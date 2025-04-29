THUNDERBOLTS* Set To Exceed Box Office Expectations With $160M to $175M Global Debut

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters this weekend, and the movie looks set to exceed box office expectations with an impressive global debut.

The most recent estimates predicted a $63 million - $73 million domestic bow, but THR is now reporting that it will likely be closer to $70 million to $75 million, and could climb as high as $175 million worldwide on a production budget of $180 million (before marketing costs).

It obviously remains to be seen how well the movie holds up over the next few weeks, but strong reviews certainly won't hurt. The embargo lifted earlier today, and Thunderbolts* is now certified fresh with 87% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 103 reviews.

This score will most likely fluctuate as more verdicts are added (it's already dropped from 93%), but positive word of mouth is sure to play a factor. Despite some dark themes, Thunderbolts* should be a real crowd pleaser.

We should have a review up at some point tomorrow. For now, you can check out my reaction below.

I loved #Thunderbolts. Never underestimate a clever script with compelling characters and a strong emotional core... All the CGI superhero battles in the world mean nothing without them (Ahem... Brave New World). Pugh and Pullman are the standouts, but I was most surprised by… pic.twitter.com/QwGJ0Dzbhn — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) April 29, 2025

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.