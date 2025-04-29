THUNDERBOLTS*'s Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed As Latest MCU Movie Is Certified Fresh

The reviews are in for Thunderbolts*, and with the general consensus being "Marvel is so back," we have a Rotten Tomatoes score for the Black Widow and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up...

By JoshWilding - Apr 29, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters on Thursday, and the social media reactions thus far have been overwhelmingly positive (TV spots are already hailing it as the best MCU movie since Avengers: Endgame). 

However, it's become all too commonplace for those adjective-filled X posts not to match the eventual reviews, so how is Thunderbolts* faring on Rotten Tomatoes now that the first reviews have been counted?

As we write this, Thunderbolts* has a 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 89 reviews. As a result, the movie is now "Certified Fresh."

In terms of how this compares to other MCU movies, Thunderbolts* currently resides in the same ballpark as Avengers: Infinity War (85%) Doctor Strange (89%), Captain America: Civil War (90%), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (91%).

It's been a rocky few years for Marvel Studios on Rotten Tomatoes. An MCU movie receiving a "Certified Fresh" rating was once a given, but the Multiverse Saga has delivered three "Rotten" titles: Eternals, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Captain America: Brave New World

While the review aggregator's popularity has waned among movie fans in recent years, it's still an important tool for studios, and a dreaded green splat can play a huge role in tanking a new release during its opening weekend. However, as we've recently seen with Sinners, critical acclaim can still help a movie achieve great financial success.

With Thunderbolts*, it will be interesting to see how it fares and whether this score will lead to the movie exceeding expectations at the box office. After all, these aren't the biggest-name characters (particularly to non-fans), so a high score like this will be hugely beneficial, especially if it translates to positive word-of-mouth. 

Are you planning to watch Thunderbolts* in theaters this weekend?

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 4/29/2025, 12:38 PM
Solid start! I'm cautiously optimistic... We'll see if I can coax the wife into seeing it this weekend.
Fogs
Fogs - 4/29/2025, 12:39 PM
@ClintthaManster - tell me about it, man. Hoping it's good.
Blergh
Blergh - 4/29/2025, 1:37 PM
@ClintthaManster - we're heading in on Sunday, can't wait.
StSteven
StSteven - 4/29/2025, 2:50 PM
@ClintthaManster - If she says no just whip out that prenup and wave it around saying "How about now?". Works like a charm for me 😉.
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 4/29/2025, 3:05 PM
@StSteven - When we got married, we both made <$10 an hour and lived in a 500 sq ft apartment. Prenups didn't come up.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/29/2025, 12:38 PM
Marvel Studios Thunderbolts 91% at Rotten Tomatoes.

lord22
lord22 - 4/29/2025, 1:44 PM
@AllsGood - aren't you the guys that disappeared for two months when captain america bombed both criticaly and financely ?

i love marvel but your posts sucks
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/29/2025, 2:50 PM
@lord22 - Marvel Studios Thunderbolts Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed as Latest MCU Movie Is Certified Fresh.

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/29/2025, 2:52 PM
@lord22 - yep, he's that goober
Fogs
Fogs - 4/29/2025, 12:38 PM
Waiting for your opinion on this one, y'all.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/29/2025, 12:39 PM
Josh just creamed his jeans over this rating. If the reviews hold and the box office is decent, prepare for an unceasing barrage of articles.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 4/29/2025, 12:43 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - "Could Zack Snyder be directing Thunderbolts 2?!?!"
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/29/2025, 12:46 PM
@theFUZZ008 - LoL
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/29/2025, 12:50 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - I feel Josh is more of a slacks guy than jeans.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/29/2025, 12:59 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - sounds likes overhype and shillary. Chris Gore and Alan Ng of Filmthreat said it's pretty bad. But we shall see
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/29/2025, 1:05 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - hahaha
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/29/2025, 1:06 PM
@McMurdo - MCU overhype? That's never happened
asherman93
asherman93 - 4/29/2025, 1:07 PM
@McMurdo - I would take the words of the guy who gave us "George Lucas Raped Our Childhoods" with a punch of salt.
RolandD
RolandD - 4/29/2025, 1:16 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - we already have an unceasing barrage of articles. 😂
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/29/2025, 1:32 PM
@RolandD - Touché
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/29/2025, 1:33 PM
@asherman93 - nah I watch Film Threat regularly. They are pretty based on film criticism in my experience. Although I disagree with his take on the SA scene in Andor....but I know many people disliked that. It was real so I felt it appropriate for a fascist regime.
Blergh
Blergh - 4/29/2025, 1:40 PM
@McMurdo - Don't know Alan Ng but Chris Gore I can't take serious. Dude's been way to involved in the culture wars to take him as anything but a shill for the rights opinion.

I tend to wait for Brad Jones, dude's often reserved on his opinions for superhero movies. So if he says it's okay there's a decent chance I'll like it
Blergh
Blergh - 4/29/2025, 1:40 PM
@McMurdo - but Vader would be totally against SA lol
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/29/2025, 1:49 PM
@McMurdo - i saw a review saying it wasnt great but ended up fresh. That was funny 😅
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/29/2025, 1:56 PM
@Blergh - honestly Robert Meyer Burnett is the opinion I find most credible, normally at least. In regards to Chris, I don't really care how someone leans politically when it comes to film criticism unless it quite obviously controls your opinion on art.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/29/2025, 1:57 PM
@Blergh - dude the "Vader wouldn't be pro SA" is such a weird take lol. Not that he would but it's such a strange stance to argue upon.
Blergh
Blergh - 4/29/2025, 2:09 PM
@McMurdo - that's exactly how I feel about Gore, too much intwined in the battle. Jeremy Jahns leans right as well but doesn't let it completely affect his opinion in the end. I can respect that, Gore just always struck me as this "I tried to make it in Hollywood but the youtube hype is fine enough if I cause enough outrage" type but to each their own.

