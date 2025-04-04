AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Begins Shooting In A Couple Of Days But Two THUNDERBOLTS* Stars Haven't Read A Script Yet

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared a message with CinemaCon attendees yesterday confirming that Avengers: Doomsday will begin shooting in a "few days." It's safe to assume Monday is the day, and that hopefully means more casting news is imminent.

Thunderbolts* stars Florence Pugh and David Harbour were on hand in Las Vegas to promote the movie, and last week, both their names were revealed to be part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast.

They won't be the only Thunderbolts we'll see assemble next year, though, as Sebastian Stan (Bucky), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Lewis Pullman (The Sentry), and Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost) were all also confirmed.

Asked what they're most excited about when it comes to sharing the screen with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, Pugh revealed, "I actually have no clue because I haven't read a script. No. So, I can't leak anything."

"Oh, you haven't read one? Oh my God, it's so good," Harbour joked. "I'm in the same boat, I haven't read a script."

"Do you think it's because they don't trust us?" Pugh wondered before her co-star responded, "You think it's the two of us? Everyone's got them, they're lying to us. I mean, I'm excited he's coming back, though. He's a legend."

Pugh added, "I just don't know how they get everybody to be quiet. Everybody is just going to be talking to their idols and being completely focused on that [Laughs]. I wish the ADs the best luck and I'm sorry in advance."

Is it surprising that these two haven't read the Avengers: Doomsday script? Not really. Several insiders have claimed that the script isn't finished, and Marvel Studios has previously shot countless blockbusters without a finalised screenplay.

That's not necessarily cause for concern, and we're pretty sure the same thing happened with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Those were both huge critical and commercial hits when they were released in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

You can hear more from Pugh and Harbour in the player below.

Florence Pugh and David Harbour can’t be trusted with any MCU secrets. 😭 Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’ hits theaters May 2! pic.twitter.com/0QEixN1ldv — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 4, 2025

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.