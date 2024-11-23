AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored To Feature The MCU Debut Of A "Well Known Marvel Character"

Though we probably won't see the full roster of characters from all corners of the Multiverse assemble until Avengers: Secret Wars, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping-up to be a fairly jam-packed event in its own right, and it sounds like Marvel Studios is planning to add another key player to the line-up.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the studio is currently casting a "secret role" for Doomsday. The hero or villain is not named, but is described as a "well known Marvel character" who will go on to have a larger role in Secret Wars.

There are obviously countless possibilities, but based on what we know from the comics and looking at previous rumors, there's a decent chance it'll be The Beyonder or Molecule Man - though it's debatable whether either of those guys could be described as "well known" outside of comic book circles.

Miles Morales seems to be another popular theory, since Marvel and Sony Pictures have confirmed plans to introduce a live-action take on the web-slinging hero following the massive success of the animated Spider-Verse movies.

If this really is a secret role, there's a chance we won't know for certain until we're sitting down to watch the movie - depending on whether Marvel manages to keep it under wraps, of course.

Who do you think it'll be? Be sure to share your theories in the comments section down below.

Avengers: Doomsday will feature the return of Tony Stark/Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The movie arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.