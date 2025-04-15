AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Anthony Mackie Reveals Which X-MEN He Hopes To Team Up With In The Movie

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Anthony Mackie Reveals Which X-MEN He Hopes To Team Up With In The Movie

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie has revealed which members of the X-Men he hopes to see Sam Wilson team up with in Avengers: Doomsday next year. You can find his comments in full here!

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: Screen Rant

When Marvel Studios announced the first wave of additions to the Avengers: Doomsday cast, several X-Men franchise actors were listed among them. 

To bring you up to speed, those were Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum (Gambit).

The hope among the majority of fans is that we might get a loose adaptation of Avengers vs. X-Men, with Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes forced to do battle with Earth-10005's mutants when their respective realities collide. 

For longtime X-Men lover Anthony Mackie, the MCU's Captain America, there are a few specific characters he can't wait to share the screen with next year. 

"Look, I am a big Cyclops fan. That's my favorite X-Men," he told Screen Rant. "I have a Cyclops action figure on my key chain that I've had since high school. When I was in high school, the X-Men cartoon was really big, and this was before the movies. I've always been a huge Cyclops fan, and I'm really, really excited - hopefully, knock on wood - for them to be a part of it and come into it."

"[I'm excited] to hang out with Xavier and Beast and all those guys. But my favorite is Nightcrawler," Mackie continued. "If I can hang out with one character? Me and Nightcrawler in the French Quarter during Mardi Gras for two weeks, that's what I do."

Captain America and Cyclops standing side-by-side on the battlefield in Avengers: Doomsday is essential, and we'd bet on the Russo Brothers helping make Mackie's fantasy a reality in the movie. 

These comments come after the actor hyped up the highly anticipated ensemble with some high praise for what Joe and Anthony are bringing to the table. 

"We’re supposed to go out this week, and we’ll be out there doing it. Everybody’s excited. I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it’s going to be great," he teased. "I’m really excited for what this project is going to be. It’s going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had."

The Russo Brothers have a spotty track record outside the MCU, but had a flawless run with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

The hope is that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will be more in line with them rather than The Gray Man and The Electric State. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is thought to be very hands-on with both movies as he looks to end the Multiverse Saga on a high note. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027. 

When Will The First AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Be Released? Here's Everything We Know So Far
Related:

When Will The First AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Be Released? Here's Everything We Know So Far
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Anthony Mackie Promises Movie Will Give The Audience That Old Marvel Feeling
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Anthony Mackie Promises Movie Will "Give The Audience That Old Marvel Feeling"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/15/2025, 3:11 PM
I probably look forward to seeing Cyclops the most. Marsden is a great get, and seeing him interact with Cap would be cool. Better than Nightcrawler imo
thebamf
thebamf - 4/15/2025, 3:14 PM
@bkmeijer1 - Hey now...
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/15/2025, 3:28 PM
@bkmeijer1 - Marsden's Scott and Evan's Steve interacting would be a buzz to see on screen.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2025, 3:31 PM
@bkmeijer1 - seeing the 2 leaders strategize & such would be fun!!.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 4/15/2025, 3:59 PM
@bkmeijer1 -
They owe Marsden a legit Cyclops as much as they owe it to us. That weepy sap who got evaporated by Jean in the third one was a horror.
thebamf
thebamf - 4/15/2025, 3:12 PM
User Comment Image
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 4/15/2025, 3:14 PM
Hoping Mackie is barely in it.
A similar amount of screen time to his appearance in Endgame would be just about bearable.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/15/2025, 3:16 PM
@NodrickStripson -

Fo shizzle mah thistle.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/15/2025, 3:57 PM
@NodrickStripson - User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/15/2025, 3:15 PM
He Will he killed in the first 15 minutes and Steve Will get his shield back. Mark my words
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/15/2025, 3:18 PM
@Malatrova15 -

?si=uUxt5DsWs-s0OJrt
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/15/2025, 4:00 PM
@Malatrova15 - No, they always double down with these, Falcon will fight an evil Cap after he kills Bucky. Also if they do the Avengers vs X-men in this film or the next, he'll be the better leader than Cyclops and will also beat him in the most convulated way possible.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/15/2025, 3:19 PM
I'm surprised he didn't say Professor X played by Giancarlo Esposito or Bishop or Storm.
Yellow
Yellow - 4/15/2025, 4:03 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I think Bishop and Storm aren't in the movie, right?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/15/2025, 3:20 PM
Team up?! This ain't World's Finest where 2 superheroes dance arm in arm at sunset under an Oak tree by the beach, this is DOOOOOOOMMSDAY Mother [frick]er!

Superheroes fighting tooth and nail for nothing short of their own world's survival. Bloody, brutal all or nothing smackdowns between the powerhouses of THREE massive superhero teams (+ the Thunderbolts) THREE of the BIGGEST teams (+ Thunderbolts) in all of comicdom, THE FANTASTIC FOUR, THE AVENGERS, THE X-MEN!!!! (+Thunderbolts)

Three teams enter (+Thunderbolts) One team leaves!!!!
THIS
IS
User Comment Image

Ooh sorry, I mean
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/15/2025, 3:27 PM

He should be paired up with Bucky so he can hand the shield to the person who should have it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/15/2025, 3:40 PM
@DocSpock - Because Bucky knows how to get it to Steve?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2025, 3:30 PM
Mackie knows ball haha , two of the best X-Men imo.

I like Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler and I’m glad he’s back for this…

However , I truly hope The Russo’s & co give Marsden’s Cyclops time or at least a moment to shine which he never really got in the Fox films imo.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 4/15/2025, 4:01 PM
So who is his favorite? Cyclops or Nightcrawler?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/15/2025, 4:02 PM
CYCLOPS BABY!!!!!!!! LETS GOOOOO!
SuperBatCap1
SuperBatCap1 - 4/15/2025, 4:06 PM
JUSTICE FOR CYCLOPS!!!!!!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/15/2025, 4:10 PM
Marsden is a charismatic actor, hoping he'll get one more chance to portray a badass version similar to Astonishing X-Men.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder