM
@SATW42 - I'd be willing to bet they retcon Kang by saying all the Kang variants were just Doom's puppets or something. Or maybe all the Kangs were just Doombots haha. Also thank you for being honest about Thanos in Guardians rivaling Kang's treatment in Quantumania.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2025, 1:06 PM
@SATW42 - exactly!!.

yep , Thanos had 2 post credits scene in the first 2 Avengers films and an extended cameo in Guardians 1 which was his biggest role till IW.

We knew nothing about his motivation etc.

Plus let’s not forget ,Doom is a last minute pivot due to external circumstances (a pivot they didn’t have to do imo but here we are)

The actual baddie was going to be Kang who they had built up for 2 seasons of Loki and then a film in Quantumania which was far more then Thanos.
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/4/2025, 1:09 PM
@TheFinestSmack - You're welcome, but I feel like my usage of that was fair game in this particular instance.

What I meant was "if we're being honest" as opposed to just trolling or throwing out hot takes, Quill beating Ronan, who treats Thanos like a bitch, in a dance off, isn't that much better than ants beating a Kang variant.
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/4/2025, 1:10 PM
@TheFinestSmack - I suppose I could've said "if we're being objective"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2025, 1:12 PM
@SATW42 - to be fair

The dancing was a distraction but I get your point lol
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/4/2025, 1:15 PM
@TheVisionary25 - And ants didn't actually beat Kang, Hope and Scott threw him into the power core...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2025, 1:20 PM
@SATW42 - agreed lol

He comes back from that , beats the shit out of Scott and if it wasn’t for Hope then he would be dead.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/4/2025, 1:34 PM
@SATW42 - I still haven't seen this movie yet haha. I'd HEARD that Kang was beaten by ants, but figured there had to be more to it than that. Power core death at least sounds better.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/4/2025, 12:48 PM
User Comment Image
EarlChai
EarlChai - 3/4/2025, 1:00 PM
Hoping someone can prove me wrong—have we seen ANY example of Reed’s powers? I realized recently that it’s not in the trailer or leaked concept art. I’m really hoping they don’t water him down and be like “his *mind* is elastic, that’s why he’s so smart.”
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/4/2025, 1:05 PM
@EarlChai - The ONLY thing I have seen is people theorizing that the shot in the trailer where Reed is using that super wide chalkboard is altered for the trailer, and that in the movie, his other arm will be stretching to write things on the far end of the chalkboard. Otherwise i think that's it!
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 3/4/2025, 1:21 PM
@EarlChai - Not First Steps Reed, but we've already seen Reed's powers in the MCU.

https://images.app.goo.gl/NZ7ti6kWRgYwe2AW7
EarlChai
EarlChai - 3/4/2025, 1:32 PM
@TheFinestSmack - I mean that would make sense, given how they’ve manipulated trailers before. Thanks!
EarlChai
EarlChai - 3/4/2025, 1:34 PM
@JoeInTheBox - Lol, yes—that one I know. I was just fearful the “spaghetti mode!” memes might have scared them off. They already changed up Kamala’s powers to save money/look less goofy/“nono, the *real* reason is to bring her in line with the other Marvels.”
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/4/2025, 1:36 PM
@EarlChai - yeah it's definitely framed in such a way to really show the rest of the chalkboard so it is very possible that's the case.
User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/4/2025, 1:24 PM
The FF's future shouldn't even be a question. You know Marvel is going IN on the X-Saga, and including the FF. We're going to see lots more of them. Do we know the details of Pascal's contract? He's in high demand, so my guess is that he signed a multi-picture deal.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder