WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's Mystery Hollywood Role Has Been Officially Revealed - Is She Joining The MCU?

Much has been said about the possibility of WWE Superstar Liv Morgan joining the MCU, but we now have news on the project she'll star in: Neon's Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo from filmmaker Takashi Miike...

By JoshWilding - May 01, 2025 08:05 AM EST
Speculation has been running rampant about WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's mystery Hollywood role, with some social media scoopers speculating that it might be connected to the MCU (there's even been chatter about her playing Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Brand New Day).

Various wrestling insiders claimed the former Women's World Champion had landed a "major dramatic role" in a "prestigious" project, and Deadline (via TheRingReport.com) has now revealed what exactly that is. 

Morgan has been cast in Neon's Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo from filmmaker Takashi Miike (13 Assassins). Shun Oguri (Godzilla v. Kong) and Lily James (Pam and Tommy) will also star in the U.S.-Japan co-production. 

According to the trade, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo will follow the Bad Lieutenant (Oguri), a corrupt gambler in the Metropolitan Police Force, who finds himself thrown into a tangled case after an enigmatic FBI agent (James) arrives in Tokyo to investigate the disappearance of a politician’s daughter (Morgan). Meanwhile, a deviant killer operating in the yakuza underworld seems to be shadowing their moves.

The movie was written by Daisuke Tengan (13 Assassins) and is based on the IP first produced by Edward R. Pressman. 

Miike shared, "A team of incredibly talented actors and crew has gathered in Tokyo. Now. I’m about to throw a fastball straight down the middle of your strike zone – no tricks, no gimmicks. I’m confident we are about to break through every limit, to create unforgettable entertainment. Get ready for the ride with us."

Neon has found great success with movies like I, TonyaParasiteAnatomy of a FallCuckoo, and most recently, Anora (which won five Oscars, including "Best Picture"). 

Morgan signed with Paradigm shortly after WWE was acquired by Endeavor (the company that also owns UFC). Like many WWE Superstars, she's now expected to make her mark on Hollywood, though which, if any, of them will find the same level of success as The Rock, Dave Bautista, and John Cena remains to be seen.

One half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Morgan is a top female Superstar in the company but is expected to be absent from RAW for the foreseeable future while shooting her role in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo

Morgan has previously appeared in The Kill Room and Chucky, so she does have some acting experience beyond what we see from her in the ring each week. Former WWE Champion is also said to have landed a big Hollywood role, so we'll keep you updated if and when more is revealed.

Judging from the title I could already tell the answer was no. Was expecting it to be in Dwayne Johnson's new movie where he isn't playing The Rock for once though.
I've never been able to take a film seriously that has a former wwe wrestler as a lead
People expected Avengers, Hunger Games, or even Once Upon a Gine in Hollywood.

It ended up being a NEON movie. The synopsis gives me strong Dean Cain/Eric Roberts vibes.
@RockReigns - You misspelled “Gyn”. 😉
Is She Joining The MCU?

No

Never needed an article to guess that one

