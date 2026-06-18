Avengers: Doomsday Leaked Image Assembles Three Superhero Teams - Is It Real, Though?

A recent Avengers: Doomsday footage leak showed the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes assembling for a battle with Doctor Doom and his Sentinels on Earth-10005. We're still leaning towards that being a fake, especially as it's still all over social media.

Now, a much higher quality image from the movie appears to have leaked online.

AI image generators have made fakes like this easy for people with too much time on their hands to create. However, this leak doesn't have many of the telltale signs we'd expect to see from those.

In the image, you'll find a Mjolnir-wielding Steve Rogers alongside Thor, Shang-Chi, Captain America, Mister Fantastic, an unfinished VFX Beast, Cyclops, Mystique, Gambit, Yelena Belova, and a white-haired Nightcrawler. With that, the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four are finally together on screen.

Again, we can't promise you that this image is real. What will be telling is whether accounts on social media sharing it are hit with copyright strikes.

It's worth remembering that, when the AI craze began, we saw behind-the-scenes costumes of these characters, and they were all quickly dismissed as fakes. They resurfaced this year, and unlike the last time, were pulled down by Disney as quickly as they could appear. With that in mind, don't be surprised if leaks like these are a deliberate part of the movie's marketing campaign.

"The stakes keep going up. But, emotional complexity is always the answer," Avengers: Doomsday co-director Joe Russo recently said. "You bring emotional complexity to anything, and it enriches it. It makes it a fuller experience for the audience. It surprises you. There are a lot of surprises in this."

"And I think [Doomsday is] the most emotionally complex of all of them. And in a lot of ways, the most mature of all of them," the filmmaker continued. "We've been very fortunate enough as collaborators, Robert and I, to be able to do this over and over again. And, knock on wood, we can do it two more times."

Check out this latest supposed Avengers: Doomsday leak below.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.