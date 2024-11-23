AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored To Feature The MCU Debut Of A "Well Known Marvel Character"

A new rumor is claiming that Marvel Studios is currently casting a "secret role" for Avengers: Doomsday, and said character will go on to have a larger part in Secret Wars...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 23, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Though we probably won't see the full roster of characters from all corners of the Multiverse assemble until Avengers: Secret Wars, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping-up to be a fairly jam-packed event in its own right, and it sounds like Marvel Studios is planning to add another key player to the line-up.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the studio is currently casting a "secret role" for Doomsday. The hero or villain is not named, but is described as a "well known Marvel character" who will go on to have a larger role in Secret Wars.

There are obviously countless possibilities, but based on what we know from the comics and looking at previous rumors, there's a decent chance it'll be The Beyonder or Molecule Man - though it's debatable whether either of those guys could be described as "well known" outside of comic book circles.

Miles Morales seems to be another popular theory, since Marvel and Sony Pictures have confirmed plans to introduce a live-action take on the web-slinging hero following the massive success of the animated Spider-Verse movies.

If this really is a secret role, there's a chance we won't know for certain until we're sitting down to watch the movie - depending on whether Marvel manages to keep it under wraps, of course.

Who do you think it'll be? Be sure to share your theories in the comments section down below.

Avengers: Doomsday will feature the return of Tony Stark/Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The movie arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/23/2024, 11:38 AM
Marvel Studios

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/23/2024, 11:44 AM
@AllsGood - What is it like being a bot?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/23/2024, 11:51 AM
@Lisa89 -
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/23/2024, 11:48 AM
It's gonna be Uncle Ben, also played by RDJ
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2024, 11:51 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Doom is Uncle Ben

Dun dun dun!!.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/23/2024, 12:36 PM
@bkmeijer1 - AKA Unkill Ben
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/23/2024, 11:49 AM
Now we know Marvel Studios is using Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars to introduce the X-Men Saga not rebooting and bring back Iron-man and Steve Rogers Captain America.

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 11/23/2024, 11:53 AM
So Silver Surfer
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/23/2024, 11:54 AM
@JFerguson - Silver Surfer would be great.
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/23/2024, 11:53 AM
Scott Summers maybe Mr.Sinister.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2024, 11:56 AM
Finally…

It’s Stilt Man’s time to shine!!.

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/23/2024, 12:03 PM
Man they really just been saying the same thing about each project for the past 10 years. Why couldnt Feige just have quit while he’s ahead and let someone fresh (not a middle aged man-hating woman) take over the reigns.
Colton
Colton - 11/23/2024, 12:10 PM
Bring back RDJ wreaks of desperation
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 11/23/2024, 12:14 PM
Captain Britain?

User Comment Image
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 11/23/2024, 12:28 PM
It will be your mom....played by RDJ as well. But not a variant of Tony Stark.
GameOn
GameOn - 11/23/2024, 12:35 PM
Sorry, but hasn’t that happened in pretty much every MCU movie?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/23/2024, 12:39 PM
User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 11/23/2024, 12:46 PM
I call dips on The Maker.