-

yeah, the argument is so weird. Vader has zero qualms about killing children and commiting all sorts of war crimes but SA is where he draws the line (not like he didn't choke his wife, later murdered an imperial woman who fell in love with him because she saw his face and didn't really seem to not enjoy torturing Leia).
Some people are trying so hard to sympathize with the villains and their fictional crimes they consider "cool" until a crime appears where they still draw a moral line.

Don't get me wrong, I love the empire as villains and Palps is my favorite villain of all time...but you won't see me go to bat for the character's actions.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/29/2025, 2:48 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - oh my god... Can he share such a néctar?!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/29/2025, 2:53 PM
@WhatIfRickJames -

You think maybe he wears his sister’s capri pants?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/29/2025, 3:03 PM
@Blergh - bro I completely forgot about Jahns. He's great and I typically agree with his takes. It's not that I want an echo chamber or anything when it comes to film crit, it's just so hard to trust the Uber positive reviews or vice versa from critics these days with early access. So I think for me at least, I look for individuals I tend to align with (not always) and I check out their opinions on new releases to gauge whether or not I'll end up enjoying something. Fair enough on Gore. He's never had any take that's really bothered me but I admit I haven't been truly paying attention to Film Threat until about two years ago. So that could potentially he why.

In regards to Vader (and I say this as someone who like Theory and doesn't think he's the crazy nazi that Twitter wants him to be) I just do not understand that stance at all. Nothing about that scene felt off to me because it matched totally with the series. I didn't even consider "oh this is SA in SW" whilst watching it because Tony Gilroy has done such a great job of making the Empire FEEL like the nazi regime they were in the original trilogy. It felt appropriate. Gatekeeping what can or can't be in SW when it fits totally with both the Empire and the series is just weird to me.

Theory is more of a prequels kinda guy and although after the sequel trilogy, Rian Johnson almost single handedly nudged me to go back and find stuff in those prequels I now really appreciate....I'm still more of an OT guy because I grew up watching the crap out of those vhs tapes that my mom found at a garage sale. So I'll always primarily look at this stuff through an OT first lens, I suppose. Gore going off on the SA scene I definitely didn't agree with.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 4/29/2025, 12:40 PM
I genuinely think the combination of covid, the strikes, and Chadwick Boseman's death were the main source of development problems for the MCU the last 5 years, and now that we're finally pulling away from those issues, the restoration of a normal development cycle with good writers and less reliance on streaming tie-ins will bring Marvel back to its stride.
Matador
Matador - 4/29/2025, 12:43 PM
@ShellHead - Don't forget the shitty person behind the bad CGI in the Marvel movies.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 4/29/2025, 1:00 PM
@ShellHead - Feige also made some big mistakes like hiring Rick and Morty writters and give them reins over to shape Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Firing Scott Derrickson was also a big L for the MCU.
cubrn
cubrn - 4/29/2025, 1:00 PM
@ShellHead - I've been saying exactly this for the longest time. COVID derailed everything. All their release dates kept playing musical chairs.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 4/29/2025, 1:03 PM
@ShellHead -

I think you're partially right, complete mismanagement is what I think led the downward trend.

If you count productions before Endgame, Disney TRIPLED the amount of releases after Endgame in the same time span. I've said it before on here but imo you cant triple the amount of shows/movies, and still expect everything to flow and connect the way it did before, we didn't even make it passed DS2 and Spiderman NWH before things turned into a clusterf**k behind the scenes.

Everything has been so cluttered with no one seemingly able to make up their minds, movies and shows are being rewritten and reshot right up until the last minute in some cases. They swung big after Endgames box office hoping to ride that wave, and they bit off more than they could chew creatively. Now we're left with a laundry list of plotlines going nowhere and characters getting introduced then left in the dust just as fast because Disney/Fiege have no idea how to manage it all at once.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 4/29/2025, 3:03 PM
@ShellHead - Chadwick's death affected one movie. TCovid and the strikes affected timing. Neither affected the quality -- or the lack of it -- in the final product shown to big screen and television audiences. Bad writing, some bad casting but a lot of neo-feminist nonsense and other agenda messaging got a lot of viewers tired of the MCU. It seems that they're starting to snap their balls back on, at least in part. (But see Silver Surfer (she/her/hers)). Give credit to Bob Iger at the start of 2024 who acknowledged house-cleaning was needed. Firing activists like Victoria Alonso was a good start.
Matador
Matador - 4/29/2025, 12:41 PM
I'm so behind on Marvel stuff I'll probably miss out on this and F4, but might catch Superman.
Blergh
Blergh - 4/29/2025, 1:41 PM
@Matador - it's indeed neat to have a fresh new start with Superman.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 4/29/2025, 12:42 PM
This will underperform.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/29/2025, 12:44 PM
Anyone see MakeAmericaGrea or AllsNotGood?
