THUNDERBOLTS* Set To Exceed Box Office Expectations With $160M to $175M Global Debut

THUNDERBOLTS* Set To Exceed Box Office Expectations With $160M to $175M Global Debut

The latest box office updates for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* are in, and the latest MCU movie looks set to exceed expectations with an impressive blobal debut...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 29, 2025 06:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: Via THR

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters this weekend, and the movie looks set to exceed box office expectations with an impressive global debut.

The most recent estimates predicted a $63 million - $73 million domestic bow, but THR is now reporting that it will likely be closer to $70 million to $75 million, and could climb as high as $175 million worldwide on a production budget of $180 million (before marketing costs).

It obviously remains to be seen how well the movie holds up over the next few weeks, but strong reviews certainly won't hurt. The embargo lifted earlier today, and Thunderbolts* is now certified fresh with 87% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 103 reviews.

This score will most likely fluctuate as more verdicts are added (it's already dropped from 93%), but positive word of mouth is sure to play a factor. Despite some dark themes, Thunderbolts* should be a real crowd pleaser.

We should have a review up at some point tomorrow. For now, you can check out my reaction below.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS*'s Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed As Latest MCU Movie Is Certified Fresh
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS*'s Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed As Latest MCU Movie Is Certified Fresh
THUNDERBOLTS* Star David Harbour Confirms A Ton Of Scenes From The Trailers Aren't In The Movie
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Star David Harbour Confirms "A Ton" Of Scenes From The Trailers Aren't In The Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/29/2025, 6:26 PM
That's pretty impressive for a movie no one thought would do good. I'm guessing a total haul in the $580-$700M range.

Anyways this looks like alot of fun and I'm sure will be better than any movie we've gotten in the past 3yrs (not including Dp & W). Excited to see this movie and where these characters go.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/29/2025, 6:53 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - i lowkey think that this is gonna be their best offering since maybe guardians 3? And i do hope marvel is back because i miss getting hype with fans for marvel movies for a lobg time.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/29/2025, 7:30 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - I would've assumed it would beat everything this side of DP&W hands down - ensemble cast of Dollar Tree Avengers with a few recognizable characters and a member berry or two - the $600M mark seems totally reasonable.

The big issue will be that everyone will take that VERY MID level performance and declare the MCU to be back.

It's not.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/29/2025, 6:26 PM
Counting on y'all to review this thing. I simply don't trust the media anymore. Not even for little shit like movie reviews. I have warmed to it though. Just not a day one view for me
grif
grif - 4/29/2025, 6:27 PM
what a monster. marvel cant be stopped!
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/29/2025, 7:48 PM
@grif - yes...yes it can.
Brand new world... Should I name some more?

Nolanite out
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2025, 6:33 PM
Sweet , I hope the word of mouth stays relatively positive which then helps lead to the box office success of the film!!.

The movie doesn’t have any big competition till MI comes out on the 23rd so that gives it enough time imo to break even at least and then go onto make a profit if it has legs which would depend on rewatchability.

Anyway , the movie has seemed good so looking forward to it!!.

User Comment Image
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/29/2025, 6:38 PM
Good for them!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/29/2025, 6:38 PM
D&W's budget was $200 million and it had to make close to a billion just to start turning a profit.

It's possible therefore that if Thunderbolts doesn't hit the $837, 000 mark it could be considered a flop.
(budget x 4.65)
Polaris
Polaris - 4/29/2025, 7:41 PM
@ObserverIO - Quantumania made 476 million, the budget was 200 and it was (barely) profitable. If Thunderbolts* makes 500-600 million it won't be a flop.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/29/2025, 6:39 PM
top that marvel
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 4/29/2025, 6:41 PM
Cool! Seeing this in Imax 3d on Thursday.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/29/2025, 6:48 PM
Latverian
Latverian - 4/29/2025, 6:50 PM
#MakeMakeAmericaGreaCryAgain
Diend
Diend - 4/29/2025, 7:06 PM
I've always had faith that this movie would do pretty well.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/29/2025, 7:16 PM
OT, did any of you see Jeremy Renner on JRE?

Whoa. Dude went through pure hell

?si=uQM3GBZXUqmg13bJ
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/29/2025, 7:37 PM
Those looks like pretty good numbers. I hope I can see it soon to avoid spoilers.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder