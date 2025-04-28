RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Script Still Being Written; Movie Will Introduce An Unexpected Superhero Team

RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Script Still Being Written; Movie Will Introduce An Unexpected Superhero Team

The Russo Brothers may have officially announced that Avengers: Doomsday has started shooting today, but the script reportedly isn't done! Rumour has it a certain Multiversal team will also be in the film.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 28, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday has started shooting, and we have another big rumour to share with you today. According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, the Exiles will be in the movie, and that could have huge implications for what's to come next year. 

The comic book version of this team is typically associated with the X-Men, but is made up of characters from different realities, all of whom have been removed from time and space to correct problems (often called "hiccups") in alternate worlds and divergent timelines.

That sounds an awful lot like the Resistance we met in Deadpool & Wolverine, though What If...? season 3 also set the stage for a version of this team made up of characters like Captain Carter, Kahhori, Storm, and Byrdie. 

The comics don't provide many clues about who could make up Avengers: Doomsday's take on the Exiles, as everyone from Spider-Man to Daredevil, Scarlet Witch, Storm, Morph, and Sabretooth has joined their ranks over the years. 

If we had to hazard a guess, the MCU's Exiles will feature familiar faces from the past, particularly if their respective realities have been destroyed during Incursions. 

The insider has also shared, "To answer everyone's question: yes, there is a script, but they're going to keep rewriting it every day on set because it's not done DONE. Like it's not as good as they would want it to be."

That echoes what several insiders have been saying; before getting too concerned, though, bear in mind that Marvel Studios has previously taken a similar approach to everything from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame

Stephen McFeely, who has worked with the Russo Brothers on all their MCU movies, is writing the Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars scripts. However, this time it will be without regular writing partner Christopher Markus. 

"It’s the simple fact of opportunity really," Markus recently said of why he declined an MCU return. "When we started AGBO, part of the imperative was let’s look for things to adapt, ideas of our own. And by luck or preference, I wound up with a whiteboard full of things—two series of books that we had optioned, a spec script about three or four other ideas and a TV pilot that was there to be written."

"And this was prior to all that 'Avenging' coming on the horizon. But it got to the point where it was like, 'Look, I need to grow these plants or they’re going to die,' And [Marvel] is very extremely full-time."

"And so, I just said, 'Let’s just everybody be under the understanding that this is what I’m doing because [those movies] need a brain on them." he continued. "They need a guide and I love them.' So, when it came Avenging time—I mean, you don’t Avenge part-time, you don’t do anything Marvel part-time. That is a years-long commitment."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

Russo Brothers Reveal First Official AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY BTS Photo With A Victor Von Doom Tease
Related:

Russo Brothers Reveal First Official AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY BTS Photo With A Victor Von Doom Tease
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Officially Announces When AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Begins Shooting
Recommended For You:

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Officially Announces When AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Begins Shooting

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 4/28/2025, 11:08 AM
Still treating these movies like student films, I see.

Irregular
Irregular - 4/28/2025, 11:12 AM
@CyberNigerian - 50-60% of movies you watch today and from the past, did not have finished scripts. Changes always happen, even in mid-filming.

Stop pretending only student filmmakers do this.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 11:18 AM
So that's it?

What, we some kinda put spoilers in headlines squad?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/28/2025, 11:13 AM
It will probably be Captain Carter from What If...? And a team of variants she has assembled as The Watcher has no choice but to aid the inhabitants of Battleworld because Doom has his sights set on the Fifth Dimension. This team will probably consist of OG nostalgia heroes such as Spider-Man (Maguire), Ghost Rider (Cage), Blade (Snipes), Daredevil (Affleck), Storm (Berry), and Hulk (Bana) led by Captain Carter (Atwell).
Matador
Matador - 4/28/2025, 11:39 AM
@SonOfAGif - I'd watch this but replace Storm (Berry) for Buckaroo Banzi.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 11:15 AM
Disney is always thinking up new ways to make a product more woke up until its release.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2025, 11:15 AM
Isn’t the What if team we saw technically the MCU Exiles as of now?.

User Comment Image

If so then I could see them aswell as perhaps some new members , especially since their Captain Carter died.

Also them continuing to work on the script isn’t anything new since they have adopted this philosophy since the first Iron Man so it’s common practice for them.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/28/2025, 11:18 AM
it's normal for disney marvel to have a Script only after the filming is done.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 11:31 AM
@harryba11zack -

Disney's masters want to give Marvel opportunities to add new ideas that will make straight White men look bad and anyone else look good.
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/28/2025, 11:27 AM
Interesting you chose to use a graphic that shows Ironman wear Doom’s green cloak!
Rpendo
Rpendo - 4/28/2025, 11:39 AM
There is not a problem with 5is at all.

If you’re shooting a scene, and he dialogue that worked on the page isn’t quite working when the actors say it…re-write the scene. Adapt and overcome.

Of a previously unavailable fan-favorite actor suddenly becomes available, write him/her in. Adapt and overcome.

If a plot point suddenly becomes a bit too close to real-world issues, like when Falcon and Winter Soldier had to re-structure their story because of the real world pandemic, re-write what you need to. Adapt and overcome.

Sometimes it works…sometimes it won’t. But it isn’t unusual for writers to be on-set to deal with stuff like this in real time.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder