RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Script Still Being Written; Movie Will Introduce An Unexpected Superhero Team

Avengers: Doomsday has started shooting, and we have another big rumour to share with you today. According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, the Exiles will be in the movie, and that could have huge implications for what's to come next year.

The comic book version of this team is typically associated with the X-Men, but is made up of characters from different realities, all of whom have been removed from time and space to correct problems (often called "hiccups") in alternate worlds and divergent timelines.

That sounds an awful lot like the Resistance we met in Deadpool & Wolverine, though What If...? season 3 also set the stage for a version of this team made up of characters like Captain Carter, Kahhori, Storm, and Byrdie.

The comics don't provide many clues about who could make up Avengers: Doomsday's take on the Exiles, as everyone from Spider-Man to Daredevil, Scarlet Witch, Storm, Morph, and Sabretooth has joined their ranks over the years.

If we had to hazard a guess, the MCU's Exiles will feature familiar faces from the past, particularly if their respective realities have been destroyed during Incursions.

The insider has also shared, "To answer everyone's question: yes, there is a script, but they're going to keep rewriting it every day on set because it's not done DONE. Like it's not as good as they would want it to be."

That echoes what several insiders have been saying; before getting too concerned, though, bear in mind that Marvel Studios has previously taken a similar approach to everything from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame.

Stephen McFeely, who has worked with the Russo Brothers on all their MCU movies, is writing the Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars scripts. However, this time it will be without regular writing partner Christopher Markus.

"It’s the simple fact of opportunity really," Markus recently said of why he declined an MCU return. "When we started AGBO, part of the imperative was let’s look for things to adapt, ideas of our own. And by luck or preference, I wound up with a whiteboard full of things—two series of books that we had optioned, a spec script about three or four other ideas and a TV pilot that was there to be written."

"And this was prior to all that 'Avenging' coming on the horizon. But it got to the point where it was like, 'Look, I need to grow these plants or they’re going to die,' And [Marvel] is very extremely full-time."

"And so, I just said, 'Let’s just everybody be under the understanding that this is what I’m doing because [those movies] need a brain on them." he continued. "They need a guide and I love them.' So, when it came Avenging time—I mean, you don’t Avenge part-time, you don’t do anything Marvel part-time. That is a years-long commitment."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.