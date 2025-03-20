AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Reveal If Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Is A Tony Stark Variant - SPOILERS

A new rumor is claiming to reveal whether Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom will be a Tony Stark variant, or simply a villain that resembles the Armored Avenger...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 20, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Ever since we first learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, fans have wondered whether the actor would play an evil Multiversal variant of Tony Stark or the actual Victor Von Doom, and we may finally have an answer.

According to scooper MTTSH, Doom is not a Stark variant, and simply bears a striking resemblance to the late Avenger. Apparently, the villain will use this to "present himself as an ally to the MCU."

This would appear to back up previous plot rumors that Doom will lead an evil group of Avengers that come from another earth, initially posing as allies to help prevent more incursions. It's also been said that "the entire point of creating these characters that reflect the original line-up, is because they'll be facing off against each other."

Exactly why Doom will look so much like Stark is not clear, but if he's not going to be a variant, we assume there will be some other explanation.

Here's what co-director Anthony Russo had to say when asked how Downey Jr. can return to the MCU as a completely new character during a recent interview.

. "We can’t explain that as it’s part of the story. But there’s nobody else in the world who could play this character the way he’s about to."

What do you make of this latest Avengers: Doomsday rumor? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 3/20/2025, 1:01 PM
My assumption would be that this Doom is aware of the multiverse and the different variants and look a likes etc...knowing the MCU's Tony sacrificed himself and is quite well recognizable and purposely does something (magic perhaps) to look like RDJ/Tony. For it to then be revealed when he's defeated at the end or end of secret wars it's actually Kevin Feige.

Save this post!
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 3/20/2025, 1:24 PM
@NoDaysOff - That is at least a creative explanation for a very dumb decision. In my opinion.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/20/2025, 1:03 PM
"Exactly why Doom will look so much like Stark is not clear, but if he's not going to be a variant, we assume there will be some other explanation."

There is no reason for Human Torch and Captain America to both look like Chris Evans.
That's just one example, but they've shown just enough, if just passingly, that one person can look like two unrelated unrelated people in the multiverse.
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 3/20/2025, 1:04 PM
I’ve been saying it since the announcement: he’s not playing a Tony Stark variant, he’s playing a Victor von Doom variant.

(If it’s all true, and Marvel isn’t just hiding his return as Iron Man.)
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 3/20/2025, 1:28 PM
@WeaponXCII - User Comment Image
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 3/20/2025, 1:10 PM
Trying to find an in-universe explanation as to why Doom looks like Stark when the reality is just "they just called the same guy" is just dumb. The Human Torch looks like Cap, the blue chick from Captain Marvel is one of the Eternals, War Machine and Hulk have two faces, it just is what it is.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/20/2025, 1:13 PM
@Spidey91 - yeah

He’s from another universe and just happens to look like Tony which they could play into the story but doesn’t need an explanation imo…

Unless that’s not his real face?..🤨
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/20/2025, 1:12 PM
Only way i can see this working well is if there's a main Doom that ISN'T RDJ, and that main Doom uses a Doom variant that looks like Stark as a way to trap the Avengers/Spiderman.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 3/20/2025, 1:20 PM
So pretty much this...

User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 3/20/2025, 1:24 PM
Here's the thing. We shouldn't even know what Doom's face looks like. He's a guy in a mask who was horribly disfigured.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 3/20/2025, 1:45 PM
@Goldboink - but the Russos said him looking like Stark is part of the story. I was hoping what you said was true until they said that.
Fares
Fares - 3/20/2025, 1:27 PM
I don't think we should define what is a variant and what in hard categories. It can't be more of a spectrum sort of thing.

If they have the same DNA, they are variants of each other, no question about it.

If they have identical powers and/or superhero identites and they're unique in their respective universes in that regard but they don't look similar or don't have the same names, they're still variants of each other in my mind.

If one universe has both an Iron Man/Tony Stark and a Doctor Doom/Victor Von Doom at the same time, but in another universe there's only a Doctor Doom/Victor Von Doom that looks like the Tony Stark of the first universe, then the Iron Man and Doctor Doom of the first universe are both variants of the Doctor Doom of the second universe.

It can be a loosey goosey definition IMO.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 3/20/2025, 1:29 PM
If it's NOT a Stark variant played by RJD, then they're 100X more retarded than even I thought they were and they should [frick] right off into the abyss.

Disney: Oh, hey Mr. and Mrs. Gen Pop, yes, yes it is RJD. No. No, it's not Tony Stark - it's someone totally different and he's the BAD GUY now.

Mr. and Mrs. Gen Pop: Oh. Nevermind then. We'll stay home and watch Friends reruns on Netflix. Thx.
RedFury
RedFury - 3/20/2025, 1:33 PM
Can't help but feel this rumour is fan-fic based on the plethora of theories floating around.

I won't say that it's fake, because it seems really plausible that this is the route they're taking. But this idea has been around since the minute it was revealed Downey was coming back. So like all the others I wouldn't really put any stock in it until we get a trailer, or a synopsis at the very least.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 3/20/2025, 1:34 PM
Doom isn’t a Tony Stark variant, Tony Stark is a Doom variant. 🤯
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/20/2025, 1:36 PM
@WruceBayne - that sounds like something Doom would think or so lol
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 3/20/2025, 1:44 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that is 100% Dooms attitude. Doom could be talking to a Doom variant and both of them think they’re the version all other versions are based off of.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/20/2025, 1:41 PM
Given the Russo’s comments , seems like we may get an explanation as to why this version of Doom looks like Tony but going by the rumor I don’t think we need it (if it’s true that is).

It could just be a Chris Evans Johnny Storm situation where they happen to look the same but otherwise are entirely different…

He finds out about The Tony Stark of that world and his resemblance to him which he uses to his advantage which could be interesting

Anyway , I’m down for Hydra Cap vs Sam Cap and such since it could be a way to see the original actors play something different which could be fun while also furthering the growth & cementation of our legacy heroes…

However no OG six versus their doppelgängers please.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 3/20/2025, 1:41 PM
They've effectively stuck themselves between a rock and a hard place with this casting. On the one hand, if he's just a Stark variant, that's super cheap. On the other hand, if he'snot a Stark variant but is played by RDJ and just so happen to look like Tony Stark, that's insulting your audience's intelligence.

Either way, it [frick]ing sucks.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/20/2025, 1:41 PM
Also it’s stupid that people are still hung up about Doom being a Stark variant or not when they have explicitly mentioned that RDJ is playing Victor Von Doom…

It’s not like Chris Evans Steve Rogers & Johnny Storm are variants of each other since they are different characters and not really the same person.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/20/2025, 1:47 PM
Let me start off by saying I absolutely hate this casting and in now way condone this theory or want to say it’s what they should do. I’m merely making an assumption based on what’s already been laid out in the MCU…

It’s been established that spirits can inhabit different/new bodies in the MCU and that certain mystics have the ability to take over the consciousness and physical form of another person by using the Darkhold to “Dream Walk”.

Since Doom is an expert sorcerer and has an extensive knowledge of the Mystic Arts, I could see him scouring through the multiverse to locate a Tony Stark to inhabit and then use that to try and convince hero’s form the sacred timeline to join him in ending the incursions.

We may not even get to see his actual real face and he will start the movie off in his mask and armor.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/20/2025, 2:02 PM
Not a fan

