Avengers: Doomsday Leaked Image Assembles Three Superhero Teams - Is It Real, Though?

Avengers: Doomsday Leaked Image Assembles Three Superhero Teams - Is It Real, Though?

Another day, another potential leak, this time with a supposed image from Avengers: Doomsday that shows the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four assembled for a battle with Doctor Doom's Sentinels.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2026 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

A recent Avengers: Doomsday footage leak showed the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes assembling for a battle with Doctor Doom and his Sentinels on Earth-10005. We're still leaning towards that being a fake, especially as it's still all over social media.

Now, a much higher quality image from the movie appears to have leaked online.

AI image generators have made fakes like this easy for people with too much time on their hands to create. However, this leak doesn't have many of the telltale signs we'd expect to see from those.

In the image, you'll find a Mjolnir-wielding Steve Rogers alongside Thor, Shang-Chi, Captain America, Mister Fantastic, an unfinished VFX Beast, Cyclops, Mystique, Gambit, Yelena Belova, and a white-haired Nightcrawler. With that, the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four are finally together on screen.

Again, we can't promise you that this image is real. What will be telling is whether accounts on social media sharing it are hit with copyright strikes.

It's worth remembering that, when the AI craze began, we saw behind-the-scenes costumes of these characters, and they were all quickly dismissed as fakes. They resurfaced this year, and unlike the last time, were pulled down by Disney as quickly as they could appear. With that in mind, don't be surprised if leaks like these are a deliberate part of the movie's marketing campaign.

"The stakes keep going up. But, emotional complexity is always the answer," Avengers: Doomsday co-director Joe Russo recently said. "You bring emotional complexity to anything, and it enriches it. It makes it a fuller experience for the audience. It surprises you. There are a lot of surprises in this."

"And I think [Doomsday is] the most emotionally complex of all of them. And in a lot of ways, the most mature of all of them," the filmmaker continued. "We've been very fortunate enough as collaborators, Robert and I, to be able to do this over and over again. And, knock on wood, we can do it two more times."

Check out this latest supposed Avengers: Doomsday leak below.

The avengers doomsday sentinel footage has leaked in higher quality
by u/RedditorGoldVirgin in LeaksAndRumors

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/18/2026, 12:16 PM
I hope this isn't real.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/18/2026, 12:16 PM
This looks pathetic so it is real
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2026, 12:20 PM
Honestly , that seems real to me but AI fakery like that I have a tough time time spotting so idk…

I will say though when you zoom in , Evans looks more like Chris Pratt to me lol.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/18/2026, 12:27 PM
This literally looks like AI sludge. The Russo brothers are horrendous directors.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 12:37 PM
@FireGunn - Where is that Zack Snyder Man of Steel Sequel at?

Ha Ha Ha
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/18/2026, 12:40 PM
@OneMoreTime - It came out in 2016! I'm surprised you didn't hear about it.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 12:53 PM
@InfinitePunches - Batman VS Superman Dawn of Justice League wasn't Solo movie.

Wonder Woman stole the show and all members made a cameos.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/18/2026, 12:55 PM
@OneMoreTime - Batman vs Superman is the sequel to Man of Steel moron. You didn't ask for a solo movie
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/18/2026, 12:57 PM
@OneMoreTime - You didn't say solo movie. You said sequel.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 1:01 PM
@InfinitePunches - Batman VS Superman fight was EPIC! Batman Beat Superman Bloody was about to kill him. Martha.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 1:03 PM
@FireGunn - Batman Beat Superman was about to Kill Superman. I posted the video for you to watch.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/18/2026, 1:09 PM
@OneMoreTime - Yeah, man. You should watch the whole movie rather than just clips. It might be a little long for you. I know Hulk fans aren't used to feature length storytelling, him being more suited to things like the Agents of Smash show, but you might enjoy it.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 1:11 PM
@InfinitePunches - I have seen the whole movie.
GComix85
GComix85 - 6/18/2026, 12:29 PM
If the image is left up it's fake. If it's taken down at the request of Disney it's real. How do people on the internet not know this by now?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/18/2026, 12:42 PM
@GComix85 - That's not always true.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/18/2026, 12:29 PM
More read about this one less excited I become need see movie and offices trailer give proper judgment feels like mess there hoping for big hit with Spider-Man
RedFury
RedFury - 6/18/2026, 12:33 PM
Things that don't really add up for me is Nightcrawlers sabre is half there as it disappears behind the watermark which it shouldn't. Evans seemingly has sideburns, and beast looks like a bad Photoshop behind Cyclops.

If this is early VFX it would make sense, but if this is a clip from a supposed trailer it's either unfinished, or AI.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 6/18/2026, 12:46 PM
@RedFury - I think you’re just seeing the odd angle he is holding his sword at - it’s almost straight at the camera
WaffeX
WaffeX - 6/18/2026, 12:38 PM
is that Nightcrawler with white hair?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/18/2026, 12:38 PM
Seems to match up with the Assemble “footage” from last week. Not that that indicates any reality.

But who the Eff is the white coat on the far right? Reed?
MrKayDeeBee
MrKayDeeBee - 6/18/2026, 1:09 PM
@FrankenDad - Yes, it's Reed
ThorArms
ThorArms - 6/18/2026, 12:39 PM
That looks so fake 😂
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/18/2026, 12:39 PM
User Comment Image
gambgel
gambgel - 6/18/2026, 12:43 PM
Nightcrawler looks horrible, WTF?

hope this is fake................ but Im afraid its not.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/18/2026, 12:44 PM
User Comment Image
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/18/2026, 12:45 PM
Looks legit, ut whos that behind Cyclops? If that's Beast then the vfx is FAR from done here.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/18/2026, 12:47 PM
Wow. User Comment Image
grif
grif - 6/18/2026, 12:50 PM
mystique looks so bad i bet its real.

OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/18/2026, 12:53 PM
Yeah, everything looks bad enough that it could actually be real. [frick].
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/18/2026, 12:55 PM
Finally got a Marvel movie with Cyclops and Steve Rogers teaming up. Hard not to be hyped.
Timerider
Timerider - 6/18/2026, 12:58 PM
It’s the real thing.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 6/18/2026, 12:58 PM
They gave Thor that terrible black suit and short hair

Should've brought back the overall look of Thor from TDW like they brought TWS suit for Cap in Endgame

User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/18/2026, 1:03 PM
@DannyBrandy20 - They're obsessed with the short hair Thor look for some reason
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/18/2026, 1:06 PM
Some parts could be real but the rest not.

Chris Evans, supposedly there, looks like Chris Pratt with the look he had for the Electric State film. :P
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/18/2026, 1:10 PM
No way this is real. They wouldn't have all the actors in the same room like that.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/18/2026, 1:11 PM
Nightcrawler doesn't have his comic accurate costume like the leaked makeup sheet.

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