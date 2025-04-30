THUNDERBOLTS*: A First Look At Lewis Pullman As The Sentry Has LEAKED Online

To help further build anticipation for Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios has deliberately kept The Sentry under wraps. We've seen the character in his shadowy Void form in trailers and TV spots, but the Golden Guardian has remained hidden.

Of course, various pieces of merchandise have already spoiled the surprise, but a leaked image seemingly reveals a first look at Lewis Pullman as the character.

It's pretty much exactly what we expected, though it doesn't feel like we're quite getting the full effect without seeing more of The Sentry's cape and the "S" logo on his belt. Marvel Studios will no doubt share an official look at Bob at some point in the coming weeks, but for now, you'll need to head to theaters this weekend to see this Thunderbolt in action.

During a recent interview, Pullman explained why playing Bob was harder than portraying The Sentry. "It’s the reverse that’s the more difficult part. I definitely relate to Bob with his impostor syndrome qualities."

"I think Bob really has a journey of believing in himself and believing that he is of worth and that he actually is in control of things," the actor continued. "So, I think that was the more challenging part to kind of take the leap towards."

"In many ways, that reflected my whole experience of being part of a Marvel movie....convincing myself every morning [that] I should be here and I could do this. It was a good, very meta experience," Pullman concluded.

The first reviews for Thunderbolts* have been extremely positive, and current projections point to a debut of $160 million - $175 million at the worldwide box office.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.