THUNDERBOLTS*: A First Look At Lewis Pullman As The Sentry Has LEAKED Online

THUNDERBOLTS*: A First Look At Lewis Pullman As The Sentry Has LEAKED Online

Thunderbolts* has already started playing in some countries, and a leaked image appears to offer our first look at Lewis Pullman suited up as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Sentry. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 30, 2025 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

To help further build anticipation for Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios has deliberately kept The Sentry under wraps. We've seen the character in his shadowy Void form in trailers and TV spots, but the Golden Guardian has remained hidden. 

Of course, various pieces of merchandise have already spoiled the surprise, but a leaked image seemingly reveals a first look at Lewis Pullman as the character. 

It's pretty much exactly what we expected, though it doesn't feel like we're quite getting the full effect without seeing more of The Sentry's cape and the "S" logo on his belt. Marvel Studios will no doubt share an official look at Bob at some point in the coming weeks, but for now, you'll need to head to theaters this weekend to see this Thunderbolt in action.

During a recent interview, Pullman explained why playing Bob was harder than portraying The Sentry. "It’s the reverse that’s the more difficult part. I definitely relate to Bob with his impostor syndrome qualities."

"I think Bob really has a journey of believing in himself and believing that he is of worth and that he actually is in control of things," the actor continued. "So, I think that was the more challenging part to kind of take the leap towards."

"In many ways, that reflected my whole experience of being part of a Marvel movie....convincing myself every morning [that] I should be here and I could do this. It was a good, very meta experience," Pullman concluded. 

The first reviews for Thunderbolts* have been extremely positive, and current projections point to a debut of $160 million - $175 million at the worldwide box office. 

You can take a closer look at the MCU's Sentry in the Reddit post below. 

Sentry first look In Thunderbolts*
byu/RayneGun insentry

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Set To Exceed Box Office Expectations With $160M to $175M Global Debut
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Set To Exceed Box Office Expectations With $160M to $175M Global Debut
THUNDERBOLTS*'s Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed As Latest MCU Movie Is Certified Fresh
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS*'s Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed As Latest MCU Movie Is Certified Fresh

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/30/2025, 5:14 AM
I thought Disney Marvel spanks you guys for sharinging leaks like this?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/30/2025, 5:19 AM
Face looks a bit weird in that photo but at least the suit looks OK 😮‍💨
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 4/30/2025, 5:44 AM
@JurassicClunge - muscle. Sometimes it can make someone look fat.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 4/30/2025, 5:20 AM

Dude's the best character in the film. Should there be another villain the team actually fought and more action where the team's skills are actually in play, it would've been better.

Saw the film hours ago, and it's more of a character study than a team-up film, and it's the best film of MCU Phase Five. The structure plays like the first Doctor Strange film. The only crime it committed is undoing Natasha's actions in redeeming Taskmaster in her own film.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/30/2025, 5:36 AM
@MGSSnake1988 - dude how will you rate the film? Does it have a third act curse from MCU? I was eager to see it in theaters here near me tonight.
jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 4/30/2025, 6:10 AM
@MGSSnake1988 - "Saw the film hours ago, and it's more of a character study"

A reason, movie will be flop.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/30/2025, 5:33 AM
Can someone repost it again?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2025, 5:51 AM
He looks kinda…bloated.

Anyway , it’s not a great pic nor is it in good quality either so I’ll wait to fully reserve judgement till I see him on screen.

I think the suit looks pretty nice though (for the most part)!!.
Highflyer
Highflyer - 4/30/2025, 6:02 AM
The MCU suit lines...
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/30/2025, 6:20 AM
@Highflyer - I really start to have a disdain for it. How come it looks like he visits the same tailor as Ms. Marvel, Adam Warlock and many others? Only characters that look unique are Doctor Strange and the Fantastic Four
rebellion
rebellion - 4/30/2025, 6:28 AM
@bkmeijer1 - ryan meinerding has his fingers in everything and it got stale 10 movies ago.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/30/2025, 6:21 AM
User Comment Image
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 4/30/2025, 6:26 AM
So, as far as the VOID is concerned; there will be no Lovecraftian looking-thing with tentacles but just Sentry in silhouette??? 🤨
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/30/2025, 6:27 AM
Um.. he kinda looks like Eugene [Arseface] from Preacher 🤔

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder