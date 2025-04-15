AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Anthony Mackie Reveals Which X-MEN He Hopes To Team Up With In The Movie

When Marvel Studios announced the first wave of additions to the Avengers: Doomsday cast, several X-Men franchise actors were listed among them.

To bring you up to speed, those were Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum (Gambit).

The hope among the majority of fans is that we might get a loose adaptation of Avengers vs. X-Men, with Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes forced to do battle with Earth-10005's mutants when their respective realities collide.

For longtime X-Men lover Anthony Mackie, the MCU's Captain America, there are a few specific characters he can't wait to share the screen with next year.

"Look, I am a big Cyclops fan. That's my favorite X-Men," he told Screen Rant. "I have a Cyclops action figure on my key chain that I've had since high school. When I was in high school, the X-Men cartoon was really big, and this was before the movies. I've always been a huge Cyclops fan, and I'm really, really excited - hopefully, knock on wood - for them to be a part of it and come into it."

"[I'm excited] to hang out with Xavier and Beast and all those guys. But my favorite is Nightcrawler," Mackie continued. "If I can hang out with one character? Me and Nightcrawler in the French Quarter during Mardi Gras for two weeks, that's what I do."

Captain America and Cyclops standing side-by-side on the battlefield in Avengers: Doomsday is essential, and we'd bet on the Russo Brothers helping make Mackie's fantasy a reality in the movie.

These comments come after the actor hyped up the highly anticipated ensemble with some high praise for what Joe and Anthony are bringing to the table.

"We’re supposed to go out this week, and we’ll be out there doing it. Everybody’s excited. I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it’s going to be great," he teased. "I’m really excited for what this project is going to be. It’s going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had."

The Russo Brothers have a spotty track record outside the MCU, but had a flawless run with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

The hope is that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will be more in line with them rather than The Gray Man and The Electric State. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is thought to be very hands-on with both movies as he looks to end the Multiverse Saga on a high note.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.