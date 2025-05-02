AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY BTS Cast Photo May Reveal Robert Downey Jr.'s Look As MCU's Victor Von Doom

Avengers: Doomsday started shooting in the UK earlier this week, and the cast just assembled for a screening of Thunderbolts*.

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu was the first to share a photo on social media, and fans were quick to point out that he's likely revealed Robert Downey Jr.'s look for his role as the MCU's Victor Von Doom.

The actor—thankfully—isn't rocking Tony Stark's trademark goatee and instead has short grey hair and no beard whatsoever. Of course, if the Russo Brothers are doing it right, we either won't see Doctor Doom's face or, if we do, it will be hideously scarred.

However, if Doom wins the day, then he may heal his face and unmask in Avengers: Secret Wars. That would differ from the comics where, even as "God" on Battleworld, he was unable to fix his scars, with Mister Fantastic doing so when he put the Multiverse back together.

Marvel Studios is wise to use the Avengers: Doomsday cast to promote Thunderbolts*, particularly as the cast of the latter movie will assemble alongside the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes next year.

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

You can check out Liu's photo from the set of Avengers: Doomsday below.

Downey Jr. has also shared a photo, though we should warn you that the caption on his post contains a Thunderbolts* spoiler . Needless to say, it's wild that these characters will all be sharing the screen next year...

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

Chris Hemsworth - Thor

Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie - Captain America

Sebastian Stan - Bucky

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Lewis Pullman - The Sentry

Danny Ramirez - The Falcon

Joseph Quinn - Human Torch

David Harbour - Red Guardian

Winston Duke - M'Baku

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Patrick Stewart - Professor X

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn - Mystique

James Marsden - Cyclops

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic

Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

A rumour also came out yesterday evening claiming that Avengers: Doomsday will also feature Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, Brie Larson, Don Cheadle, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, Iman Vellani, Danai Gurira, Tessa Thompson, Ke Huy Quan, Teyonah Parris, Will Poulter, Dominique Thorne, Xochitl Gomez, Sophia Di Martino, Tatiana Maslany, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kathryn Newton, Wunmi Mosaku, Lashana Lynch, Famke Janssen, Halle Berry, Kai Zen, Owen Wilson, Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Charlize Theron, Benedict Cumberbatch, Hayley Atwell, Chris Evans, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Maria Bakalova.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.