THUNDERBOLTS*'s Post-Credits Scene Breaks An Interesting Record For Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts* began arriving in theaters yesterday before beginning its international rollout this morning (the latest MCU movie starts playing in North America later this afternoon).

At this point, you shouldn't need us to tell you to wait through the credits. As a reminder, Thunderbolts* has mid and post-credits scenes, though the latter has broken an interesting Marvel Studios record.

At 2 minutes and 54 seconds long, it's officially the longest post-credits scene of any MCU release .

Most hover somewhere around the 1-minute mark, typically running for no more than 90 seconds. However, with a few huge movies on the horizon, Marvel Studios needed to use Thunderbolts* to lay the groundwork for what's next.

Should the scene have been included in the movie itself? That argument could be made for any stinger, and if audiences don't know by now to stick around, then that's surely on them.

If you simply cannot wait, we have a full breakdown of both stingers here.

Talking at Thunderbolts*'s global press conference earlier this week, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased, "The Avengers movies are always about incredible actors who have never met before on screen meeting for the first time and interacting in ways that they’ve never interacted before. That’s my favourite part of Avengers movies."

"There’s already been a little taste of that with some of [this cast]," he said of how this movie compares. "That’s what’s next, and it’s very exciting."

Are you looking forward to seeing the Thunderbolts assemble on screen this weekend?

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.