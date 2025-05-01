AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Chris Hemsworth Sports A Familiar Look In New BTS Video As Filming Begins

Chris Hemsworth is now (or soon will be) filming his scenes as Thor for Avengers: Doomsday, and stunt performer Bobby Holland Hanton has shared a photo of the actor arriving to the set.

Hemsworth himself followed up with an Instagram video that shows him pounding a punching bag as he gets a bit of last-minute training in for his return as the God of Thunder.

As you can see, Hemsworth is sporting the shorter "Gladiator Thor" hairdo he debuted in Thor: Ragnarök and kept for Avengers: Infinity War. Though there's always a chance he will don the blond wig once he's in front of a camera, this look does line-up with the leaked concept art that did the rounds online a couple of months ago.

We haven't seen or heard from Thor since the events of Thor: Love and Thunder when he adopted Gorr the God Butcher's resurrected daughter. It's assumed that he will be back to lead (or co-lead) the new team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes against Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) and his forces, but if recent rumors prove accurate, Hemsworth may not be playing the same God of Thunder we remember!

Chris Hemsworth is now filming scenes for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY.’ pic.twitter.com/f6t2A9IcyV — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) April 30, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America